At the Courthouse

Donald D. and Leone E. Dieter to Robert P. Davis and Lori L. Sup. Lot 8 and part of lots 9, 10, Deerhaven subdivision of section 35, Highland township. $478,000-$479,000.

James L. and Rose A. Pittman to Abundance Real Estate. Part of lots 2, 8 in block 9, Harringtons resubdivision of Beatrice. $14,000-$15,000.

Rodney L. Trauernict to Devin D. Dorn Part of section 11 Holt township. $199,000-$200,000.

Nicholas S. Vontz to Linda Stewart. Part of lots 24, 25, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.

Ruby M. Morris to Steve M. Borgman. Lots 1-5 in block 3, Blackmans addition of Blue Springs. $62,000-$63,000.

Leon H. and Phyllis I. Deunk to Randall L. and Ruby A. Drunk. Part of sections 2, 11, Highland township. $1,149,000-$1,150,000.

Oren L. and Kathryn A. Bednar to Cameron and Starlin Davis. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 22, original town of Wymore. $127,000-$128,000.

Richard E. and Berlita Grell to Ronald and Patricia Hortman. Part of section 35, Blakely township. $32,000-$33,000.

Brandon R. Anderson to Ronald and Cathy Davidson. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 15, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $98,000-$99,000.

Douglas Meyers to Douglas Meyers and Jolene Schulz. Lot 3, Deboer House addition of Cortland. $100,000-$101,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0