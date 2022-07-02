At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Jacob V. Hunt, 22, Lincoln, $75; Brandon J. Christen, 20, Wymore, $75; Go Tuang, 48, Lincoln, $75; Carter S. Burnside, 62, Fremont, $125; Michelle M. Hagglund, 27, Lincoln, $75; Anthony S. Walton, 32, Tecumseh, $75.

No operator’s license

Yolmer O. Rivera Landero, 26, O’Neil, $75; James M. Horn, 42, Western, $75; Francisco Manzanarez-Alvarez, 42, Omaha, $75; Don J. VanAsperen, 46, Crete, $75.

No valid registration

Francisco Manzanarez-Alvarez, 42, Omaha, $25.

No proof of ownership

Yolmer O. Rivera Landero, 26, O’Neil, $50.

Excessive tint

Wyatt A. Brown, 26, Beatrice, $25.

Failure to yield

Dorothy A. Niemeyer, 84, Pickrell, $25.

Exceed width limits

Bailey J. Stara-O’Brien, 20, Lincoln, $25.

CMV HOS log

Jeremiah Dempsey, 29, Long Prairie, Minn., $100.

CDL violation

Jeremiah Dempsey, 29, Long Prairie, Minn., $50.

CMV brake

Wyatt A. Brown, 26, Beatrice, $50.

CMV marking

Wyatt A. Brown, 26, Beatrice, $50.

Arraignments

Dustin W. Mills, 35, 1221 Jane Way St. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, leaving the scene of an accident. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 9.

Cheyenne B. Eagle, 39, 912 Scott St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 26.

Jerry J. Barnes, 50, 916 Lindell St., Fairbury. Three counts driving under suspension, no motorcycle license. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 5.

Sentencings

Brandon G. Moore, 19, 122 Cedar St. $50 for insufficient life jackets.

Christopher A. Wieskamp, 42, 515 N. Ninth St. 60 days jail for attempted theft by deception.

Taylor Hicks, 20, 539 W. Mary St. $100 for each of three counts driving under suspension.

Jerry L. Bray, 28, 216 E. K St., Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension.

Paul W. Grant, 51, 817 Elk St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Dismissed

Paul W. Grant, 51, 817 Elk St. Driving under suspension. Dismissed with prejudice.

Shad S. Lewis, 43, 418 Wiebe St. Animal at large. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Brandon Hinojosa, 39, 1117 Grant St. Three counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to July 12.

Dakota Watson, 25, 405 S. 10th St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 11.

Patrick M. Adkins, 39, 49813 S.W. 18th Road. Driving under suspension, two counts failure to appear. Continued to July 18.

Patrick M. Adkins, 39, 49813 S.W. 18th Road. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Two counts failure to appear. Continued to July 18.

Kyle A. Schoen, 28, 429 N. Eighth St. Driving under the influence. Continued to Aug. 2.

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Theft by receiving stolen property, driving during revocation. Continued to Aug. 9.

Paul R. Thomas, 39, 1200 High St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle. Continued to July 5.

Misty J. Frost, 34, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 2.

Michael A. Wilcox, 43, 101 S. 10th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to July 5.

Robert Stefonovich, 60, 1515 Bell St. Assault. Continued to July 5.

Terence L. Franzen Jr., 22, 312 Thayer St. Third-degree assault. Continued to July 14.

Curt J. Hagerman, 43, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Third offense refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Aug. 9.

Kenneth D. Oakes, 47, 1717 S. Fifth St. Driving during revocation. Continued to July 14.

Timothy J. Belcher, 18, 729 South St., Lincoln. False reporting, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, contributing to the delinquency of a child. Continued to Aug. 30.

Timothy Taylor, 53, 112 S. 10th St., Wymore. Failure to inform officer of concealed handgun, permit holder restriction violation, two counts open container violation. Continued to Aug. 9.

Nathaniel J. Workman, 20, 109 N. 12th St. Minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 2.

Ronald W. Volle, 71, 326 W. Thayer St. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to July 5.

Donna L. Schwartz, 50, 721 W. Court St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, first offense DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation.

Transfers

J&A Investments LLC to Steven and Anne Paulmeyer. Lot 2 in block 7, Highland Park addition of Beatrice, lots 1-7, Taylors first subdivision of Beatrice. $76,000-$77,000.

Joyce L. Medals to Anthony E. and Deborah L. Grimes. Lot 8 in block 15, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.

Barbara and Don Wrightsman to Larry and Sharen Rieffer. Part of lots 13, 14 in block 5, original town of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.

Anthony and Ginger Lee Hinz to Isaac M. Haley. Lot 14 in block 4, Davidson Village third addition of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.

Harold D. Haynes Jr., Tammy Haynes, Christa Haynes, Cody Haynes, Steven Shutte to Teresa L. Louis. Lot 7 and part of lot 6 in block 3, Waldens second subdivision of Beatrice. $11,000-$12,000.

Ruths Caddyshack Rentals LLC to Kristin Wood. Lot 6 in block 12, Wymores addition fo Wymore. $84,000-$85,000.

Michael L. Hanau to CRC Enterprises LLC. Part of section 10, Clatonia township. $409,000-$410,000.

Wayne A. Lineweber to Kenny D. Lineweber. Lot 7 in block 82, original town of Wymore. $9,000-$10,000.

