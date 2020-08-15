At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Katie M. Carrillo, 33, Clatonia, $125; Erich J. Hardenburger, 25, Seneca, Kan., $25; Kilynn J. Riekenberg, 19, Beatrice, $75; Gabriella K. Petit, 22, Lincoln, $125; Gavin M. Vickers, 16, Beatrice, $125.
No valid registration:
Dalton R. Strickland, 22, Beatrice, $125.
Arraignments
Tiffanie J. Fentress, 33, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 21.
Gary L. Steward, 49, 4058 S. 300 East, La Porte, Ind. Third-degree sexual assault, second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 15.
Jeremiah O. Tart, 37, 404 Lincoln St. Two counts third-degree domestic assault, two counts negligent child abuse. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 28.
Shea M. Nelson, 22, 1804 Grant St. Driving during revocation. Guilty plea entered. Continued to Aug. 21.
Jordan R. Kuhn, 23, 204 N. Abbott St. Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest obstructing a police officer, possession of marijuana. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 21.
Patrick E. Masur, 39, 61524 Penn St., Sterling. Second offense DUI, careless driving, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 15.
Lisa A. Michaelis, 48, 1110 W. D St., Wymore. Contributing to the delinquency of a child, acts declared unlawful, false reporting. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 14.
Sentencings
Vitaly Push, 27, 3000 Lincoln St. $300 for possession of marijuana.
Katie J. Wise, 35, 915 W. I St. Wymore. $25 for unlawful park entry, $50 for open container violation.
Gerald E. Bertalot, 41, 1800 Scott St. One year jail for violating protection order.
Brenda K. Ebke, 56, 71730 575 Avenue, Jansen. Six months probation for first offense DUI.
Frank E. Bates, 26, 2941 N. 65th St., Lincoln. $125 for speeding, $500, license revoked one year for driving during revocation.
Joel Estrada, 18, 1018 N. 16th Ave. $50 for minor in possession.
Marcus L. Reeves, 35, 3034 Hickory Springs Lane, Rosenbery, Texas. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Jordan R. Kuhn, 23, 204 Abbott St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Luis F. Gonzalez-Mendieta, 23, 2330N. Main St., Lincoln. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.
Austin J. Reed, 21, 1305 Court St. $75 for each of two counts disturbing the peace.
Jedidiah J. Riekenberg, 41, 2530 Devoe St., Lincoln. $200 for attempted obstructing a police officer.
Destunie J. Swearingen, 25, 1116 W. Scott St. $25 for improper use of fireworks.
Richard O. Turner, 77, 1111 Eighth Road, Marysville, Kan. $100 for littering.
Poh Blae, 18, 4832 Southwood Drive. $200 for over fish limit.
Dismissed
Vitaly Push, 27, 3000 Lincoln St. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed without prejudice.
Frank E. Bates, 26, 2941 N. 65th St., Lincoln. Failure to appear. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Farog M. Fargo, 20, 5006 W. Louriey St., Lincoln. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Aug. 18.
Kevin M. Schultheis, 56, 1505 S. Fourth St. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 1.
Tara E. Gleason, 45, 1904 Country Meadows. Third offense DUI, transporting child while intoxicated. Continued to Sept. 14.
Alexander L. Rader, 25, 115 N. 28th St. First offense DUI, criminal mischief $500-$1,500. Continued to Aug. 18.
Shane E. Morgan, 41, 614 S. Ninth St. First offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Sept. 1.
Michelle L. Magdaleno, 49, 208 Hill St. Driving under suspension, careless driving. Continued to Aug. 25.
Tammy K. Bohlmeyer, 43, 315 N. Eighth St. Abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to Sept. 1.
Eric J. Lewien, 27, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 25.
Steven J. Keck, 40, 1700 Monroe St. Second offense DUI, driving during revocation. Continued to Sept. 15.
Remington L. Holes, 30, 423 W. Helen St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Aug. 25.
Drew C. Hausman, 24, 1319 Monroe St. Second-degree forgery. Continued to Aug. 25.
Drew C. Hausman, 24, 1319 Monroe St. Burglary. Continued to Aug. 25.
Jesse L. Henry, 39, 522 W. Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 18.
Joshua T. Beck, 36, 521 N. 11th St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Aug. 18.
Julie L. Dobesh, 33, 1700 Monroe St. Two counts third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 25.
Jessica M. Denton, 33, 1008 Bell St. Two counts negligent child abuse, disturbing the peace. Continued to Sept. 1.
Devon M. Swoboda, 24, 805 N. Fourth St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Aug. 27.
Spencer Z. Pingel, 19, 111 Main St., Odell. Refuse to submit to a test, driving under suspension, careless driving, minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 25.
Brooke L. Layman, 29, 1300 Garfield St. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Aug. 27.
Kilynn J. Riekenberg, 19, 1010 Parkside Lane. Driving under suspension, careless driving, failure to appear or comply. Continued to Oct. 20.
Emma R. Johnson, 24, 601 N. 27th Circle. Second-degree trespassing, compliance with order, resisting arrest. Continued to Sept. 1.
Terrance L. Franzen II, 20, 617 Paddock St. Criminal mischief. Continued to Aug. 18.
