At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Jenae L. Bauer, 58, Adams, $125; Gregory L. Schwaninger, 63, Hallam, $75; Cayd M. Wilgers, 17, Beatrice, $75; Timothy C. Griffith, 48, Clatonia, $25.
No valid registration:
Jonathan P. Wick, 21, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Spencer M. Fentress, 59, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Dec. 3.
Scott M. Brown, 32, 1011 Meriwether St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, reckless driving, no operator’s license. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 15.
Sentencings
Paul J. Vanlaningham, 57, 476 Sherman St., Tecumseh. $100 for driving under suspension.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 2009 S. Sixth St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Robert L. Watson, 53, 110 S. Ninth St., Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension.
David L. Britton, 39, 1006 N. 26th St. $100 for no proof of insurance.
Christopher J. Miller, 27, 8941 Vinice Lane, Lincoln. $100 for driving under suspension.
Karen L. Engelman, 58, 2121 Garfield St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked one year for first offense DUI, $100 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.
Continued
Librado L. Lopez III, 36, 5844 S. 38th Road, Cortland. First offense DUI, improper turn. Continued to Dec. 3.
Thomas A. Phillips, 26, 1109 Bell St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Nov. 10.
Thomas A. Phillips, 26, 1109 Bell St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Nov. 10.
Travis J. Gilbert, 36, 115 N. Main St., Fairview, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 3.
Taylor Hicks, 539 W. Mary St. Shoplifting. Continued to Dec. 1.
Spencer J. Keefover, 31, 1118 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to Nov. 24.
Krystal M. Pearson, 39, 1503 High St. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, stop sign violation. Continued to Dec. 1.
Jarod A. Peden, 22, 715 N. 10th St. First offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful acts related to drugs, reckless driving. Continued to Nov. 3.
Jacoby G. Wilcox, 27, 1412 N. 19th Ave. Distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug money. Continued to Nov. 10.
Wesley C. O’Keefe Jr., 35, 1105 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Nov. 24.
Larenda L. Simmons, 30, 3131 P St., Lincoln. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 24.
Skylar R. Whitmore, 26, 915 Lincoln St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to Dec. 29.
Artie D. Simmons, 45, 60888 704th Road, Liberty. Possession of a controlled substance by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Nov. 10.
William L. Schwensen, 33, 701 High St. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 1.
Esteroya M. Estrada, 36, 417 N. Third St., Wymore. False reporting, leaving the scene of an accident, acts declared unlawful. Continued to Nov. 10.
Esteroya M. Estrada, 36, 417 N. Third St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 10.
Antonio R. Taylor, 45, 118 W. Fourth St., Wymore. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to Nov. 10.
David L. Ebke, 58, 720 J St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension, speeding. Continued to Nov. 10.
Gabriel L. Beavers, 38, 1514 Bell St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 10.
Makayla L Siske, 20, 705 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Nov. 24.
Brandon R. Putnam, 28, 8778 W. Scott Road. Second offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license. Continued to Nov. 24.
Shelby Uribe, 29, 404 N. Fifth St. Third offense DUI, ignition interlock violation, driving under suspension, no registration in vehicle, no proof of insurance. Continued to Dec. 8.
Tiffanie J. Fentress, 33, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Nov. 17.
Cherish M. Lovell, 29, 910 W. I St., Wymore. Third offense refuse to submit to a test, obstructing a police officer, refuse to submit to a pretest, unlawful display of plates, failure to maintain lane, open container violation. Continued to Nov. 24.
Daniel E. Nelson, 45, 32425 S. 63rd Road, Holmesville. Third-degree assault. Continued to Dec. 1.
Rhory M. Ivy, 38, 321 N. Graham St. First-degree false imprisonment, terroristic threats, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, tampering with a witness, possession of a controlled substance, false reporting, obstructing a police officer, driving during revocation, willful reckless driving, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 3.
Bound
Devin J. Duntz, 43, 140 S. Walnut St., Clatonia. Distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Dec. 2.
Bobbi Orullian, 28, 1632 N. 210 E. Tooele, Utah. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Dec. 3.
Divorces
Julia R. Gosgriff, 59, Wymore from Shawn W. Cosgriff, 59, Des Moines. Married July 2014.
Anthony D. Ewald, 54, Beatrice from Kelly A. Ewald, 52, Skagway, Alaska. Married February 1995.
Kirk A. Laue, 47, DeWitt from Susan Laue, 48, Beatrice. Married August 2001.
Misty L. Snyder, 32, Beatrice from Casey J. Snyder, 33, Wymore. Married March 2016.
Emalee A. Maxson, 30, Wymore from Brent J. Maxson, 41, Blue Springs. Married August 2015.
Hannah L. Oberembt, 27, Odell from Dylan R. Oberembt, 27, Odell. Married August 2013.
Rachel R. Skarka, 34, Wymore from Steven P. Skarka, 33, Grand Island. Married August 2012.
Rebecca A. Retherford, 25, St. Paul from Preston J. Retherford, 25, Wymore. Married May 2013.
Transfers
Robert Forke to James L. Jameson. Lot 11 in block 15, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.
Trudy Dueck to Aaron and Jessica Javorsky. Lots 2-6 in block 19, Smith Bros addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.
John A. and Helen M. Swanson to Brandon and Christina Goering. Part of section 12, Elm township. $349,000-$350,000.
Pinnacle Bank Trust, Steven G. Wehmer to Wanda Garrett. Part of lot 7, Pioneer Acres Koenig development of section 26, Blakely township. $139,000-$140,000.
Marcia R. and Gayland A. Regier to Bryan A. and Paula J. Heinz. Part of section 17, Midland township. $102,000-$103,000.
Bruce and Connie Jurgens, Larry Zimmerman, Nancy and Melvin E. Reedy, Betty Johnson, Tara N. and James K. Beauchamp to Leonard D. and Delores L. Wasserman. Lots 1, 2 in block 9, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $146,000-$147,000.
Karen K. and Lyle A. Probst to Ann L. Freese. Lot 21 in block 4, part of outlot A, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $242,000-$243,000.
Patricia A. Saathoff, Lavern and Bonnie J. Saathoff to James L. and Rose A. Pittman. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 10, second addition of south Beatrice. $5,000-$6,000.
Patricia A. and Michael J. Mulvaney to Rhonda and Berri Easley. Lot 13 in block 2, Clear View Addition of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.
Clara I. Wise to Don R. and Joyce D. Hilderbrand. Lots 5, 6 in block 11, original town of Pickrell. $107,000-$108,000.
DAVJ Farms LLC to Brian L. and Sherri L. Hamel. Part of section 8, Lincoln township. $19,000-$20,000.
Donald D. and Marcia A. Workman to Workman Investments LLC. Lot 11 in block 2, Bradley Place of Beatrice. $18,000-$19,000.
Forrest C. and Peggy A Shores to John E. and Claudia D. Fringer. Part of section 1, Paddock township. $165,000-$166,000.
Dorothy Collins to Steve Swarthout. Part of section 11, Riverside township. $139,000-$140,000.
