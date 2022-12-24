At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Yuriah O. Jackson, 20, Manhattan, Kan., $125; Hayden M. Faulder, 19, Beatrice, $75; Jennifer R. Ernst, 39, Beatrice, $200; Matthew A. Shaw, 23, Lincoln, $200; Abagayle I. Weiskopf, 25, Beatrice, $25; Kevin W. VanLaningham, 41, Pickrell, $75; Serena E. MaCauley, 43, Lincoln, $75; Ashley D. Cook, 34, Fairbury, $200; Jessica M. Jantzen, 36, Plymouth, $75; Jimmy L. Trauernicht, 72, Beatrice, $125; Joshua L. Riekenberg, 29, Lincoln, $75; Joy D. Griess, 67, Martell, $75.

No valid registration

Maria R. Iniguez, 40, Lincoln, $25; Roy J. Forney 41, Blue Springs, $25.

No operator’s license

Jonathan R. Martinez De Luna, 23, Lincoln, $75.

Stop sign violation

Jonathan R. Martinez De Luna, 23, Lincoln, $75.

Expired in transit

Stephanie L. Mullen, 48, Beatrice, $50.

Driving on shoulder

Kevin Marmon, 59, Wymore, $25.

CMV load securement

Roy J. Forney, 41, Blue Springs, $100.

CMV lights

Roy J. Forney, 41, Blue Springs, $25.

CMV markings

Roy J. Forney, 41, Blue Springs, $40.

Arraignments

Shea M. Nelson, 24, 5006 W. Loring St., Lincoln. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Feb. 10.

Joshua T. Felipe-Toribio, 41 738 W. Mary St. Third-degree assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 20.

Ashley D. Hinz, 29, 203 Fifth St., Barneston. No proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 10.

Brandon D. Parde, 44, 6921 N. Steamboat Drive, Lincoln. First offense DUI, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Feb. 3.

Floyd E. Mathisen, 75, 220 Ella Dt. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 30.

Patricia A. Kabelman, 58, 322 S. Seventh St. Assault. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Feb. 6.

Sentencings

Nichole M. Tochota, 50, 630 Seventh St., Adams. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Hope N. Burris, 46, 201 N. 25th St. $25 for no operator’s license.

Shyla C. Goldsberry, 23, 1715 Court St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Christopher P. Resch, 36, 1414 Scott St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Viola M. Martinez, 19, 418 N. 13th St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

David A. Stewart, 35, 507 S. Seventh St. $25 for no valid registration, $75 for no proof of insurance.

Cade P. Ludwig, 22, 1407 West St. Wood River. $500 for shooting wildlife from highway.

Aidan S. Kennicutt, 19, 426 W. Vinta St., Wauneta. $250 for minor in possession.

Dillon Z. Pitts, 25, 1200 Grant St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Paul F. Reese, 46, 1318 N. 11th St. $500, license revoked one year for driving during revocation.

Trevor A. Baker, 36, 8210 Flintlock Ave., Lincoln. $300 for reckless driving.

Dismissed

Hope N. Burris, 46, 201 N. 25th St. No proof of insurance, no registration in vehicle. Dismissed with prejudice.

Joshua T. Felipe-Toribio, 41 738 W. Mary St. Strangulation. Dismissed with prejudice.

David Schnuelle, 67, 71715 581st Ave., Jansen. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Jeremy D. Snyder, 41, 2420 N. Sixth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 24.

Alexander W. Broening, 24, 1513 N. 15th St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, first offense DUI, driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 10.

Kristine L. McCown, 48, 718 C St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 5.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 34, 505 N. 13th St. Theft. Continued to Jan. 17.

Dale L. Sejkora, 57, 209 S. Sumner St. Second offense DUI, no proof of insurance, driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 19.

Blaine D. Colgrove, 48, 46070 S.W. 32nd Road, Odell. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 12.

Glen D. Richards, 45 410 S. 11th St. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 20.

Christopher N. Glover, 25, 107 N. Columbus Ave., Plymouth. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 19.

Stephanie R. Wieden, 38, 729 Connecticut St., Lawrence, Kan. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Jan. 6.

Katherine E. Jueneman, 36, 704 W. H St., Wymore. Criminal impersonation, driving under suspension, stop sign violation. Continued to Dec. 27.

Devon R. Kagy, 29, 1128 B St., Fairbury. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to Jan. 10.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 2800 Dudley St., Lincoln. Third-degree domestic assault, contempt of court, shoplifting. Continued to Dec. 22.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Dec. 22.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Two counts protection order violation. Continued to Dec. 22.

