At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Andrea L Dombrowski, 43, Lincoln, $25; Ellen M. Young, 38, Beatrice, $75; Brenilda V. Maldonado, 33, Fremont, $125; Jarod R. Hicks, 36, Beatrice, $200; Kyle S. Rhoden, 42, Beatrice, $125; Alberto Portillo, 36, Lincoln, $125.

No operator’s license

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, Beatrice, $75; Jose L. Ventura, 33, Crete, $75; Alberto Portillo, 36, Lincoln, $75.

No valid registration

Christopher J. Widick, 26, Beatrice, $25.

Following too closely

Ryan D. Meyer, 25, Hanover, $50.

Overweight capacity plates

Jimmy D. Jurgens, 59, Beatrice, $425.

Arraignments

Adam M. Kimmerling, 30, 20664 Highway 77. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 9.

James B. Jones, 48, 3636 N. 52nd St., Lincoln. No proof of insurance, no proof of ownership, driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 13.

Michele N. Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Driving during revocation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 30.

Saphire D. Roland, 22, 1412 Scott St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 16.

Sentencings

Diana M. Silverio, 31, 500 Fourth St., Fairbury. $100 for shoplifting.

Jerry J. Barnes, 50, 916 Lindale St., Fairbury. $100 for each of two counts driving under suspension.

Alexis M. Wieden, 24, 41867 State Highway 112, Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension.

Cheyenne B. Eagle, 39, 912 Scott St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Dismissed

Saphire D. Roland, 22, 1412 Scott St. No proof of insurance, no proof of ownership. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. No registration in vehicle, no operator’s license. Continued to Aug. 18.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Unlawful display of plates, no proof of ownership. Continued to Aug. 18.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Assault a public safety officer with bodily fluid, two counts criminal mischief. Continued to Aug. 18.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates, obstructing government operations. Continued to Aug. 18.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Two counts second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace, two counts driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful display of plates, first-degree trespassing. Continued to Aug. 18.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Theft. Continued to Aug. 11.

Angela M. Craven, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. Driving under suspension, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, no proof of insurance. Continued to Aug. 9.

Angela M. Craven, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Aug. 9.

Gloria A. Lopez, 38, 2009 S. Sixth St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 25.

Shawn C. Eppens, 41, 1621 S. LaSalle St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Sept. 8.

Janelle Hurley, 59, 402 A St., Blue Springs. Acts declared unlawful, contributing to the delinquency of a child. Continued to Aug. 2.

Samantha R. Hockman, 32, 307 Wayne St., Liberty. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 9.

Jay A. Shew, 55, 8633 Lincoln St., Lincoln. First offense DUI, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to Aug. 15.

Amber N. Georgi, 37, 309 Austin St., Pickrell. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 26.

Jordan M. Ward, 30, 417 Lincoln Ave., Hebron. Obstructing an officer, second-degree trespassing, theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Aug. 2.

Henry Solorzano-Alvarez, 27, 1215 Linden Ave., Crete. First offense DUI, no operator’s license, open container violation, driving left of center. Continued to Sept. 8.

Timothy J. Sedlacek, 43, 506 S. Walnut St., Blue Springs. Failure to comply with order of building official. Continued to Aug. 23.

Luke A Veter, 33, 521 N. 11th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 30.

Jessica E. Hackler, 35, 1201 F St., Fairbury. Driving under the influence. Continued to Aug. 30.

Kyle D. Wathor, 34, 514 W. E St., Wymore. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Sept. 8.

Bound

Joshua R. Wilcox, 34, 1500 High St. Theft valued at more than $5,000. Bound to District Court Sept. 7.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Aug. 18.

Luke A. Vater, 32, 521 N. 11th St. Terroroistic threats, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. Bound to District Court Sept. 7.

Christian E. Gonzalez, 26, 115 Sunrise Drive, Sioux City. Driving while revoked. Bound to District Court Sept. 8.

Transfers

Charles F. Brockman Jr. and Ann M. Brockman to Jason and Jessica Drager. Part of section 8, Logan township. $549,000-$550,000.

Michael J. Borgman to Luma Investment Group LLC. Part of lots 3, 5, 6 in block 35, original town of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

Larry E. and Nancy C. Humphrey to Charles B. and Rochelle Humphrey. Lot 12 in block 3, Davison Village addition fo Beatrice. $81,000-$82,000.

Phillippe M. and Melissa A. McKernan to Brenton and Anna Erikson. Lots 2-4 and part of lots 1, 5, 6 in block 17, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $234,000-$235,000.

Rachel Nissly to Robert A. and Rebecca Teet. Part of lot 5 in block 1, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $189,000-$190,000.

Loren W. Kelle Jr. and Stacia Kelle to Alyssa A. Strubel. Lot 15 in block 4, Kyle and Wright subdivision of Beatrice. $117,000-$118,000.

Craig Stengel to Kimberly Bianchi and Dorothy Bianchi. Lot 8 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $289,000-$290,000.

Connie S. Russell to Jack W. Duke Jr. and Joy L. Duke. Lot 6 and part of lot 6 in block 31, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.

Dennis J. Janecek to Connie S. Parker. Part of section 22, Clatonia township. $39,000-$40,000.

Zachary A. and Jana L. Kinning to Kevin and Abbie Bourn. Lot 8, Lightwater Estates of section 13, Nemaha township. $459,000-$460,000.