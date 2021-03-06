At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Melissa M. Willaman, 47, Lincoln, $125; William J. Reimer, 17, Beatrice, $75; Ernesto Gamez Jr., 18, Grand Island, $75; Cole D. Bures, 29, Odell, $25.
Disobey traffic control device:
David J. Storm, 22, Bloomington, Ind., $25.
Overweight single axle group of axles more than 25%:
Dale E. Harrison, 51, Beatrice, $750.
CMV radar detector:
Jeffrey S. McElroy, 40, Valley Falls, Kan., $30.
Arraignments
Stacy L. Wallman, 44, 1404 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, failure to signal. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 13.
Brain K. Mackey, 44, 711 Stone St., Falls City. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered.
Sentencings
Brandon C. Patterson, 33, 701 Tiger Drive, Excelsior Springs, Mo. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.
Madison L. Bennett, 23, 49494 S. 80th Road, Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension.
Brock A. Tatro, 19, 1320 Road J, Geneva. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Matthew J. Stevison, 30, 1310 Washington St. 30 days jail for obstructing a peace officer, 270 days consecutive for third-degree domestic assault, 30 days consecutive for disturbing the peace.
Matthew J. Stevison, 30, 1310 Washington St. 1890 days jail for third-degree domestic assault, 90 days concurrent for third-degree assault.
Matthew J. Stevison, 30, 1310 Washington St. 30 days jail for first offense DUI, 30 days concurrent for criminal mischief.
Noah D. Koller, 20, 71990 Highway 283. $150 for minor in possession.
Ryan K. Mathews, 33, 906 Ella St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for driving under the influence of drugs.
James L. Ebeling, 46, 2001 I St., Fairbury. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Eric W. Taylor, 44, 1216 S. Sixth St. 300 days jail for stalking.
Dismissed
Noah D. Koller, 20, 71990 Highway 283. Carrying a concealed weapon. Dismissed with prejudice.
Ryan K. Mathews, 33, 906 Ella St. Negligent child abuse. Dismissed with prejudice.
Brain K. Mackey, 44, 711 Stone St., Falls City. Failure to appear. Dismissed with prejudice.
Tristan R. Gouldie, 18, 14301 E. Hickory Road. Minor in possession. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Timothy L. Schutte, 40, 1120 Garfield St. Possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, driving during revocation. Continued to March 29.
Dustin D. Thompson, 26, 823 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI, speeding. Continued to March 30.
Amber L. Hernandez, 42, 710 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 9.
John D. Helter, 45, 700 Elk St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 29.
John D. Stromitis, 65, 1119 Monroe St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 1.
Anthony B. McManaman, 28, 202 S. 13th St., Wymore. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, no operator’s license, speeding. Continued to April 6.
Skylar R. Whitmore, 27, 1212 Market St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to June 1.
Andrew D. Skiles, 31, 1604 Garfield St. Criminal mischief over $5,000. Continued to March 9.
Jonathan Cervantes-Rosales, 20, 1121 N. 28th St., Lincoln. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance, speeding. Continued to March 23.
Gabrielle C. Enriquez, 25, 1201 Berkshire Court, Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 16.
Bound
Realidy A. Schram, 20, 1412 Grant St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court April 8.
Marriage Licenses
Kevin D. Meyer, 48, Adams to Kristen L. Buehler, 44, Adams.
Matthew A. Kauffman, 49, Tallahassee, Fla. to Kristine C. Klecan, 39, Beatrice.
Clifford D. Dahlkoetter, 37, Blue Springs to Blanca E. Ruiz, 44, Blue Springs.
Jin M. Zhu, 42, Beatrice to Jian M. Zheng, 38, Beatrice.
Kallen T. Nissen, 24, Clatonia to Ambrosia R. Keefe, 24, Clatonia.
Jordan J. Junker, 28, Filley to Courtney M. Eltiste, 25, Filley.
Jerry M. Otten, 32, Beatrice to Dusti Lawson, 35, Beatrice.
Gene D. Franzen, 68, Beatrice to Marilyn A. Taylor, 62, Beatrice.
Divorces
Ricky L. Thomas, 58, Lincoln from Patty J. Thomas, 58, Beatrice. Married June 1985.
Keith A. Oltmans, 60, Beatrice from Linda L. Oltmans, 66, Beatrice. Married January 2000.
Malinda L. Hock, 39, Wymore from Rodney J. Hock, 38, Beatrice. Married March 2004.
Leigh A. Laflin, 46, Beatrice from Dale E. Laflin, 61, Crab Orchard. Married May 2013.
Jamie L. Hansher, 34, DeWitt from Derek W. Hansher, 37, Beatrice. Married July 2016.
Terina M. Oldfield, 30, Beatrice from Casey J. Oldfield, 31, Lincoln. Married August 2012.
Lloyd A. Laue, 57, Beatrice and Candy J. Laue, 54, Tecumseh. Married July 1998.
Transfers
Byron W. and Denise J. Riesen to Christina Hake. Lot 19, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $161,000-$162,000.
CLS Properties LLC to Daniel T. Saathoff. Part of section 29, Liberty township. $559,000-$560,000.
Spirit Holdings LLC to Remmers Farms Incorporated. Part of section 20, Filley township. $701,000-$702,000.
CRH Legacy II LLC to DRS Properties and Investments LLC. Part of lots 11, 12 in block 64, original town of Beatrice. $82,000-$83,000.
Roger Aden to Patrick and Nguyen Everett. Lots 1, 2 in block 18, West Park addition of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.
Kenneth D. and Doreen L. Joekel to Martha Burgess. Part of block 2, Kyles and Wright subdivision of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.
Shirley J. Adams to William E. Ballue. Part of lots 11, 12 in block 1, Greens A.L. resub of second subdivision of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.
Barbara L. Johnsen and Donald L. Johnsen to KZB Properties LLC. Part of lot 5 in block 9, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.
Porter Houses LLC to Brayan and Brenda Medina. Lot 2 in block 4, Porter addition of Beatrice. $186,000-$187,000.
Homes 101 Inc. to Brett J. and Jennifer R. Griffeth. Part of lot 10, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $42,000-$43,000.
Daylon L. and Kay W. Theye to Odell Nebraska Public Library Inc. Lot 10 in block 6, original town of Odell. $9,000-$10,000.
Goossen Construction Inc. to Matthew J. and Edna M. Schmitt. Lot 3 in block 7, Covered Bridge Heights fifth addition of Beatrice. $275,000-$276,000.