K’Lynne Whitmore, 37, 314 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Continued to Jan. 5.

Edgar M. Alonzo, 33, Davenport. Driving while revoked, no valid registration, illegal U turn. Continued to Jan. 5.

Jorge L. Santana Ramirez, 29, 122 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension, no registration in vehicle, speeding. Continued to Jan. 20.

Mitchell C. Stewart, 25, 2861 Reid St., Omaha. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Jan. 5.

Preston C. Sonderup, 20, 207 N. Seventh St., Wymore. Child abuse, two counts third-degree sexual assault. Continued to Jan 3.

Mitchell L. Brooks, 36, 122 N. Ninth St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, discharge a firearm near a building or vehicle, second-degree assault. Continued to Jan. 10.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 41, 2420 N. Sixth St. Three counts protection order violation, tampering with evidence. Continued to Jan. 24.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 41, 2420 N. Sixth St. Protection order violation. Continued to Jan. 24.

Bryan P. Coon, 40, 35965 W. Cartegera Lane, Maricopa, Ariz. Obstructing government operations, refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Jan. 19.

Dylan P. Swint, 34, 1315 S. Eighth St. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Jan. 10.

Tristan E. Boutdy, 22, 1010 Norwood Drive, Lincoln. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 24.

Michael J. Carlin, 37, 4505 Nichols St., Raymond. First offense DUI, wrong way on one way. Continued to Jan. 10.

Michelle L. Hooper, 46, 1012 N. 10th St. Second offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated. Continued to Jan. 10.

Doug E. Kasl, 47, 419 N. 17th St. First-degree arson, possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 27.

Marnie L. Oates, 49, 1018 N. 10th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 17.

Lindsay A. Ellis, 39, 1419 Grant St. Theft by deception $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Dec. 20.

Heidi L. Clary, 40, 305 E. Beatrice Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 31.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 6.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Escape, obstructing government operations, contempt of court. Continued to Jan. 6.

Jeremy P. Doss, 35, 1122 Bell St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 29.

David E. Sutton, 55, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 3.

David E. Sutton, 55, 306 Upton St., Diller. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 3.

Glen E. Overfield, 54, 16348 E. 148th Road, Adams. Third-degree domestic assault, obstructing government operations, failure to appear. Continued to Dec. 27.

Michelle L. Harms, 46, 1009 Meriwether St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Jan. 5.

Trevor L. Watson, 25, 1809 Elk St. Shoplifting. Continued to Jan. 5.

Xavier L. Packett, 20, 538 W. Ella St. Speeding operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to Dec. 29.

Coby D. Hersh, 22, 18112 Belinda Drive, Smithville, Mo. First offense DUI, procure alcohol to a minor, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 19.

Jason D. Kennedy, 46, 202 S. Lemon St., DeWitt. Carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Feb. 24.

District Court

Arraignments

Elizabeth P. Sayers, 21, 116 S. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 30.

Douglas W. May, 35, 1400 13th St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of marijuana, driving during revocation, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 22.

Mitchell C. Stewart, 25, 2861 Reid St., Omaha. Carrying a concealed weapon, shoplifting. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 22.

Sentencings

Cristian E Gonzalez, 27, 7881 E. Locust Road, Holmesville. 12 months probation for driving during revocation.

Ashley M. Maher, 32, 712 Scott St. 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony.

Ashley M. Maher, 32, 712 Scott St. 24 months probation for obstructing government operations.

Continued

Amber L. Hernandez, 44, 710 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding and abetting. Continued to Jan. 5.

Paul R. Thomas, 40, 1200 HIgh St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle. Continued to Jan. 5.

Trevor L. Watson, 25, 440 N. FIfth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 5.

Luke A. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse, terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. Continued to Jan. 5.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 57, 930 Garden St. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to Jan. 25.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 57, 930 Garden St. Accessory to a class 2 or 2A felony. Continued to Jan. 25.

Stephanie R. Wieden, 38, 729 Connecticut St., Larence, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Continued to Jan. 25.

Davina S. Morgan, 39, 204 N. Ninth St. Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 26.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 34, 1800 Scott St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Jan. 26.

Kasey A. Jacobsen, 55, 717 N. Ninth St. Three counts distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 8.

Ceeara N. Evans, 37, 609 N 12th St. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony, theft, second-degree trespassing. Continued to Feb. 8.

Mindy Thomsen, 44, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 8.