Ryan D. Boyko, 39, 1600 Irving St. Two counts dog at large. Continued to Aug. 18.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 21.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. No proof of insurance, failure to display proper number of plates. Continued to Aug. 21.
Jeremy P. Dayhuff, 44, 402 N. 10th St., Wymore. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to Aug. 21.
District Court
Arraignments
Vincente L. Reyes, 36, 5640 Kearney Ave., Lincoln. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 7.
Dexter Robinson, 49, 1202 N. Seventh St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Not guilty plea entered.
Trevor L Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. First-degree sexual assault. Not guilty plea entered.
Dale J. Riepenkroger, 56, 710 Bell St. Two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, Unlawful acts related to drugs. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 5.
Nicholas Williams, 39, 7308 S. Seventh St., LaVista. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 8.
Sentencings
Pamela J. Richards, 54, 823 Elk St. 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Deborah A. Wells, 62, 118 Sherman St. 18 months probation for attempt of a class 4 felony, first offense driving under the influence of drugs.
Coleen L. Sanderson, 43, 110 Ninth St., Wymore. 180 days jail for attempt of a class 4 felony.
Gerald E. Bertalot, 41, 1800 Scott St. 180 days jail, $1,000, license revoked 15 years for second offense DUI, 90 days concurrent for driving under suspension.
Andrew B. Linville, 28, 186 Highway 136, Tecumseh. One year jail for attempted shoplifting.
Continued
Trevor L Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing government operations, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. Continued to Sept 16.
Trevor L Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 16.
Christian M. Edmond, 21, 6533 Pinkney St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 7.
Gary A. Ingrao, 39, 1019 A St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 16.
Viola J. Kennedy, 64, 202 S. Lemon St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.Continued to Oct. 7.
Sonja Norman, 41, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree forgery, theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Oct. 7.
Ryan K. Mathews, 32906 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 7.
Chance R. Corliss, 34, Schickley. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Sept. 17.
Andrew B. Linville, 28, 186 Highway 136, Tecumseh. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 8.
Tammy S. Swearingen, 57, 304 N. 12th St., Marysville, Kan. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Oct. 8.
Kevin D. Glaser, 42, 804 Ella St. Burglary. Pretrial set for Nov. 10.
Ceeara N. Evans, 34, 834 Grand Ave., Humboldt. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Sept. 16.
Michael S. Armagost, 37, 211 S. LaSalle St. Driving while revoked. Continued to Sept. 17.
Marriage Licenses
Brandon A. Bergmeier, 27, Western to Chelsea J. Sedlacek, 26, Virginia.
Brady J. Meyer, 30, Blue Rapids, Kan. to Anastasia L. Johnson, 28, Blue Rapids, Kan.
Greg A. Holle, 48, Beatrice to Janell K. Fox, 44, Beatrice.
Reed F. Pazour, 25, Pukwana, S.D. to Mary N. Schlicker, 21, Beatrice.
Max D. Latshaw, 23, Clatonia to Jacqueline K. Jones, 21, Clatonia.
Scott H Calver, 46, Beatrice to Amanda I. Weaver, 40, Beatrice.
William D. Olson, 70, Wymore to Michele L. Gerdes, 58, Wymore.
Andrew A. Segerstrom, 27, Beatrice to Shelby A. Baker, 27, Beatrice.
Wayne A. Saul Jr., 46, to Pamela S. Lindgren, 49, Beatrice.
Transfers
US Bank, VEMTG Asset Trust to David R and Janelle M. Pfeiffer. Lot 11 in block 4, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $95,000-$96,000.
Randolph P. and Diane M. Kraatz to Sandra S. Hixson. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $186,000-$187,000.
Eina Aden to Robert S. and Tnya L. Bragg. Lot 6 in block 14, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.
Robert G. and Susanne Sedlacek to Mitchell and Naomi Holt. Lot 5 in block 2, Paddock Lane replat of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.
Connie R. Hagerty and Joseph A. Hagerty III to FilemonSanchez. Lots 7-12 in block 31, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $107,000-$108,000.
Jane and Rolland Otto to Jill Marie and Robby J. Robertson Part of lots 1-4, Robertson subdivision in section 16, Clatonia township. $129,000-$130,000.
Burdette and Schoen, Sabrina Glynn, Josh Glynn to Derek Schnell. Lots 11, 12 in block 14, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $162,000-$163,000.
Paul S. and Kay R. Brown to Matthew and Emily Fujan. Lot 9 Meadowlark addition to tBeatrice. $211,000-$212,000.
Meints Properties to Dianna L. and Ronald E. Hoban. Lot 6, Hooker addition to Adams. $174,000-$175,000.
Vincent and Mary Moreno to Lee and Tina Cramer. Lots 1, 2 in block 10, original town of Virginia. $19,000-$20,000.
Russell G. and Mitzi F. Snyder to Heath C. Hovendick. Lot 6 in block 2, Kyles and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $135,000-$136,000.
Timothy J. and Carla J. Schuster to Jonathan Robeson. Part of lots 12-13, 18, Bear Creek Development of section 26, Midland township. $253,000-$254,000.
