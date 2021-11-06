At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Arturo Hernandez Jr., 21, Tecumseh, $200; Calvin L. Arthur Sr., 59, Beatrice, $125; Todd L. Simonsen, 44, York, $150; Deborah J. Sailer, 50, Wymore, $25.

No valid registration:

Kristeen M. Dickson, 34, Alexandria, $25; Chaz M. Wilgers, 19, Beatrice, $25; Paula J. Von Busch, 50, Lincoln, $25.

No operator’s license:

Stephanie J. Sales, 34, Beatrice, $75.

Disobey stop lights:

Judy L. Petit, 64, Lincoln, $75.

CMV operator violation:

Paula J. Von Busch, 50, Lincoln, $100.

Arraignments

George Manes, 87, 121 Regency Circle. First offense DUI, no valid registration, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 20.

Dakota Erks, 20, 303 Cheyenne Drive. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 7.

Dakota Erks, 20, 303 Cheyenne Drive. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 7.

Tyler S. Markey, 27, 1516 Market St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 2.

Tyler S. Markey, 27, 1516 Market St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 2.

Daniel H. McKnight, 46, 310 S. 21st St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 27.

Christopher W. Neel, 38, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 13.

Sentencings

Daniel L. Boosinger, 37, 146 Clay St. $100 for disturbing the peace.

Raymond M. Bringewatt, 31, 425 W. Sixth Ave. 30 days jail, license revoked one year for driving during revocation.

Raymond M. Bringewatt, 31, 425 W. Sixth Ave. $500, 30 days jail, license revoked 18 months, not to drive 45 days for second offense DUI, 30 days concurrent, license revoked one year concurrent for driving during revocation.

Rhory Ivy, 39, 813 N. 13th St. 180 days jail for false reporting, 180 days concurrent for obstructing a police officer.

Rhory Ivy, 39, 813 N. 13th St. 30 days jail, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Angela M. Murray, 41, 1015 N. 26th St. $250 for acts declared unlawful.

Terence L. Franzen, 21, 712 Tait Avenue. $100 for provoking assault, $150 for criminal mischief.

Jessie L. Fuller, 42, Filley. $500, 15 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Dismissed

Rhory Ivy, 39, 813 N. 13th St. Possession of marijuana. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Michael E. Tamerius, 36, 1110 Meriwether St. First-degree assault, second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. Continued to Dec. 14.

James L. Orton, 38, 1414 N. 11th St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to Nov. 19.

Trey S. Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. First-degree assault, robbery. Continued to Nov. 9.

Shannon M. Ames, 38, 1405 S. Fourth Ave. First offense driving under the influence of drugs. Continued to Jan. 6.

Dakota Erks, 20, 303 Cheyenne Drive. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to Jan. 7.

Jessica L. Rowden, 34, 1717 Lincoln St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 19.

Lynn J. Replogle, 46, 36799 S. First Road, Blue Springs. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation. Continued to Nov. 29.

Rhory Ivy, 39, 813 N. 13th St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Nov. 9.

Kenneth M. Rainey, 45, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Burglary, second-degree trespassing, theft. Continued to Nov. 23.

Kenneth M. Rainey, 45, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. No proof of insurance, no valid registration, failure to yield. Continued to Nov. 23.

Matthew J. Hill, 40, 2009 S. Sixth St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Dec. 2.

Diego Rodriguez, 19, 1721 N. 19th St. First offense DUI, minor in possession, exhibition driving. Continued to Nov. 23.

Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. First offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 2.

Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St.Refuse to submit to a test, driving during revocation, refuse to submit to pretest, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 2.

Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. Obstructing government operations. Continued to Dec. 2.

David S. Carpenter, 62, Chester. Third-degree arson. Continued to Nov. 23.

Betty M. O’Neal, 32, 105 E. D St., Wymore. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Dec. 2.

Cody L. Whitman, 34, 403 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief, false reporting. Continued to Dec. 20.

Dennis J. Tietjen, 41, 1614 Carlyle St. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a test, resisting arrest, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving on the shoulder. Continued to Dec. 20.

Terra I. Schultz, 22, 1011 Fifth St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Dec. 20.

Matthew D. Worrell, 29, 254 W. Seventh St. Cortland. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 6.

Tara Bey, 29, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Dec. 13.

Tara Bey, 29, 2020 G St., Lincoln. Theft, third-degree arson, criminal mischief. Continued to Dec. 13.

Chance R. Corliss, 36, Shickley. Burglary. Continued to Nov. 18.

K’Lynne Whitmore, 36, 314 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Continued to Nov. 16.

Micahel Jordan-Swoope, 20, 718 W. Mary St. Shoplifting, contributing to the delinquency of a child. Continued to Nov. 18.

Greg Guenther Jr., 45, 1515 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Nov. 30.

Christopher W. Neel, 37, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to Jan. 13.

Mindy S. Thomsen, 43, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 16.

Sheena Hammond, 36, 1620 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 14.

Kevin D. Glaser, 43, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to Dec. 16.

Cecelia M. Lamkin, 18, 418 N. 13th St. Disorderly conduct, assault. Continued to Nov. 16.

Brooklin C. Foster, 31, 615 Ames St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Nov. 18.

Cindy S. Fletcher, 24, 1412 Scott St. No valid registration, no proof of insurance. Continued to Nov. 16.

Jamie D. Fortney, 38, 418 N. 13th St. Shoplifting. Continued to Nov. 2.

