All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Kyen A. Troxel, 17, Wymore, $200; Ethan R. Lang, 24, Hastings, $25; Kevin J. Monfelt, 57, Adams, $75; Nathan A. Ebers, 51, Beatrice, $75; Shelby R. Barnaba, 26, Wymore, $125; Bobby S. Dye, 56, Centerview, Mo., $125; Charles V. Schwahn, 37, Lincoln, $25; Harley M. Wiest, 21, Blue Rapids, Kan., $125; Logan R. Sprong, 21, York, $25; Logan G. Hunzeker, 21, Beatrice, $75; Kenya B. Keedy, 28, Holmesville, $75; Sumi L. King, 65, Wichita Falls, Texas, $75; Feihu Li, 30, Bellevue, $75; Christtel N. Manda, 25, Lincoln, $125; Melissa A. McKernan, 34, Beatrice, $25; Rosa L. Navarroanaya, 67, Riverside, Calif., $25; Isaac M. Neher, 35, Beatrice, $125; Nhin C. Phun, 24, Lincoln, $25; Guillermo Pichardo Romero, 45, Omaha, $25; Stacy M. Shirley, 41, Tecumseh, $25; Billy G. Stiner, 52, Fairfield, $75.

No operator’s license

Ashley A. Bartels, 25, Wymore, $75; Ashley A. Bartels, 25, Wymore, $75; Guillermo Pichardo Romero, 45, Omaha, $75; Castro Wuanerge, 37, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Billy G. Stiner, 52, Fairfield, $25.

No child restraint

Stacy M. Shirley, 41, Tecumseh, $25.

Driving on shoulder

Debra K. Goossen, 66, Beatrice, $100.

Driving left of center

Christopher M. Ray, 51, Beatrice, $25; Billy G. Stiner, 52, Fairfield, $25.

CMV HOS log

Billy G. Stiner, 52, Fairfield, $100.

Marriage Licenses

Scott A. Tegtmeier, 46, Odell to Jacki A. Smith, 49, Odell.

Andrew S. Wiens, 36, Beatrice to Brianna M. Knoflicek, 37, Beatrice.

Jesse W. Scheele, 23, Odell to Katlyn M. Budenbender, 22, Odell.

Transfers

Nevla R. Straub to Jana D. Straub. Lot 8 in block 8, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $108,000-$109,000.

Charles Lintz Jr., Jene Lintz, Joseph Lintz, Maria Lintz, Klynne and Isaac Neher to Jean Martinez Part of lots 14-16 in block 14, West Park addition of Beatrice. $31,000-$32,000.

Larry and Michelle Wolken to Grassi Real Estate LLC. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 9, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.

Daniel F. and Monica A. Blankenau to Kyle W. Ruse, Anita K. Ruse, Chad M. Ideus, Sarah M. Ideus. Part of lots 8-10 in block 3, Doctors Lake of section 33, Adams township. $554,000-$555,000.

Workman Investments LLC to Hillary Faulder and Jacob Leslie. Lot 8 in block 4, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.

Bonnie M. Bartlett to Steve E. and Briana K. Bartlett. Part of section 5, Hanover township. $135,000-$136,000.

Leon and Carlyne Wolken to Mitch Vostrez. Part of lots 4-6 in block 10, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.

William D. Chapp to John Jennings, Trista Mcadow. Lots 1-2 in block 3, Scotts second addition of Wymore. $30,000-$31,000.

Janet Meintz, James Wenzbauer, Lynn Wenzbauer to Leslie D. Boring, Sandra L. Boring. Part of lots 7-8 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.

Kevin J. and Melissa D. Janssen to James and Carol Frerichs. Part of section 16, Sherman township. $594, 000-$595,000.

Vickie and Jeffrey Sutter to Lauren Wight, Ruben Botha. Lot 1 in block LE, Dusenberry-Doyle addition of Beatrice. $486,000-$487,000.

Fire Investments LLC to Kelly and Kurtis Anderson. Lot 9 in block 1, Sunridge development second addition of Beatrice. $241,000-$242,000.

Charlotte COleman to Bobby Jo Mindrup. Part of lots 10-12 in block 24, Hoags addition of Wymore. $124,000-$125,000.