At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Shelby J. Harms, 17, Beatrice, $75; Tracey L. Sweem, 52, Beatrice, $75; Brandee N. Freauf, 45, Fairbury, $75; Kaitlin M. Meyer, 27, Tobias, $75; Darrel D. Shottenkirk, 26, Beatrice, $75; Roger A. Mora, 30, Beatrice, $300; Kara L. Partida, 28, Grand Island, $200; Danyle L. Smith, 36, Tecumseh, $200.
Stop sign violation:
Courtney J. Graff, 21, Hollenberg, Kan., $75; Jeannie R. Putnam, 68, Beatrice, $75.
No operator’s license:
Skylar L. Hutchison, 25, Beatrice, $75; Skylar L. Hutchison, 25, Blue Springs, $75; Angela L. Williams, 53, Omaha, $75; Jeremy T. Scott, 17, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
Brittney G. Skinner, 26, Edgar, $25; Kanice B. Johnson, 33, Pawnee City, $25; Kerstin C. Koch-Roland, 22, Beatrice, $25; Dominick G. Rice, 26, Lincoln, $25; Casey N. Zarybnicky, 32, Beatrice, $25; Anna V. Ideus, 18, Beatrice, $25; Hillary A. Steider, 40, Lincoln, $25.
Child restraint violation:
Zachery A. Bohlmeyer, 23, Beatrice, $25; Christopher M. Ray, 48, Beatrice, $25.
Owner permit violation:
Treyton Hinton, 20, Beatrice, $25.
Careless driving:
Roger A. Mora, 30, Beatrice, $100.
Arraignments
Shelbi A. Stone, 24, 1337 Market St. Second offense DUI, driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Feb. 2.
Milford A. Woutzke, 62, 201 W. Fouts St., Blue Springs. First offense driving under the influence of drugs, failure to maintain lane. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Feb. 5.
Delani C. Lunsford, 22, 1615 Union Ave. Second-degree forgery. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 18.
Christian T. Heil, 21, 2820 Fletcher Ave., Lincoln. Attempt of a class 4 felony, driving under the influence of drugs. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 18.
Payton McCubbin, 22, 1211 N. 17th St. First offense DUI, speeding. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Feb. 23.
Kristopher J. Chlupacek, 38, 112 S. Cherry St., DeWitt. Third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Feb. 4.
Sentencings
Daniel W. Upchurch, 53, 601 Old Dirt Street, Lewiston. Nine months jail for attempted possession of a controlled substance.
Nathan W. Smith, 20, 1418 Washington St. $400 for minor in possession.
Dakota S. Vanlaningham, 26, 31880 S. First Road. $500 for shooting wildlife from vehicle, $200 for hunting without permit, $25 for failing to display orange material.
Alexis M. Wieden, 22, 41867 Highway 112. $500 for shooting wildlife from vehicle, $200 for hunting without permit, $25 for failing to display orange material.
Eriberto Lopez-Mendez, 20, 515 County Road 2100, Crete. $50 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.
Jordan J. Pingel, 20, 303 Curtis St., Steele City. $100 for driving under suspension.
Danielle N. Lottman, 27, 624 N. Eighth St. $25 for no seat belt, $50 for no proof of insurance.
Danielle N. Lottman, 27, 624 N. Eighth St. $50 for no proof of insurance.
Preston J. Retherford, 25, 420 W. H St., Wymore. $100 for driving without interlock, $100 for driving during revocation.
Dismissed
Larenda L. Simmons, 30, 3131 P St., Lincoln. Third-degree domestic assault. Dismissed without prejudice.
Makayla L. Siske, 20, 705 S. Ninth St. Third degree domestic assault. Dismissed without prejudice.
Daniel W. Upchurch, 53, 601 Old Dirt Street, Lewiston. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Derrie J. Seeman, 39, 125 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Protection order violation, obstructing a peace officer, false reporting. Continued to Feb. 9.
Steven L. Schutte, 28, 921 Herbert St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 12.
Travis G. Human, 32, 305 N. Seventh St. Refuse to submit to a test, driving during revocation, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 12.
Travis G. Human, 32, 305 N. Seventh St. First offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 12.
Kilynn J. Riekenberg, 19, 1010 Parkside Pane. Driving under suspension, careless driving, failure to appear. Continued to Jan. 19.
