At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Destiny P. Phothirath, 18, Beatrice, $125; Jose A. Cardoso, 20, South Sioux City, $75; Anthony Bolanos Wuintanilla, 20, Crete, $200; Derek W. Hansher, 38, Beatrice, $200.

No operator’s license:

Jared L. Beall, 22, Steele City, $75.

No valid registration:

Jared L. Beall, 22, Steele City, $25; Anthony Bolanos Wuintanilla, 20, Crete, $25; Seth C. Fosket, 27, Lincoln, $25.

Arraignments

Katlyn M. Forney, 18, 408 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of marijuana. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Feb. 18.

William R. Bramlage Jr., 75. Second-degree trespassing, theft of services. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Feb. 18.

Richard E. Bramlage, 72. Second-degree trespassing, theft of services. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Feb. 18.

Kenneth L. Bordeaux, 44, 710 N. Washington St. Disturbing the peace, obstructing a peace officer. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 27.

Diego Rodriguez, 19, 1721 N. 19th St. First offense DUI, minor in possession, exhibition driving. Not guilty plea entered. Suppression hearing set for Feb. 18.

Kim Williams, 46, 13661 E. State Highway 4. Driving under the influence, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Feb. 3.

Richard L. Kess, 51, 918 Herbert St. Disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for March 18.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Feb. 1.

Sentencings

Donald D. Forke, 75, 203 N. Seventh St., Wymore. $250 for public indecency.

Kevin Chavez, 24, 1510 Hays Drive, Lincoln. $100 for driving under suspension.

Quentin L. Erks, 37, 316 Cheyenne Drive. 32 days jail for obstructing a peace officer.

Tammy M. Garner, 36, 1301 N. 10th St. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Julie L. Dobesh, 34, 1700 Monroe St. $250 for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.

Mindy S. Hildebrandt, 32, 217 S. Douglas St., Blue Springs. $50 for open container violation.

Amy M. Meyer, 46, 1004 N. 13th St. $50 for dog at large.

Kathryn A. Ault, 36, 1109 Court St. $25 for no proof of insurance.

Austin L. Jesonsek, 19, 918 Ella St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cody A. Haynes, 31, 921 Herbert St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dismissed

Raheem S. Howard, 26, 2467 Nebraska St., Blair. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000. Dismissed without prejudice.

Continued

Aaron J. Burr, 41m 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Shoplifting, open container violation. Continued to Feb. 1.

David Barrett, 36, 911 N. 10th St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, habitual criminal. Continued to Jan. 25.

Robert S. Hillard, 50, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, operate a vehicle without proof of ownership. Continued to Feb. 25.

Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 43, 1109 Market St. Three counts third-degree assault, terroristic threats. Continued to Jan. 18.

Jasyn H. Harris, 18, 2115 Elk St. Minor in possession, underage tobacco use. Continued to Feb. 1.

Kenneth M. Rainey, 46, 601 N. Fourth St. No proof of insurance, no valid registration, failure to yield. Continued to Jan. 4.

Kenneth M. Rainey, 46, 601 N. Fourth St. Burglary, second-degree trespassing, theft. Continued to Jan. 4.

Kilynn Riekenberg, 20, 1010 Parkside Lane. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, speeding. Continued to March 8.

Logan E. Keebler, 37, 16510 E. Birch Road, Adams. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Jan. 4.

Corey Jones, 50, 1415 Washington St. Third-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment. Continued to Feb. 4.

Christina Henthorne, 45, 605 S. 14th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, negligent child abuse. Continued to Jan. 25.

Anthony D. Wester, 61, 1429 N. 15th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 25.

Patrick M. Wilhelm, 43, 1109 Market St. Three counts third-degree assault, terroristic threats. Continued to Jan. 18.

Derrie Seeman, 40, 125 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Two counts terroristic threats, two counts third-degree domestic assault, stalking, protection order violation. Continued to Jan. 13.

Darrian L. Norman, 22, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 18.

Darrian L. Norman, 22, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Unlawful display of plates, no proof of insurance, failure to deliver title. Continued to Jan. 18.

Bound

Raheem S. Howard, 26, 2467 Nebraska St., Blair. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000. Bound to District Court Feb. 17.

District Court

Arraignments

Sonja Norman, 43, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Attempted theft over $5,000. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 16.

Sentencings

Dexter Robinson, 51, 1202 N. Seventh St. 4-8 years prison for attempt of a felony.