Michael S. Armagost, 39, 211 N. Sumner St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, two counts possession of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse, expose child to methamphetamine, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 9.

Robert E. Reagan Jr., 45, 13723 E. Apple Road, Adams. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to Feb. 9.

Marriage Licenses

Zachary T. Ruiz, 33, Beatrice to Ashley L. Reiter, 32, Beatrice.

Brian M. Klecan, 38, Beatrice to Robin S. Curry, 49, Beatrice.

Brandon J. Beall, 21, Beatrice to Victoria L. Cooper, 22, Beatrice.

Divorces

Kayla M. Wallman, 31, Beatrice from ALexander R. Wallman, 37, Beatrice. Married December 2017.

Julie A. Meyer, 49, Beatrice from Scott B. Meyer, 51, Lincoln.

CHevis M. Krull, 35, Beatrice from Wacey G. Krull, 39, DeWitt. Married October. 2008.

Transfers

Chase Company LLC to Buckeye Trail LLC. Lots 1-7, Chase Subdivision of section 33, Highland township. $649,000-$650,000.

Trudy L. Roche to George S. and Felicia D. Blythe. Lot 1 in block 21, West Park addition of BEatrice. $10,000-$11,000.

Joan and Richard Dunn to Janna C. Boevink. Lots 11, 12 in block 2, Greens A.L. resubdivision of second subdivision of Beatrice. $158,000-$159,000.

Wade E. and Emily M. Thornburg to Craig Blood worth, Carol Keller. Part of section 2, Logan township. $139,000-$140,000.

Donald E. and Malinda Jobman to Norman Parde Jr. Part of section 1, Rockford township. $0-$1,000.

Norman Parde Jr. to DOnald and Malinda Jobman. Part of section 1, Rockford township. $0-$1,000.

Norman Parde Jr. to Garrett L. Freese. Part of section 1, Rockford township. $190,000-$191,000.

Janice M. and Ronald L. Marx to Gary Carstens. Part of section 9, Holt township. $1,223,000-$1,224,000.

Elizabeth R. Yohe to Myron W. and Ruth M. Schoen. Lot 1 Yohe first addition of Filley. $58,000-$59,000.

Sandra S. Bartels, Ronald D. Habrich, Jimmie L. Habrich to Richard Detweiler. Part of section 34, Liberty township. $799,000-$800,000.

Gilbert Reimer, Alma Reimer to Garret Hiester, Everence trust Co. Part of section 21, Blakely township. $711,000-$712,000.

Gregory Maclean, Charles Maclean, Barbara Maclean to Jonna Adams, Travid Arnold. Lot 4 in block 4, Hoags addition of Wymore. $1,000-$2,000.

Gregory Maclean, Charles Maclean to Jonna Adams, Travis Arnold. Lots 1-3 in block 4, Hoags addition of Wymore. $2,000-$3,000.

Susan Robinson, Lynette Dorn, Ernest Meints to Andrew J. and Gabrielle E. Peschel. Part of section 24, Logan township. $157,000-$158,000.

Susan Robinson, Lynette Dorn, Ernest Meints to Andrew J. and Gabrielle E. Peschel. Part of section 24, Logan township. $156,000-$157,000. Robert L. and Vicki L. Williams to TL Real Estate Group LLC. Part of lot 8 in block 5, original town of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.

Carol Greenwood. Jocelyn Morgan to Angela Lehman. Lots 9-10 in block 22, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $20,000-$21,000.

Margie R. Johnson to Belinda Garcia, Arriaga Tovar. Lot 3 in block 3, Davison Village addition of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.

Gabriels Martinez to Samantha and Drake Davidson. Lot 18 and part of lot 19 in block 7, original town of Pickrell. $159,000-$160,000.

Spettro Liimited Partnership to Scott and Karla Carstens. Part of section 21, Holt township. $1,279,000-$1,280,000.

Donald F. and Loa Jurgens to Charles Drake. Part of section 19, Barneston township. $93,000-$94,000.

Donald F. Pearl and Loa Jurgens to Charles Drake. Part of section 19, Barneston township. $93,000-$94,000.

Rachel Strobel to Charles Drake. Part of section 19, Barneston township. $93,000-$94,000.

Tommy and Jenneth Brown to Charles Drake. Part of section 19, Barneston township. $93,000-$94,000.

Shawn and Jessica Cooper to Charles Drake. Part of section 19, Barneston township. $46,000-$47,000.

Robin Cooperto Charles Drake. Part of section 19, Barneston township. $46,000-$47,000.