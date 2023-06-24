All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Amber N. Tate, 36, Lincoln, $75; Roland W. Hardin, 88, Blue Springs, $25.

No brake light

Harvey K. Marshall, 33, Beatrice, $25.

No valid registration

Harvey K. Marshall, 33, Beatrice, $25.

Unlawful display of plate

Harvey K. Marshall, 33, Beatrice, $50.

Arraignments

Luis A. Martinez Castro, 30, 718 W. Mary St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 4.

Spencer D. Martin, 50, 823 Market St. Obstructing government operations. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 18.

Stephanie J. Sales, 36, 625 Bismark St. Third-degree domestic assault, assault officer with bodily fluid, resisting arrest, third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 18.

Rudy N. Carasco-Rivera, 28, 755 Ella St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 4.

Carlos R. Salinas, 25, 406 N. 11th St. First offense DUI, improper turn, no operator’s license. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 4.

Logan A. Retherford, 23, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Two counts carrying a concealed weapon, attempted possession of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 18.

Daniel L. Boosinger, 39, 621 Arthur St. No proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for July 11.

Cody J. Scheele, 25, 519 Perry St., Odell. Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 8.

Justin R. Mick, 39, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Criminal mischief, disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 8.

Justin R. Mick, 39, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 8.

Brandon L. Imes, 35. Second-degree trespassing. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 7.

Brandon L. Imes, 35. Driving during revocation, unlawful display of plates, no valid registration. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 7.

Sentencings

Jorge L. Santana Ramirez, 29. $100 for driving under suspension.

Zaide L. Swearingen, 21. $500, 10 days jail for carrying a concealed weapon.

Grant F. Gordon, 25. $250 for reckless driving.

Roy W. Schroeder, 56, 440 W. Seventh St., Cortland. $150 for disturbing the peace.

Glen E. Overfield, 54, 16348 S. 148th Road, Adams. Nine months jail for third-degree domestic assault, nine months concurrent for obstructing government operations, 90 days concurrent for failure to appear.

William R. Austin, 64, 721 W. Court St. $750 for driving during revocation.

Christopher A. Haynes, 40. Nine months jail for second offense shoplifting.

Rylee D. Zimmerman, 28. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Cameron M. Barnes, 33, 1011 K St., Fairbury. $75 for no proof of insurance, $25 for no valid registration.

James A. Bates, 58, 203 N. Jefferson St., Plymouth. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Joseph V. Quintana, 27, 1805 Grant St. $150 for driving under suspension.

Keith L. Buhr, 65, 409 S. 11th St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Judd D. Alberts, 19. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jered A. Tiedeman 41, 20735 Highway 77. $250 for theft by deception.

Dismissed

Jorge L. Santana Ramirez, 29. No valid registration, no seatbelt, speeding. Dismissed with prejudice.

Luis A. Martinez Castro, 30, 718 W. Mary St. No operator’s license, failure to maintain lane. Dismissed with prejudice.

Zaide L. Swearingen, 21. Introduce escape elements, minor in possession, open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Rudy N. Carasco-Rivera, 28, 755 Ella St. No operator’s license, failure to maintain lane. Dismissed with prejudice.

Taylor Tart, 19, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed with prejudice.

James A. Bates, 58, 203 N. Jefferson St., Plymouth. No valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 18.

Jovel Carreto, 19, 815 Adam St., Schuyler. Two counts contributing to the delinquency of a child, no proof of ownership, no proof of insurance, zero tolerance violation, minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 3.

Jesse L. Gott, 22, 726 W. Mary St. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 21.

Somphanh K. Sonthana, 25, 1023 Grant St. First offense DUI. Continued to July 10.

Somphanh K. Sonthana, 25, 1023 Grant St. Driving during revocation. Continued to July 10.

Shane J. Douglas, 41, 1207N. 17th St. Driving under the influence, driving under suspension, failure to signal. Continued to Aug. 8.

Luke A. Vater, 34, 1112 E. Second St., Blue Springs. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 6.

Carlos R. Perez Salinas, 25, 1109 Bell St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 4.

Manuel P. Esquivel, 19, 120 Logan St. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Aug. 4.

Andres Lacen-Boria, 30, 942W. Mary St. Second-degree arson, criminal mischief $5,000 and over, first-degree trespassing, shoplifting, four counts criminal mischief. Continued to Aug. 4.

Alex J. Rodriguez-Castro, 21, 718 W. Mary St. First offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to Aug. 4.

Cesar A. Martinez, 38, 605 S. Ninth St. Two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to Aug. 4.

