All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Tejai E. Turek, 27, Lincoln, $125; Brandi J. Wieland, 30, Omaha, $125; Otto T. Douglas, 69, Mount Pleasant, Wisc., $25; Jason C. Brincks, 44, Honey Creek, Iowa, $75; Colten R. Drake, 20, Wymore, $75; Shelby A. Cresse, 24, Wymore, $25; Kevin J. Janssen, 43, Pickrell, $75; Ivan L. Juan Espinoza, 19, Beatrice, $75; Manuel Monterroza Menjivar, 42, Beatrice, $75; Colleen A. Miller, 29, Oca Raton, Fla., $125; Daniel P. Vicars, 54, Ellis, $200; Telo M. Arsiago, 20, Beatrice, $200; Roland W. Hardin, 88, Blue Springs, $25; Madrid Anthony, 48, Los Lunas, N.M., $25; Cayd M. Wilgers, 19, Beatrice, $25; Natalia T. Wilson, 17, Douglas, $200; Dawn M. Starkey, 52. DeWitt, $125.

No operator’s license

Ivan L. Juan Espinoza, 19, Beatrice, $75; Monterroza Menjivar, 42, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Amber Copanos, 34, Wymore, $25.

No seat belt

Ivan L. Juan Espinoza, 19, Beatrice, $25; Alex V. Chabarria Maldonado, 41, Beatrice, $25.

No child restraint

Ivan L. Juan Espinoza, 19, Beatrice, $25.

Improper turn

Donald Parde, 85, Adams, $25.

Arraignments

Michelle L. Hooper, 46, 1012 N. 10th St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 14.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 61, 1515 Bell St. Third-degree assault, disturbing the peace. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 7.

Michelle L. Hooper, 46, 1012 N. 10th St. Driving under the influence. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 14.

Makayla Reedy, 23, 726 W. Mary St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 4.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 42, 2420 N. Sixth St. Five counts protection order violation, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 14.

Travis W. Hardin, 39, 417 S. 11th St., Wymore. Second-degree false imprisonment, third-degree assault. No contest plea entered. Second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 4.

Alden T. Trotter, 24, 1208 Allston St., Marysville. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 10.

Sentencings

Robert M. Stefonovich, 61, 1515 Bell St. Eight days jail for protection order violation.

Alexander W. Broening, 24, 1513 N. 16th St. $350, six months probation for driving during revocation.

Gary M. Esau, 63, 1305 Aberdeen Ave., Lincoln. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

David A. Stewart, 35, 507 S. Seventh St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Tyler J. Houser, 19, 1800 Scott St. $50 for failure to yield, $50 for no seatbelt, $25 for no proof of insurance.

Jordan W. Haack, 30, 936 S. Hastings Ave., Hastings. $25 for no proof of insurance.

June B. Kimm, 45, 718 W. Mary St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Dismissed

Alexander W. Broening, 24, 1513 N. 16th St. No proof of insurance, no valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Dylan T. Holverson, 26, 233 E. Linden Ave., Fremont. Second-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to June 26.

Abby R. Cudaback, 25, 1116 W. Scott St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to June 26.

Nolan R. White, 23, 1717 Jackson St. First offense DUI. Continued to July 7.

Wyatt J. Blythe, 19, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Careless driving. Continued to July 7.

Roy W. Schroeder, 56, 440 W. Seventh St., Cortland. Intimidation. Continued to June 15.

Ashley R. Forshee, 30, 6052 E. Apple Road, Firth. Driving without interlock, driving during revocation. Continued to July 11.

Preston C. Sonderup, 21, 207 N. Seventh St., Wymore. Child abuse, third-degree sexual assault, third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 4.

Joseph V. Quintana, 26, 1805 Grant St. Two counts driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to July 11.

Dustin W. Brethouwer, 34, 1429 N. 19th St. Third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace, two counts third-degree assault. Continued to July 11.

Jerry L. Harms, 42, 1533 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 6.

Spencer M. Fentress, 61, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, negligent child abuse, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 6.

Sue A. Buchheimer, 38, 1109 Ashland Ave. Shoplifting. Continued to July 6.

Jason N. Wellsandt, 45, 1215 Bell St. Disturbing the peace. Continued to July 6.

Joseph J. McCarthy, 22, 1719 N. 15th St. Theft. Continued to July 6.

Ricelle R. Greenwood, 38, 1210 Sixth St., Fairbury. Fugitive from justice. Continued to June 27.

Bound

Justin A. Smick, 42, 1618 Ashland Ave. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to July 6.

Brentyn A. Swearingen, 24, 1508 Jenkins St., Marysville. Two counts use of a firearm to commit a felony, two counts terroristic threats, three counts possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 6.

Transfers

Donald E. and Jane E. Esau to Brett D. and Darcy J. Esau. Part of section 21, Blakely township. $639,000-$640,000.

BCC Holdings Inc. to Sean E. Rench. Lot 12 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $339,000-$340,000.

Flagstar Bank to Duncombe Investments 3 LLC. Lot 51, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $90,000-$91,000.

Landon D. Hornby to Kirnan Koenig. Lot 7 in block26, West Park addition of Beatrice. $52,000-$53,000.

Robert L. and Karen S. Johnston to Elizabeth Morey and Shane McCreedy. Part of section 2, Holt township. $41,000-$42,000.

Trevor M. Chaney to Chad E. and Mary A. Peterson. Lot 61, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Robert and Lisa Davis to Michael Peirce. Lot 13 in block 1, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $212,000-$213,000.

Tammy and Brett Davenport to Andrew Voss, Olivia Zlomke. Lot 2 in block 4, Greens A.L. resubdivision of second subdivision of Beatrice. $144,000-$145,000.