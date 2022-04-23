At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Lourdes N. Aceves Gonzalez, 29, Lincoln, $200.

No seat belt

Lourdes N. Aceves Gonzalez, 29, Lincoln, $25.

Failure to yield

Rahn D. Vanderhamm, 67, Hickman, $25; Lanny R. Ropers, 68, Holmesville, $25.

CMV HOS log

Renfeng, 51, Des Moines, $100; James A. Weaver, 24, New Virginia, Iowa, $100.

UCR no registration

James A. Weaver, 24, New Virginia, Iowa, $100.

CMV marking

James A. Weaver, 24, New Virginia, Iowa, $50.

Arraignments

Nicholas J. Buss, 36, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 13.

Greg S. Spilker, 59, 3597 W. Cherry Road, Pickrell. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for June 10.

Sentencings

Alesha D. Dicooio, 100 N. Sixth St. 18 months probation for two counts attempt of a class 4 felony.

Lloyd Torske, 36, 901 W. Court St. Six months jail for second-degree forgery.

Isaiah S. Weers, 21, 71036 578th Ave., Diller. Three months probation for careless driving.

Kaylee M. Espe, 30, 540 Ninth St., Pawnee. 18 months probation for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Elizabeth A. Skoog, 31, 700 W. River St. 10 days jail for disturbing the peace.

Jorge L. Santana Ramirez, 27, 622 N. Eighth St. $25 for stop sign violation, $75 for no operator’s license, $50 for no proof of insurance.

Tyler L. Chisholm, 33, 202 Cedar St. $150 for trespassing.

Justin M. Haack, 37, 5660 W. Buckeye Road, Clatonia. $25 for driving on shoulder, $50 for no valid registration, $50 for open container violation.

Davy Kistner, 34, 2016 Ella St. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Continued

Timothy J. Sutter, 44, 204 Sixth St. Two counts second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace, two counts driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful display of plates, first-degree trespassing. Continued to May 10.

Shane C. Spivey, 30, 1327 Market St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 23.

Sean M. Slaven, 38, 410 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 9.

Kelsie R. Brewer, 22, 204 S. LaSalle St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to April 28.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Criminal mischief. Continued to June 10.

Tiffanie J. Fentress, 35, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to May 24.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Driving during revocation, open container violation. Continued to May 3.

Michele N. Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to May 23.

Abby J. Beavers, 21, 204 E. First St., Blue Springs. Minor in possession, open container violation. Continued to May 23.

Shelby S. Powell, 28, 1801 Ella St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to April 25.

Dylan R. Hoover, 21, 220 W. Broad St., Blue Springs. Disturbing the peace, negligent child abuse, careless driving. Continued to May 10.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. Assault by a confined person, strangulation, second-degree assault, terroristic threats. Continued to May 9.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. False reporting, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 9.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. Fugitive from justice. Continued to May 9.

Tiffany A. Morris, 28, 648 W. Court St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 24.

James H. Hicks, 73, 823 N. Ninth St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 23.

Bound

Julie M. Rodgers, 38, 221 N. 33rd St., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools. Bound to district court May 19.

Brandyn E. Tomes, 1826 Harrison Ave., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of methamphetamine. Bound to district court May 19.

Dalton D. Vivier, 27, 1501 N. 11th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to district court May 19.

District Court

Arraignments

Dalton J Meyer, 22, 816 K St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, driving during revocation. Continued to June 1.

Dana L Culp, 25, 5042 Sargent Road. Possession of a controlled substance. Sentencing continued to June 2.

Angela M Murray, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 6.

Debra Schultz, 56, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Attempt of a class 4 felony, two counts unlawful acts related to drugs. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 1.

Michael R. Schultz, 48, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm while committing a felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 1.

Michael R. Schultz, 48, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Distribution of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 1.

Sentencings

Milo C. Leslie, 26, 909 N. Sixth St. Three years prison for attempt of a class 2A felony.

Shad R. Morgan, 35, 801 Market St. 18 months prison, 18 months post-release supervision, license revoked 15 years for third offense DUI.

Realidy A Schram, 21, 1412 Grant St. 4-6 years prison for attempted distribution of a controlled substance.

Wesley J. White, 23, 541 W. Court St. 36 months probation for terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance.

Christopher A Wieskamp, 42, 515 N Ninth St. Two years prison, 18 months post release supervision, license revoked 15 years for fourth offense DUI.

Continued

Ashley M. Maher, 32, 712 Scott St. Harboring an escaped juvenile, obstructing government operations. Jury trial set for Oct. 26.

Ashley M. Maher, 32, 712 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance. Jury trial set for Sept. 27.

Divorces

Keith B. Ottersberg, 52, Wymore from Shannon R. Ottersberg, 57, Topeka, Kan. Married May 2008.

Grant L. Crannell, 44, Beatrice from Tracy J. Crannell, 43. Married November 2000.

Transfers

Kenneth A. and Wiona Jurgens to Trina Bridges. Part of lots 8, 9 in block 3, Grable and Beachleys third addition of Beatrice. $254,000-$255,000.

Zane A. Fox to Pavel M. Perez. Lot 4 in block 3, second addition to south Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

Betty L. Hays to Dustin G. and Chelsie V. Nutsch. Part of section 20, Elm township. $15,000-$16,000.

James C. Block to Pacific Premier, James C. Block. Part of section 33, Grant township. $535,000-$536,000.

Goossen Construction Inc. to TMK Enterprises. Lot 2 Flowing Springs third addition of Beatrice, lots 1-3 in block 1, lots 1-3 in block 2, lots 1-2 in block 4, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice, Outlot A, Covered Bridge Heights seventh addition of Beatrice. $127,000-$128,000.

Darrell D. and Sue A. Bruns to Reitdiculous Ventures LLC. Part of blocks 1, 2, Kyle and Wrights second subdivision of Beatrice. $519,000-$520,000.

Terry L. and Dawn D. Stake to Tyson and Karissa Parks. Lot 36 in block CV, Dusenberry-Doyle addition of Beatrice. 344,000-$345,000.

G&R Investment Group LLC to Sherry L. Nutsch. Lot 16 in block 6, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $209,000-$210,000.

Terry L. Wiles to Ronald and Cindy Ruyle, Jacob L. Ruyle. Part of section 2, Liberty township. $89,000-$90,000.

Deelynee and Scott Bednar, Darcie and Larry Schmidt, Diane and Philip Shaw, Daniel and Suzanne Buss to Ralph and Julie Snyder. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 10, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $139,000-$140,000.

Erica R. and Joshua Boerger to Kevin A. and Deziree D. Milke. Lots 1-2 in block 4, LaSaelles subdivision of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.

Ruth’s Caddyshack Rentals LLC to Maddy Nutzman and Brett Rosenow. Lots 16, 17, Alvin Ackers addition of Blue Springs. $93,000-$94,000.

Todd W. and Nelda A. Guenther to Kent and Nancy Wilson. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 12, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.

Jacqualine J. Berlowitz to Robert L. Hall IV. Part of lot 12 in block 56, original town of Beatrice. $84,000-$85,000.

Schoens Investment Properties LLC to Tiffanie Welte. Lot 1 in block 1, Grable and Beachleys addition of Beatrice. $195,000-$196,000.

Jane N. Bean to Darrell D. Bruns. Part of section 6, Elm township. $473,000-$474,000.

Kevin Brimmer, Patricia Kabelmanto Grace Home Solutions LLC. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 89, original town of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000.