Luke A. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. First offense DUI. Continued to July 6.

Coby D. Hersh, 22, 18112 Belinda Drive, Smithville, Mo. First offense DUI, procuring alcohol for a minor, open container violation. Continued to June 29.

Travis W. Twitter, 45, 626 Avenue J, Wilson, Kan. Third-degree assault, child abuse. Continued to June 27.

Timothy S. Benson, 59, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 11.

Katherine E. Jueneman, 37, 704 W. H St., Wymore. Attempted obstructing government operations, driving under suspension. Continued to June 30.

Katherine E. Jueneman, 37, 704 W. H St., Wymore. Resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, driving under suspension. Continued to June 30.

Yvonne Gordon, 58, 823 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 29.

Jason B. Oltman, 44, 3880 W. Apple Road, Cortland. Three counts disturbing the peace. Continued to July 6.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1504 N. Ninth St. Protection order violation, contributing to the delinquency of a child, second-degree trespassing, minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 7.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1504 N. Ninth St. Protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 7.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1504 N. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Aug. 7.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1504 N. Ninth St. Shoplifting. Continued to Aug. 7.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Protection order violation, disturbing the peace, protection order violation. Pretrial set for Sept. 14.

Steven J. Keck, 43, 1700 Monroe St. Two counts third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 10.

Steven J. Keck, 43, 1700 Monroe St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 10.

Fabian R. Rios, 54, 1136 Desnay St., Wahoo. Two counts terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to July 11.

Jacob E. Speakman, 41, 905 S. Seventh St. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to July 11.

Paul T. Brase, 50, 106 Maple St., Odell. Harassment protection order violation. Continued.

Alexander M. Harris, 26, 207 Sixth St., Fairbury. Carrying a concealed weapon, speeding. Continued to Aug. 3.

Nathan W. Smith, 23, 1305 Seventh St., Fairbury. First offense DUI, no proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 14.

Edna Martinez, 18, 418 N. 13th St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Aug. 1.

Donald L. Myers Jr., 50, 317 Thayer St. Driving under the influence, criminal mischief over $5,000, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license. Continued to Aug. 22.

Devon M. Swoboda, 26, 1112 Pelham St. Third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman, tampering with a witness. Continued to June 29.

Andrew S. White, 36, 322 S. 22nd St. Third-degree domestic assault, strangulation, protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 8.

Andrew S. White, 36, 322 S. 22nd St. Driving under suspension, protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 8.

Bound

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1504 N. Ninth St. First-degree sexual assault of a minor. Bound to District Court July 26.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Terroristic threats. Bound to District Court July 26.

District Court

Arraignments

Brent A. Ackerman, 41, 701 Kimberly Lane, Canton, Texas. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 9.

Brent A. Ackerman, 41, 701 Kimberly Lane, Canton, Texas. Obstructing government operations, carrying a concealed weapon. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 9.

Daniel Jenkins, 31, 1422 Hoyt St. Attempted possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 9.

Damien S. Roland, 43, 1302 Scott St. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 9.

Kasey A. Jacobsen, 56, 717 N. Ninth St. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 10.

Sentencings

Nicholas S Fentress, 27, 1202 C St., Fairbury. Two years concurrent for each of two counts theft $1,500-$5,000, 4-6 years prison concurrent for burglary, two years concurrent for possession of a controlled substance, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Diana E Markey, 24, 2012 W Cedar Road, Pickrell. Two years probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance.

David E. Barrett, 38, 911 N. 10th St. One year prison for third-degree assault, one year consecutive for first-degree trespassing, two years consecutive for failure to appear.

David E. Barrett, 38, 911 N. 10th St. 90 days prison for second-degree trespassing, one year consecutive for attempt of a class 4 felony.

David E. Barrett, 38, 911 N. 10th St. One year jail for third-degree assault.

Corey L Jones, 51, 1415 Washington St. $250 for disturbing the peace.

Randall L Pohlman, 44, 213 S. Eighth St., Wymore. 24 months probation for attempt of a class 4 felony, $150 for acts declared unlawful related to drugs.

Continued

Eric W. Taylor, 46, 501 E. Wiebe St. First-degree sexual assault of a child, possession of child pornography. Entry of plea hearing set for July 12.

Macon J. Kaer, 36, 906 E St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Hearing set for July 5.

James A. Bender, 51, 604 S. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance. Probation violation hearing set for July 6.

James A. Bender, 51, 604 S. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation. Probation violation hearing set for July 6.

James A. Bender, 51, 604 S. Sumner St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Probation violation hearing set for July 6.