Patrick J. Wahlstrom, 27, 116 W. Broad St., Blue Springs. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, criminal trespassing. Continued to Jan. 26.
Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 12.
Ryan E. Peden, 24, 212 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 19.
Christine R. Zoubek, 53, 400 Lincoln St., Clatonia. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 12.
Joss B. Yates, 31, 1311 N. Eighth St. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Feb. 2.
Payton E. Salts, 19, 202 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Two counts aiding and abetting. Continued to Jan. 12.
Dustin T. McBride, 33, 1000 Fourth Ave., Kearney. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the pace. Continued to Feb. 1.
Jeremy P. Dutton, 44, 1621 N. Ninth St. Two counts disturbing the peace. Continued to Jan. 14.
Jeremy P. Dutton, 44, 1621 N. Ninth St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Jan. 14.
Marshall D. Burger, 26, 1313 Jefferson St. Issuing bad check. Continued to Jan. 12.
Pamela S. Grave, 47, 120 Graham St. First offense DUI, wrong way on one way. Continued to Jan. 12.
Somphanh K. Sonthana, 22, 1023 Grant St. Obstructing a peace officer, criminal mischief. Continued to Jan. 21.
Shad S. Lewis, 42, 418 Wiebe St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 21.
Preston J. Baehr, 18, 35158 S. 66th Road, Blue Springs. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to Jan. 26.
Spencer M. Fentress, 59, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 12.
Ryan D. Saathoff, 35, 401 E. Eighth St., Sioux Falls. Third offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 19.
District Court
Arraignments
Viola J. Kennedy, 64, 202 S. Lemon St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.Guilty lea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 25.
Wesley C. O'Keefe Jr., 36, 1105 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Feb. 17.
Sentencings
Pamela S. Lindgren, 49, 1301 Lincoln St. 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Continued
Adam S. Mason, 35, 908 Elk St. Five counts theft by deception. Continued to Jan. 20.
Jennifer M Charlet, 42, 24236 180th St., Minburn, Iowa. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 3.
Christian M. Edmond, 21,6533 Pinkey St., Omaha. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, minor in possession. Continued to Jan. 20.
Trenton L. Sukovaty, 28, 172 County Road 2050, Crete. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates. Continued to March 18.
Brandon T. Byrd, 30, 3802 N. 27th St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 18.
Transfers
James R. and Hannah Zimmerling to Kelsey B. Stitt. Part of section 13, Liberty township. $104,000-$105,000.
Martin J. DeBuhr and Anna E. Jobman to Donald E. and Malinda M. Jobman. Part of sections 1, 12, Rockford township. $555,000-$556,000.
Wesley J. and Sandra S. Meints to James A. and Debbie A. Burroughs. Lot 3 Saddle Ridge subdivision of section 11, Midland township. $54,000-$55,000.
Tena M. and Norbert H. Meyer to Rick and Terry Meyer. Part of block 10, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $16,000-$17,000.
Miller Investments Inc to J&N Miller Inc. Part of section 22, Clatonia township. $1,553,000-$1,554,000.
Ronald P. and Vicki A. Halsey to Leach Investment Properties LLC. Part of section 22, Midland township. $524,000-$525,000.
Daniel F. and Connie R. Doyle to Nikki Savoie. Lot 1 in block 18, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.
Roger and Linda Jurgens to Maria Sambrano. Lot 1 in block 80, original town of Beatrice. $28,000-$29,000.
Borromeo Land Holdings LLC to 11T NE LLC. Lot 7 in block 26, West Park addition of Beatrice. $29,000-$30,000. NXT Inc. to Swift Sporting LLC. Lot 7 and part of lots 5, 6, 8, 9 in block 93, original town of Beatrice. $19,000-$20,000.
Shawn Vanlaningham, Lloyd Vanlaningham, Carolina Vanlaningham to Con Pro LLC. Lot 2, Vans Waterproofing subdivision of section 22, Riverside township. $3,000-$4,000.
Casilda Land Holdings LLC to 11T NE LLC. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 1, Deyongs addition of Adams. $29,000-$30,000.
Kenneth D. and Doreen L. Joekel to Benjamin Leppert and Lisa Little. Lot 16 in block 2, Tiemanns subdivision of Beatrice. $158,000-$159,000.
Darrell M. and Florence M. Rains to Eddie D. and Debra J. Jaros. Lots 1-3 and part of lot 4 in block 32, original town of Wymore. $34,000-$35,000.