Bound

Ashlea D. Larimore, 33 3800 N. Sixth St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Dec 15.

District Court

Arraignments

Ronald E. Mann, 58, 1712 Elk St. First offense resisting arrest. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.

Sonja Norman, 43, 5042 East Sargent Road. Theft. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 15.

Sentencings

Kevin D. Glaser, 43, 1020 N. 15th St. Two years prison, 12 months post release supervision for possession of a controlled substance.

Delani C. Lunsford, 23, 127 Forrest Heights Drive, York. 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.

Kyle S. O’Day, 34, 4621 Cooper Ave., Lincoln. 180 days jail for possession of a controlled substance.

Casey L. Schaefer, 29, 6733 W Dogwood Road, DeWitt. 90 day jail, 24 months probation for contributing to the delinquency of a child, 24 months probation consecutive for negligent child abuse.

Sonja Norman, 43, 5042 East Sargent Road. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance, one year concurrent for second-degree forgery.

Continued

Michael E. Alm, 1522 Washington St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 17.

Alan F. Volner Jr., 34. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Nov. 17.

Shane R. Shanek, 45. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 17.

Payton M. Bishop, 24, Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Nov. 18.

Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to Dec. 2.

Brandy L. Bennett, 42, 1314 19th Ave. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony. Continued to Dec. 2.

Catie L. Burr, 34, 925 N. Fourth St. Theft, possession of marijuana, false reporting. Continued to Dec. 2.

Tiannie D. Alexander, 27, 2414 Harland St., Falls City. Two counts attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Dec. 15.

Marriage Licenses

Matthew W. Schramm, 32, Odell to Mercedes N. Lassen, 26, Odell.

Scott D. Lawrence Sr., 52, Auxvasse, Mo. to Angela D. McCater, 45 Beatrice.

Lucas M. Novotny, 38, Austin, Ark. to Katrina B. Rademacher, 36, Austin, Ark.

Alec M. Dunn, 27, David City to Kelsey J. Hajek, 26, Odell.

Divorces

Jodi C. Nelson, 49, Beatrice from Kirk A. Nelson, 62, Beatrice. Married June 2011.

Abigail L. Gouin, 25, Beatrice from Jonathan M. Gouin, 31, Wymore. Married February 2018.

Sarah J. Tyler, 46, Wymore from Jason L. Tyler, 55, Lincoln. Married November 2010.

Tony A. Lineweber, 52, Beatrice and Abby C. Lineweber, 42, Beatrice. Married April 2005.

Jake E. Hegler, 46, Cortland and Elizabeth P. Dunning-Hegler, 43, Cortland. Married July 2005.

Transfers

Schoen Investment Properties LLC to Rodney L. Trauernicht. Part of lot 6 in block 19, lots 11, 12 in block 20, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $362,000-$363,000.

Joseph and Bridgett Smitt to Jeffrey Reed, Arianna Baack. Lot 1 in block 1, Lincoln Heights addition of Beatrice. $162,000-$163,000.

Ann E. Wassenberg, Calvin J. King to Irene Larma. Part of lots 6, 7 in block 1, Kyles and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $129,000-$130,000.

Dennis E. and Jeanne M. Pestal to Thomas and Rachyl Nimmich. Part of lots 11, 12 in block 10, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Patricia A. and Michael J. Mulvaney to Renee Williams. Part of lots 1, 2 in block 5, original town of Beatrice. $132,000-$133,000.

Rebecca M. Wenzl, Loyola Root to Thomas Faxon, Kollin C. Kotas. Lots 8-10 in block 4, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $19,000-$20,000.

Robert and Tonya Bragg to Brent Fox. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 25, original town of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.

Robert Royal to Allen L. and Val J. Buss. Lots 1-9 in block 3, lots 1, 2 in block 10, original town of Liberty. $19,000-$20,000.

North Bottoms LLC to Sheila Lloyd and SHawn Siebe. Lot 4 and part of lot 5 in block F, Steinmeyers second addition of Clatonia. $109,000-$110,000.

Larry W. and Karla Shelley to Terry S. and Debra M. Damman. Lots 5-7 in block 7, original town of Pickrell. $266,000-$267,000.

Melvin W. and Constance D. Oltmans to David J. and Lisa A. Oltmans. Part of section 23, Grant township. $358,000-$359,000.

Brenda Folden, Paula Shotton, Bobby Folden to Larry and Karla Shelley. Lots 4, 5, Wildhabers subdivision of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.

E-Z Farms inc. to Jim L. Hansen Sr., Megan L. Larsen. Lots 3, 4 in block 87, original town of Beatrice. $129,000-$130,000.

Christine L. and Douglas C. Boone to Brett Dunn. Part of section 5, Holt township. $376,000-$377,000.

Brett Dunn to Robert and Dawn Philippi. Lot 10, Meadowlark addition of Beatrice. $357,000-$358,000.

Joshua L. Malchow, Brooke N. Koch to Joshua L. and Tracy L. Beaudoin. Part of section 35, Riverside township. $234,000-$235,000.

Billy A. O’Keefe to Courtney D. Luedders. Lots 19, 20 in block 1, Drahobls addition of Blue Springs. 2,000-$3,000.

Anthony R. and Lindsay Schoen to Roger and LeeAnne Aden. Part of lots 3, 4 in block 6, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $167,000-$168,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0