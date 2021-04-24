At the Courthouse

Continued

Angela M. Murray, 41, 1015 N. 26th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 20.

Transfers

James L. and Rose A. Pittman to Shawn and Bethany Meints. Lot 9 in block 1, Citizens Domain of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

Stephanie T. Woutzke to Robert and Amber Brannan. Lot 5 in block 81, original town of Beatrice. $111,000-$112,000.

Gene L. Reedy Jr. and Rebecca S. Reedy to One Property at a Time. Lots 4, 5 in block 1, Casebeers addition of Blue Springs. $1,000-$2,000.

Jay A. Deboer and Roger Deboer to Chase A. Deboer. Lot 3, South Beatrice of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.

Betty P. Daubendiek to Kim E. and Connie J. Thornburg. Part of section 27, Hanover township. $174,000-$175,000.

Jeffrey A. Egbert to James C. and Rhonda L. Paul. Part of lot 49, South Beatrice of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.

Betty P. Daubendiek to Thomas R. and Marilyn A. Pribyl. Part of section 27, Hanover township. $343,000-$344,000.