Matthew E. Lewis, 50, 819 D St., Lincoln. One year jail for protection order violation.

Preston C. Hutchison, 29, 712 Elk St. One year probation for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Seth J Stevison, 31, 908 Elk St. One year jail for third-degree domestic assault, one year consecutive for second-degree false imprisonment.

Continued

Kyle D Wathor, 33, 212 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to Jan. 19.

Dalton J Meyer, 23, 816 K St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 2.

Trey S Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. Two counts possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Feb. 2.

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Feb. 2

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Feb. 2.

Jerry J Barnes, 49, 916 Lindale St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 2.

Edward L Findlay, 65, 62939 715th Road. Table Rock. Possession of burglar’s tools. Continued to Feb. 16.

Christopher A. Wieskamp, 42, 515 N. Ninth St. Fourth offense DUI, driving while revoked. Continued to March 2.

Brandy L. Bennett, 42, 1314 19th Ave. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony. Pretrial set for March 16.

Patrick A Good, 39. Two counts possession of child pornography, possession of explicit conduct, possession of a controlled substance. Pretrial set for March 16.

Marriage Licenses

Davis W. Hooper, 43, Lincoln to Michelle L. Harvey, 45, Beatrice.

Jeffrey L. Argo, 55, Wymore to Shawna M. Schwartz, 44, Wymore.

Larry D. Suggett, 73, Beatrice to Lisa A. Garman, 56, Beatrice.

Steven L. Mills, 61, Beatrice to Emily A. Fry, 48, Beatrice.

Divorces

Shaunah R. Kuhlmann, 42, Beatrice from Christopher P. Kuhlmann, 38, McCook. Married April 2007.

Nicole R. Gibbons, 39, Adams from Roy A. Gibbons, 52, Douglas. Married August 2004.

Jennifer Hoefer, 51, Beatrice from Steven Hoefer, 53, Beatrice. Married July 1991.

John E. Dunn, 45, Wymore from Angela M. Dunn, 46, Beatrice. Married October 2005.

Rose E. Jones, 65, Adams from Marlin C. Jones, 67, Commerce City, Colo. Married June 1978.

Daniel J. Bradburd, 40, Beatrice from Tracy N. Bradburd, 52, Beatrice. Married September 2009.

Charles G. Lineweber, 62, Beatrice from Stacy A. Lineweber, 49, Beatrice. Married March 1996.

Transfers

Robert M. and Geneva A. Oates to Cole Oates. Part of lots 1-3 in block 3, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $135,000-$136,000.

Darren L. Smith to Roberto M. Montejo. Lots 7-10 in block 3, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.

J&J Wire inc., J&J Wood & Wire inc. to Kinney Holdings LLC. Lots 7-9 on block 3, Gage County Industrial Park. $1,799,000-$1,800,000.

Camille R. Hawk to Pinyan Properties LLC. lot 7, Otoe Place of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.

Steve M. Borgman to Jamie and Heather McKinney. Lot 9 in block 6, Casebeers addition of Blue Springs. $47,000-$48,000.

Marie E. Yeck to First Nebraska Trust Co., Gerald A. Yeck. Lot 10 in block 23, original town of Wymore. $11,000-$12,000.

Donna R. Harris to George Warnick. Lot 5 in block 12, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $35,000-$36,000.

Swite LLC to Grace Apartments LLC. Lots 1, 2 in block 20, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $479,000-$480,000.

Julie A. Belding to Belding Holdings LLC. Lot 1, Belding addition of Beatrice. $274,000-$275,000.

Julia McQuillan and Stephen E. Lahey to Emily J. Shultz. Part of section 30, Highland township. $192,000-$193,000.

Lavern D. and Cheryl R. Engelman to E-Z Farms Inc. Part of lots 4, 5 in block 61, original town of Beatrice. $154,000-$155,000.

Lavern D. and Cheryl R. Engelman to Jeremy D. and Michelle Engelman. Lots 1, 21 Country Club Estates subdivision of Beatrice. $234,000-$235,000.

K D A Inc. to Chris and Josie Riepenkroger. Lot 1 in block 10, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $56,000-$57,000.

Thimm and Sons Inc. to Larry J. Thimm. Part of section 29, Lincoln township. $645,000-$646,000.

Jeffrey B. and Shelli K. Hubka to Chad R. Bissegger. Lot 7 and part of lots 8, 9 in block 91, original town of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

