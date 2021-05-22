At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Grace T. Ruyle, 19, Adams, $125; Roy M. Lauby, 67, Wymore, $75; David A. Stewart, 33, Beatrice, $25; Marcus J. Fritton, 23, Lexington, $75; Ryan M. Behrens, 30, Beatrice, $75; Samantha H. Pasika, 21, Lincoln, $75; Jeremiah J. Johnsen, 41, Plymouth, $50; Lori A. Grabouski, 58, Beatrice, $150; Emma L. Blair, 30, Kearney, $200; Katie M. Carrillo, 34, Clatonia, $125.
Disobey stop lights:
Clarence A Puhl, 62, Kingsley, Iowa, $75.
Arraignments
Shelby S. Powell, 27, 905 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for June 22.
Preston D. Jurgens, 24, 221 S. 21st St. Driving under the influence, improper turn. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 14.
John D. Stromitis, 66, 1119 Monroe St. Driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 17.
Donn R. Powell, 56, 1260 Tangelwood Drive, Greenwood, Ind. Driving under the influence. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 22.
Brien A. Moffett, 24, 711 S. Seventh St. Protection order violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 25.
Kodi L. McFall-Borzekofski, 31, 703 N. 10th St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 22.
Sentencings
Essence M. Hill-Meyer, 20, 29161 Highway 77. $100 for driving under suspension.
Blake Hannan, 22, 988 County Road S, Fremont. $500, seven days jail license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Brittany E. Roberts, 31, 1006 Bell St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI, nine months probation concurrent for no proof of insurance.
Shelby S. Powell, 27, 905 Market St. $100 for each of two counts driving under suspension, $25 for each of two counts no child restraint.
Marcus A. Cross, 28, 1510 Bell St. $100 for driving under suspension.
William C. Whitehouse, 40, 724 W. Hickory St. $500, eight days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Dismissed
Jedrek D. Slapnicka, 20, 310 S. 21st St. Minor in possession. Dismissed with prejudice.
Kambree A. Singleton, 18, 13615 E. Plum Road. Minor in possession. Dismissed with prejudice.
Trevor A. Danek, 28, 1423 High St. Third-degree domestic assault. Dismissed without prejudice.
Carrey Hein, 25, 1100 Fourth St., Fairbury. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.
William C. Whitehouse, 40, 724 W. Hickory St. Refuse to submit to a test. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Hunter A. Clifton, 18, 643 Sixth St., Adams. Minor in possession, zero tolerance violation. Continued to June 15.
Hunter A. Clifton, 18, 643 Sixth St., Adams. Third-degree domestic assault, minor in possession. Continued to June 15.
Hunter A. Clifton, 18, 643 Sixth St., Adams. Zero tolerance violation, minor in possession, open container violation. Continued to June 15.
Kodi L. Borzekofski, 31, 824 D St., Fairbury. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to June 22.
Daniel L. Hile II, 51, 802 E. First St., Wilber. Possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to May 25.
Brandy L. Bennett, 42, 1314 19th Ave. Aiding abetting a class 2A felony. Continued to June 1.
Terence L. Franzen Jr., 21, 617 Paddock St. Terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Continued to June 3.
Shynona Halteman, 21, 64384 Highway 67, Peru. First offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to June 15.
Derrie J. Seeman, 39, 403 Warren St., Liberty. Protection order violation, stalking. Continued to May 25.
Dakota D. Erks, 20, 403 Hill St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to May 20.
Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 38, 202 Pribaum, Prague. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts child abuse. Continued to June 1.
Trenton J. Cooper, 28, 741 Lakeside Drive, Lincoln. First offense DUI. Continued to July 8.
Jamison P. Frenzel, 29, 1215 Chase St., Falls City. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to June 15.
James L. Jameson, 66, 27860 S.W. 32nd Road. First offense DUI. Continued to July 8.
Duane M. Colson, 26, 1301 10th St. First offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to June 1.
Travis J. Kechely, 33, 29632 U.S. Highway 77. 14 counts theft by deception, issuing bad check. Continued to Aug. 10.
Tanya L. Binnick, 43, 60847 725 Road, Crab Orchard. Theft. Continued to Aug. 10.
Tanya L. Binnick, 43, 60847 725 Road, Crab Orchard. Obstructing a peace officer, driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 10.
Dakota R. Clifton, 20, 73622 610 Ave. Sterling. Minor in possession. Continued to June 15.
Michael E. Alm, 35, 1522 Washington St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension. Continued to June 1.
Jimmy W. Haynes, 32, 600 Nichols Ave. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 4.
