At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Chastity S. Pfaff, 50, Beatrice, $75; Shawn C. Burger, 19, Beatrice, $75; Hubert D. Cisneros, 69, Lincoln, $75; Jacob A. Larmeu, 26, Diller, $75; Janet L. Rule, 68, Liberty, $25;Nicolas Giordano, 26, Manhattan, Kan., $75; Joni M. Woodard, 43, Fairbury, $75; Ricardo Pagan, 41, Elkhorn, $75; Colton B. Jelinek, 18, Beatrice, $125; Bobbie J. Rodriguez, 45, Beatrice, $25.

No registration

Eudora D. Arrants, 72, Wymore, $25.

Failure to yield

Maria A. Okalebo, 16, Lincoln, $25.

CMV load securement

Ronald L. Bird, 71, Beatrice, $100.

CMV HOS log

Roland M. Hornback, 59, Omaha, $100.

UCR no registration

Roland M. Hornback, 59, Omaha, $100.

Arraignments

Triston G. Reyson, 20, 701 Helen St. Zero tolerance violation, minor in possession, speeding. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 21.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates, no valid registration. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 25.

Robert Stefonovich, 60, 1515 Bell St. Assault. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Nov. 7.

Sentencings

Keaton W. Grauer, 17, 1269 11th St., Marysville, Kan. $100 for driving CMV without CDL, $100 for UCR no registration, $100 for no fuel carry permit, $35 for no trip permit.

Zachary D. Yelkin, 37, 9764 Willow Cove Lane, Firth. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. License revoked one year, 30 days jail for driving under suspension, 30 days concurrent for driving under suspension, 30 days concurrent for obstructing an officer.

Carson Hicks, 24, 121 Cedar St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI, six months probation for using a communication device while driving, six months probation for failure to maintain lane.

Continued

Tavin Q. Harms, 18, 28952 S. First Road. Minor in possession, acts declared unlawful, stop sign violation, driving under the influence. Continued to Oct. 3.

Tavin Q. Harms, 18, 28952 S. First Road. Minor in possession, open container violation. Continued to Oct. 3.

Michael T. Alvarez, 53, 205 N. Seventh St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, unlawful display of plates, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 6.

Glen D. Richards, 45, 410 S. 11th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Continued to Sept. 27.

Shannon L. Nelson, 47, 703 Maple St., Wamego, Kan. Refuse to submit to a test, driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 27.

Luke A. Vater, 33, 521 N. 11th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 21.

Jacob A. Peden, 24, 1020 N. 15th St. Unlawful possession of an explosive device, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 4.

Hannah A. Thomsen, 22, 1020 N. 15th St. Unlawful possession of an explosive device, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 4.

Jessica E. Hackler, 35, 1202 F St., Fairbury. Driving under the influence. Continued to Oct. 4.

John D. Stromitis, 67, 1119 Monroe St. Failure to yield, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to Oct. 4.

James L. Lopez, 24, 516 Market St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Oct. 11.

Timothy J. Belcher, 18, 729 South St., Lincoln. False reporting, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, contributing to the delinquency of a child. Continued to Nov. 1.

Ivan Torres, 21. Aiding and abetting a class 2 felony, aiding and abetting a class 3 felony. Continued to Nov. 1.

Mozell Richardson, 51, 1800 Scott St. Driving under the influence, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 6.

Michele N. Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Sept. 13.

Bruce L. Harder, 60, 1612 Country Club Lane. Second offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 11.

Jeffrey D. Culp, 52, 1391 196th St., Seward. Two counts stalking, terroristic threats. Continued to Oct. 18.

Jordan M. Ward, 29, 417 Lincoln Ave., Hebron. Obstructing a peace officer, second-degree trespassing, theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Sept. 20.

Michelle N. Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Sept. 13.

Michelle N. Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 13.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Sept 20.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Shoplifting. Continued to Sept 20.

