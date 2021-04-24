At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Haley A. McClain, 23, Lincoln, $75; Alec J. Hemphill, 18, Omaha, $75.
No valid registration:
Haley A. McClain, 23, Lincoln, $25.
Stop sign violation:
Christian P. Cook, 19, Beatrice, $75.
No operator’s license:
Neely A. Flores, 41, Beatrice, $75.
No child restraint:
Neely A. Flores, 41, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Eric J. Rhoden, 43, 919 Market St. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 25.
Blake Hannan, 22, 988 County Road S, Fremont. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 18.
Trevor A. Danek, 28, 1423 High St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Continued to May 18.
Miles A. Corbin, 29, 1210 N. Madison, Manhattan, Kan. First offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 8.
Thomas A. Phillips, 26, 1109 Bell St. Driving during revocation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 10.
Stephanie J. Belt, 36, 1502 Crestview Ave. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 25.
Sentencings
Michael J. Walton, 37, 415 Russel St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Michael J. Walton, 37, 3210 Serenity Circle, Lincoln. $100 for driving under suspension.
Michael J. Walton, 37, 415 Russel St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Toke T. DeKoning, 35, 1502 Lincoln St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Triston G. Reysen, 18, 701 Helen St. $25 for exhibition of acceleration.
Terence L. Franzen, 21, 617 Paddock St. $200 for assault.
Keith C. Ayres, 83, 502 Florence Ave. $100 for leaving the scene of an accident.
Shad S. Lewis, 42, 418 Wiebe St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Dismissed
Thomas A. Phillips, 26, 1222 Sixth Corso, Nebraska City. Third-degree assault. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Ashley M. Maher, 31, 712 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 4.
Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 38. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts child abuse. Continued to May 18.
Christopher A. Bogus, 37, 403 Leslie St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to May 13.
Mike A. Woutzke, 57, 201 W. Fouts St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 27.
Rodney J. Burr, 41, 2123 Ella St. First offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to May 25.
Brien A. Moffett, 24, 711 S. Seventh St. Four counts shoplifting. Continued to April 27.
Arthur R. Ticer, 40, 1201 S. Eighth St. Third-degree domestic assault, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest. Continued to May 5.
Devin L. Choate, 30, 1308 N. Ninth St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 25.
Nathan M. Hartung, 34, 8778 W. Scott Road. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 25.
Erin M. Lenners, 45, 206 McClean St., Filley. First offense DUI. Continued to May 25.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 24.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Shoplifting. Continued to May 24.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Minor in possession. Continued to May 24.
Carlos O. Ortiz Jr., 31, 718 W. Mary St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to June 15.
Taylor A. Smith, 30, 915N. Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 13.
Debra Schultz, 55, 42853 S. 162nd Road, Liberty. Tampering with physical evidence, five counts unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to May 21.
Sean M. Slaven, 37, 410 N. 11th St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to May 4.
Todd Parde, 45, 504 N. Third St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 5.
James L. Jameson, 66, 27860 S.W. 32nd Road. First offense DUI. Continued to May 18.
Amanda N. Oliver, 24, 12230 Anne St., Omaha. First offense DUI. Continued to May 4.
Nathan W. Smith, 21, 1418 Washington St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 25.
Christopher L. Schluter, 33, 323 Myers St., Odell. Second offense DUI, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to May 21.
Rodger A. Keehn, 46, 2100 S. Fourth Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to May 14.
Preston D. Jurgens, 24, 221 S. 21st St. Driving under the influence, improper turn. Continued to May 14.
Tiffanie J. Fentress, 34, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to April 29.
Scott A. Brodersen, 51, 1119 Third Corso, Nebraska City. Second offense DUI. Continued to April 27.
Jamison P. Frenzel, 29, 1215 Chase St., Falls City. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to April 27.
Bound
Preston C. Hutchison, 28, 712 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 20.
District Court
Sentencings
Deina D Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. 24 months probation for first offense DUI, resisting arrest.
Deina D Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Deina D Mayhew, 38, 1020 N. Eighth St. 24 months probation for third-degree domestic assault.
Mindy S. Thomsen, 43, 1020 N 15th St. 180 days jail for first-degree trespassing, 180 days concurrent for theft by receiving stolen property.
Continued
Angela M. Murray, 41, 1015 N. 26th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 20.
Transfers
James L. and Rose A. Pittman to Shawn and Bethany Meints. Lot 9 in block 1, Citizens Domain of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.
Stephanie T. Woutzke to Robert and Amber Brannan. Lot 5 in block 81, original town of Beatrice. $111,000-$112,000.
Gene L. Reedy Jr. and Rebecca S. Reedy to One Property at a Time. Lots 4, 5 in block 1, Casebeers addition of Blue Springs. $1,000-$2,000.
Jay A. Deboer and Roger Deboer to Chase A. Deboer. Lot 3, South Beatrice of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.
Betty P. Daubendiek to Kim E. and Connie J. Thornburg. Part of section 27, Hanover township. $174,000-$175,000.
Jeffrey A. Egbert to James C. and Rhonda L. Paul. Part of lot 49, South Beatrice of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.
Betty P. Daubendiek to Thomas R. and Marilyn A. Pribyl. Part of section 27, Hanover township. $343,000-$344,000.
Willard R. and Valgean M. Wiese, Lori Hager to ITA Property Group LLC. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 19, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $76,000-$77,000.
David P. Lepant, Byron and Rose Ray to Sara R. Thimm. Lot 14 in block 6, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $134,000-$135,000.
Robert J. Scheve Jr. and karla Scheve. Jdean Rentals LLC. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 7, Sumpters addition of Adams. $206,000-$207,000.
Daniel R. and Renee Bartlett to Tanner and Danielle Benash. Part of section 30, Riverside township. $229,000-$230,000.
Jeffrey T. Miller to Heidi R. Hornbeak. Lot 3 and part of lot 4 in block 4, Greens A.L. resubdivision of second subdivision of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.
Levi J. and Charlene L. Engelman to Jace and Bailey Bowhay. Part of section 32, Riverside township. $324,000-$325,000.
Salvation Army to Domaine Lune LLC. Lot 7, Tiemanns second addition of Beatrice. $174,000-$175,000.
James Spilker to Anthony and Jacqueline M. Flores. Part of section 24, Nemaha township. $278,000-$279,000.
Scott and Sherry Thomas to Phillip Thompson. Part of section 36, Island Grove township. $1,000-$2,000.