Felicia M. Ramirez, 33, 303 S. 14th St., Sabetha, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device. Continued to June 4.
Micahel A. Brooks, 28, 1002 Scott St. First offense DUI. Continued to June 15.
William J. Umphenour, 30, 1510 High St. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Continued to May 25.
Ronald L. Cornelius, 26, 814 Scott St. Second-offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to June 22.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice. Harassment protection order violation. Continued to June 7.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice. Driving during revocation. Continued to June 7.
Tanya L. Binnick, 43, 926 N. Fifth St. Distribution of a controlled substance, three counts possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Aug. 10.
Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1748 E. Linden Road. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to June 4.
Jacinto G. Brown, 37, 1800 Scott St. Shoplifting. Continued to June 22.
Broderick H. Cooper, 23, 605 Wayne St., Liberty. First offense DUI, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to July 8.
Bound
Robert L. Clayton, 67, Beatrice. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court June 17.
Kevin D. Glaser, 43, 1020 N. 15th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court June 3.
Christopher A. Bogus, 37, 403 Leslie St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court June 2.
Arthur R. Ticer, 40, 1201 S. Eighth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court June 3.
District Court
Arraignments
Robert D Cave, 30, 5010 Emerald Drive, Lincoln. Possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of burglar’s tools, failure to appear. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 22.
Continued
Travis J. Gilbert, 37, 115 N. Main St., Fairview, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 2.
Krystal M. Pearson, 39, 1503 HIgh St. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence. Continued to June 2.
Austyn I. Kuklish, 24, 901 N. Fifth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to June 2.
Jesse L. Henry, 40, 522 W. Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 16.
Steven S. Leishman, 38, 421 Austin St., Pickrell. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to June 16.
Dusty G. Mayhew, 55, 918 W. A St. Wymore. Falsify form, failure to update law enforcement. Continued to June 16.
Jerrod N. Hamm, 33, 812 Elk St., Burwell. DUI causing injury. Continued to June 17.
Jerrod N. Hamm, 33, 812 Elk St., Burwell. Driving while revoked. Continued to June 17.
Taylor A. Smith, 30, 1115 N. Seventh St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to June 28.
Melisa B. Aragon, 41, 908 Ella St. Burglary. Continued to July 7.
Ivy N. Grape, 27, 1830 Elk St. Third offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to July 7.
Jamie B. Smith, 32, 1309 Fifth St. Tampering with physical evidence, refuse to submit to a test, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance. Continued to July 7.
Delani C. Lunsford, 22, 1615 Union Ave. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 21.
Brandon J. Long, 25, 1008 N 12th St. Second-degree murder, use of a firearm commit a felony. Jury trial set for Sept. 27.
Transfers
Douglas H and Jacqueline L. Bornemeier to James K. Crouch. Lot 10 and part of lot 11 in block 9, Millikins addition of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.
Jerry and Lisa Hosfelt to Aaron Henrichs. Lot 7 in block 11, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $60,000-$61,000.
Lavern D. and Cheryl R. Engelman to Nicholaus A. Engelman. Lot 8, Bell Street second addition of Beatrice. $134,000-$135,000.
Robert M. Schafer, Robert L. Snyder to Ralph C. and Julie K. Snyder. Part of section 14. Elm township. $2,287,000-$2,288,000.
Bernice A. Otto, Pamela A. and Leo W. Wurdeman to Lavern D. and Cheryl R. Engelman. Part of lots 1, 2, 6 in block 19, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $137,000-$138,000.
Amanda K. and Tyrone L. Duncan, Daniel L. and Mary E. Witulski to Christopher Orsburn. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 29, original town of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.
Marorie D. Chapp to Rehab Junkies LLC. Part of lots 1-4 in block 24, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $133,000-$134,000.
Audrey J. and William B. Cassel to Jarred J. Thimm. Part of section 31, Midland township. $208,000-$209,000.
Miriam M. and Arlan N. Kelle to Jarred J. Thimm. Part of section 31, Midland township. $208,000-$209,000.
Jay D. and Sheila K. lloyd to Caleb R. and Lindsey B. McKeever. Lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block 9, Wymores addition of Wymore. $119,000-$120,000.
Lee M. and Anne K. Timan to Steven M. Kleine and Denise Lenners. Lot 15 and part of lot 16 in block 2, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $287,000-$288,000.
Robert E. and Cynthia S. Weise to Kent and Nancy Wilson. Lot 14 in block 11, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $153,000-$154,000.
Larry L. Archer Jr. and Kary S. Archer to Terry and Kay M. Novotny. Lot 5, Deer Haven subdivision of section 35, Highland township. $599,000-$600,000.