Jordan M. Ward, 29, 417 Lincoln Ave., Hebron. Possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 20.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Sept. 6.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. False reporting, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 6.

Michael L. Novotny, 63, 309 Main St., Blue Springs. Protection order violation. Continued to Sept. 27.

Rhory Ivy, 40, Lincoln. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Oct. 21.

Derrie Seeman, 40, 402 Warren St., Liberty. Driving under the influence. Continued to Sept. 29.

Miguel A. Sanchez-Julian, 19, 1118 Bell St. First offense DUI, minor in possession, open container violation, no operator’s license. Continued to Oct. 3.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Shoplifting. Continued to Sept. 29.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Driving during revocation, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 29.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Sept. 29.

Bound

Shad S. Lewis, 43, 418 Wiebe St. Third offense refuse to submit to a test. Bound to District Court Oct. 6.

Shad S. Lewis, 43, 418 Wiebe St. Third offense refuse to submit to a test, third offense DUI, tampering with evidence. Bound to District Court Oct. 6.

Naclole R. Hicks, 37, 102 Second St., Barneston. Terroristic threats. Bound to District Court Sept. 22.

Trenton R. Slama, 26, 312 N. Fourth St., Milford. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Oct. 6.

Derrie Seeman, 40, 125 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Sept. 21.

Nicholas J. Buss, 37, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Stalking. Continued to Oct. 6.

Marriage Licenses

Kody A. Inderlied, 34, Beatrice to Shantell J. Jay, 34, Beatrice.

Brian S. trimble, 39, Odell to Emily M. Bussmann, 28, Odell.

Dakota J. Voight, 29, Wymore to Ashley M. Timothy, 37, Wymore.

Boyd L. Wehrbein Jr., 58, Beatrice to Kristine S. Wehrbein, 53, Beatrice.

Nicholas J. Schroeder, 33, Beatrice to Sarah B. Van Den Berg, 30, Omaha.

Brittany M. Roush 29, Beatrice to Kellie M. Putman, 28, Beatrice.

Jacob W. Meybrunn, 25, Beatrice to Taylor A. McQueen, 22, Stanberry.

Transfers

Pinnacle Bank, Cletus T. and Julia F. Frerichs to Dennis D. and Shannon L. Schmitt. Lots 5, 6, Covered Bridge Heights first addition of Beatrice. $416,000-$417,000.

Rene A. Melendez, Deborah Cecrle to Rodney Trauernicht. Lot 7 in block 11, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.

Ryan D. and Lauri Lewis to Thunder Creek Land LLC. Part of section 2, Nemaha township. $69,000-$70,000.

Ellis C. Winters to Alina Crimmins. Lots 11, 12 and part of lot 10 in block 12, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $126,000-$127,000.

Roger G. Miller to Todd and kathryn Niemeier. Lot 2, Deboer House addition of Cortland. $324,000-$325,000.

Robert L. Latas to Matt Fossler. Lots 15, 16, Standards subdivision of Adams. $72,000-$73,000.

Crown Pointe Properties LLC to Andrea and Wanda Flenker. Lots 7-8 in block 25, Glenover of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.

Jacob and Tara Wenzl to Joshua and Mary Maze. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 13, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $61,000-$62,000.

Roger and Linda Jurgens to James R. Young. Part of section 1, Riverside township. $249,000-$250,000.

Yavonne M. Lantz to Dryce D. Kenny. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in bloc k4, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $142,000-$143,000.

Denise M. Sandbothe, Gene and Eleanor Hickman to Marvin and Rose Bernasek. Part of section 33, Liberty township. $124,000-$125,000.

Marcia K. Moss to Steve Borgman. Part of lot 4 in block 2, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $3,000-$4,000.

Joseph A. and Manalle E. Armstrong to William D. and Lisa M. Moser. Lot 7 in block 9, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.

Buhr Construction LLC to Katie Meyer and Landon Zarybnicky. Part of block 1, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $243,000-$244,000.