James A. Bender, 51, 604 S. Sumner St. Third offense driving under the influence of drugs. Probation violation hearing set for July 6.

Zachary W. Grummert, 34, 103 S. Ninth St., Hebron. Possession of a controlled substance, first-degree assault on an officer or health care professional, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, obstructing an officer, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, operate a vehicle without proof of ownership, no operator’s license, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Pretrial set for July 12.

Robert C. Syas, 60, 113 S. Ninth St. Tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs. Pretrial set for July 26.

Phillip D. Roberts, 55, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Hearing set for Aug. 9.

Sean L. Martinson, 38, 600 Queen City, Norfolk. Burglary. Hearing set for Aug. 9.

Dawn Meyer, 37, 323 N. 12th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Hearing set for Aug. 9.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 40, 705 High St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, too fast for conditions. Hearing set for Aug. 9.

Alondra M. Rebolledo, 41, 4141 Riverside PW 30. Council Bluffs. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, no drug tax stamp, refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Pretrial set for Aug. 9.

Debbie L. Milligan, 48, 405 S. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence. Hearing set for Aug. 10.

Debbie L. Milligan, 48, 405 S. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Hearing set for Aug. 10.

Jamison P. Frenzel, 31, 1215 Chase St., Falls City. Second offense DUI, open container violation, two counts failure to appear. Continued to Aug. 15.

Jimmy W. Haynes, 34, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jury trial set for Aug. 15.

Timothy J. Sutter, 46, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Possession of a controlled substance. Hearing set for Aug. 24.

Marriage Licenses

Preston J. Retherford, 27, Wymore to Carey J. Stearns, 32, Wymore.

David J. Stevens, 42, Beatrice to Ashley L. Cullison, 38, Beatrice.

Cale R. Kaiser, 30, Beatrice to Dayna A. Schultz, 27, Beatrice.

Justin E. Klumpe, 44, Adams to Monica M. Polk, 42, Adams.

Garrett D. Stedman, 28, Lincoln to Payton M. Bledsaw, 22, Lincoln.

Jeremy M. Epp, 31, Plymouth to Chevis M. Krull, 36, Beatrice. Joshua R. Leseberg, 35, Beatrice to Jalisa F. May, 30, Beatrice.

Joshua L. Hammer, 47, Beatrice to JoAnne E. Starkey, 43, Beatrice.

Dillen A. Mumm, 25, Wymore to Sarah R. Dannehl, 25, Wymore.

Divorces

Tiffany N. McQuigg, 40, Beatrice from Dustin L. McQuigg, 37, Beatrice. Married June 2020.

Misty D. Gibson, 45, Beatrice from Todd A. Gibson, 61, Beatrice. Married May 2012.

Abigal J. Shue 24, Beatrice from Cody J. Shue, 24, Beatrice. Married October 2018.

Raymond A. Bretthauer, Fort Polk, La., from Allyssa S. Bretthauer, Beatrice. Married December 2017.

Ellen M. Miller, 63, Beatrice from Randall R. Miller, 70, Beatrice. Married November 1981.

Transfers

Scott and Kimmy Berry to Jeremy D. and Michelle D. Engelman. Part of lots 11, 12 in block 3, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Connie Smith, Charles Smith to Judy A. Pope. Part of lots 7-12 in block 17, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $19,000-$20,000.

Shirley R. Martin to Seth and Jordan Keller. Lot 1, Wakefield addition replat of Beatrice. $239,000-$240,000.

Julie L. Deyo to Ricky Hofeling, Christy Buhr. Part of lot 32, Greens A.L. subdivision of Beatrice. $35,000-$36,000.

Jamie L. Yott, Susan K. Zimmerman to Amelia L. Klein, Adam J. Peppers. Part of lot 6 in block 19, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $159,000-$160,000.

David R. and Fern M. Colgrove to Jennifer Mick. Lots 13-16 in block 14, Railroad addition of Wymore. $159,000-$160,000.

Mark A. and Angela K. Creek to Dennis and Pamela Carr. Part of section 24, Highland township. $634,000-$635,000.

Gloria J. Ingram to Shane and Tiffany Fort. Lots 7, 8 in block 2, Westons addition of Beatrice. $279,000-$280,000.

Nathan K. and Lori S. DeVries to Daniel A. Parde. Lots 9-11 in block 2, original town of Cortland. $174,000-$175,000.

Jacob W. and Taylor Meybrunn to Joseph T. and Kerri J. Ebbert. Part of lots 4-6 in block 2, Grable and Beachlys addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.