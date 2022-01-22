At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Sergio J. Meza, 21, Lincoln, $25.

Stop sign violation:

Ashley K. Stryker, 37, Marysville, $75.

Sentencings

Tyler W. Eggert, 38, 1721 N. 19th St. Two years probation for three counts attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.

Roger Behrens, 59, 607 ½ Elk St. 18 months probation for attempt of a class 4 felony.

Continued

Matthew J. Hill, 40, 2009 S. Sixth St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Feb. 3.

David A. Trauernicht, 53, 2119 S. Sixth St. First offense DUI, failure to signal. Continued to Feb. 17.

Donn R. Powell, 57, 1260 Tangelwood Drive, Greenwood, Ind. Driving under the influence. Pretrial set for Feb. 17.

Elvis A. Carbaugh, 49, 1217 Sixth St., Fairbury. First offense DUI, failure to maintain lane. Continued to Feb. 1.

Amy Valdes, 44, 422 Exchange St., Emporia, Kan. Attempt of a class 4 felony, two counts carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana. Continued to Jan. 28.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 27.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Theft. Continued to Jan. 27.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 21, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Two counts driving under suspension, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Feb. 1.

Daniel Jenkins, 30, 1422 Hoyt St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 27.

Brandon S. Anthony, 28, 808 Fourth St., Fairbury. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 22.

Darrian L. Norman, 22, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Feb. 3.

Darrian L. Norman, 22, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Unlawful display of plates, no proof of insurance, failure to deliver title. Continued to Feb. 3.

Darrian L. Norman, 22, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. Continued to Feb. 3.

District Court

Arraignments

Jeremy P. Doss, 34, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Not guilty plea entered.

Continued

Michael E. Alm, 1522 Washington St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 16.

Chance R. Corliss, 36, Shickley. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to Feb. 17.

Jared A. Eppens, 34, 240 S. 16th St. Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. Continued to March 2.

Shad R. Morgan, 35, 801 Market St. Fifth offense DUI, driving while revoked, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Feb. 17.

Darrian L. Norman, 23, 5042 E. Sargent Road. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 17.

Jeremiah O. Tart, 38, 503 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Hearing set for April 8.

Kyle D. Wathor, 33, 212 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to Feb. 17.

Lorey Watson, 52, 109 S. 10th St., Wymore. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Feb. 16.

Amber L. Hernandez, 43, 710 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 11.

Johnny D. Meyers, 60, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 2.

Johnny D. Meyers, 60, 1800 Scott St. Habitual criminal. Continued to Feb. 2.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 39, 202 Pribram St., Prague. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts child abuse. Hearing set for March 3.

Wesley J. White, 23, 541 W. Court St. Use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 3.

Transfers

Lewis M. and Janice Carr to Brooklynn K. Blessing. Lot 5 and part of lot 4 in block 4, first addition of Odell. $38,000-$39,000.

Justin L. Holsing to Sean E. Clark, Robert C. Pangborn. Lot 5 and part of lot 4 in block 41, Glenover of Beatrice. $16,000-$17,000.

David A. and Beth A. Zimmerman to John W. and Ranay Knabe. Part of section 21, Barneston township. $1,000-$2,000.

Todd Wilox, Kimberly Petersen, Evelyn A. Nolte to Todd M. and Kristin S. Wilcox. Part of section 32, Island Grove township. $68,000-$69,000.

Kaylee Huenink, Hayden Huenink to Jennifer and Jordan Griffith. Lot 9 and part of lot 8, block 4, Greens third addition of Beatrice. $189,000-$190,000.

Marilyn I. Marshall to Hayden W. and Kaylee Huenink. Lots 4-6 in block 11, Grable and Beachleys addition of Beatrice. $279,000-$4280,000.

Larry L. and Elaine A. Frerichs to David S. Henning. Part of section 10, Rockford township. $9,000-$10,000.

Marlin G. and Maxine O. Kliewer to Joshua L. Lundstedt and Mariah N. Canfield. Lots 7-10 in block 2, Scotts second addition of Wymore. $42,000-$43,000.

Dawn M. and Darcie L. Fulton to Denise D> Donovan. Part of section 13, Liberty township. $159,000-$160,000.

