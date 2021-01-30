At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Austin J. Hood, 20, Beatrice, $125; Allyson L. Kimpson, 21, Omaha, $25; Paul V. Pond, 41, Beatrice, $75.
No operator’s license:
Donald H. Fossler, 65, Beatrice, $75; Natasha Sobotka, 22, Lincoln, $75.
Following too closely:
Dakota S. VanLaningham, 26, Beatrice, $50; Chandler Brandert, 27, Beatrice, $50; Hannah B. Keuten, 17, Beatrice, $50.
Arraignments
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. First offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 5.
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. Refuse to submit to a test, driving during revocation, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 5.
Bruce R. Gossard, 43, 607 Elk St. Assault. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Feb. 11.
Sentencings
Wesley J. White, 22, 541 W. Court St. $150 for disorderly conduct.
Aaron M. Loos, 33, 404 Grant St. $150 for harvesting fur without permit.
Ashley N. Heckman, 21, 923 Grant St. $300 for possession of marijuana.
Logan W. Luehring, 20, 7230 Highway 136. $250 for minor in possession.
Michael E. Griggs, 52, 1537 Market St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Phillip W. Olin, 44, 1814 Ella St. $75 for no operator’s license, $50 for no proof of insurance.
Dismissed
Jairah L. Warren, 25, 603 S. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Dismissed without prejudice.
Phillip W. Olin, 44, 1814 Ella St. Negligent driving. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Roberto J. Borboa, 17, 393 N. Fourth St., Tecumseh. No proof of insurance. Continued to Feb. 9.
Justin A. Thomsen, 41, 606 Webster St., Liberty. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000, theft. Continued to Feb. 11.
Michael E. Trost, 38, 5754 Brookstone Drive, House Springs, Mo. Driving commercial vehicle without CDL, No fuel permit, no registration, reciprocity intra business violation, load contents violation. Continued to Feb. 16.
Roy W. Schroeder, 54, 440 W. Seventh St, Cortland. Protection order violation, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief, disturbing the peace. Continued to Feb. 9.
Deedra L. Zabokrtsky, 56, 305 Lincoln St., Cortland. Two counts negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 26.
Dalerie F. Parde, 33, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 16.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice. Driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 9.
Kinsey M. Terrel, 19, 2517 X4 Road, Sabetha, Kan. Minor in possession. Continued to Feb. 23.
Miles A. Corbin, 28, 1210 N. Madison St., Washington, Kan. Second offense refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 2.
Alyeea A. Lopez, 18, 910 Bethal Road, Chadron. Minor in possession. Continued to Feb. 23.
Elizabeth A. Benes, 20, 2031 235 Road, Dwight. Minor in possession. Continued to Feb. 23.
Tyler S. Markey, 26, 1302 Union Ave. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 2.
Kenneth D. Oakes 46, 1717 S. Fifth St. Second offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to Feb. 23.
Preston J. Baehr, 18, 35158 S. 66th Road, Blue Springs. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, theft. Continued to Feb. 9.
Preston J. Baehr, 18, 35158 S. 66th Road, Blue Springs. Operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to Feb. 9.
Melissa B. Aragon, 41, 908 Ella St. Burglary. Continued to Feb. 12.
Terence L. Franzen II, 20, 617 Paddock St. Protection order violation. Continued to Feb. 9.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 9.
Thomas R. Zook, 39, Beatrice. Driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 9.
Bound
Michael M. Morgan, 31, 605 W. Court St. Possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Bound to District Court Feb. 18.
Transfers
Travis and Rebecca Kechely to Andrew and Diane Nickels. Part of section 15, Riverside township. $271,000-$272,000.
NGRE Beatrice LLC to JZTZRE LLC. Part of lot 1, North Commerce addition of Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.
Evan J. Ehmen, Cinder Johnson to Austin T. Wiese. Lot 10 in block 3, original town of Pickrell. $89,000-$90,000.
Donald D. and Leone E. Dieter to Robert P. Davis and Lori L. Sup. Lot 8 and part of lots 9, 10, Deerhaven subdivision of section 35, Highland township. $478,000-$479,000.
James L. and Rose A. Pittman to Abundance Real Estate. Part of lots 2, 8 in block 9, Harringtons resubdivision of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.
Rodney L. Trauernict to Devin D. Dorn Part of section 11 Holt township. $199,000-$200,000.
Nicholas S. Vontz to Linda Stewart. Part of lots 24, 25, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.
Ruby M. Morris to Steve M. Borgman. Lots 1-5 in block 3, Blackmans addition of Blue Springs. $62,000-$63,000.
Leon H. and Phyllis I. Deunk to Randall L. and Ruby A. Drunk. Part of sections 2, 11, Highland township. $1,149,000-$1,150,000.
Oren L. and Kathryn A. Bednar to Cameron and Starlin Davis. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 22, original town of Wymore. $127,000-$128,000.
Richard E. and Berlita Grell to Ronald and Patricia Hortman. Part of section 35, Blakely township. $32,000-$33,000.
Brandon R. Anderson to Ronald and Cathy Davidson. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 15, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $98,000-$99,000.
Douglas Meyers to Douglas Meyers and Jolene Schulz. Lot 3, Deboer House addition of Cortland. $100,000-$101,000.