At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Corey A. Torske, 38, Beatrice, $75; Hunter M Lovato, 21, Lincoln, $200; Kendall R. Davis, 28, Manhattan, Kan., $75; Steven C. Harwood, 37, Beatrice, $75; Mitchell J. Janssen, 38, Virginia, $75; Michael J. Webster, 38, Wilber, $125.
No registration:
Kailey N. Mustin, 33, Beatrice, $25; Cloe E. Legg, 19, Beatrice, $25.
No seat belt:
Angela M. Murray, 40, Port Byron, Ill., $25.
No child restraint:
Angela M. Murray, 40, Port Byron, Ill., $25.
Overtake school bus:
Thomas Tremain, 27, Holmesville, $500.
Arraignments
Michael E. North, 28, 1801 Ella St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 12.
Nicholas K. Wintch, 41. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 21.
Luis F. Gonzalez-Mendieta, 22, 2330 N. Main St., Lincoln. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 28.
Skylar J. Scott, 27, 102 W. Third St., Blue Springs. Attempt of a class 4 felony, disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 3.
Joshua D. Lerma, 34, 216 S. Seventh St., Fairbury. First-degree trespassing. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for March 27.
Sentencings
Derrick T. Vanover, 25, 3035 S. 70th, Omaha. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Trevor R. Kinkade, 19, 624 N. Sixth Ave., Hastings. $100, license impounded 30 days for zero tolerance violation.
Timothy D. Laflin, 33, 410 Austin St., Pickrell. $100 for driving under suspension.
Jason C. Hale, 43, 19871 Belbrook St., Gretna. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Angela K. Woodyard, 48, 214 N. Eighth St., Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension.
Mallory D. Hellerich, 26 1719 N. Ninth St. $500, license impounded 30 days for leaving the scene of an accident, $25 for no valid registration, $25 for no seat belt.
Dray G. Monday, 40, 1425 N. Ninth St. $25 for drinking on public street.
Anthony L. Peck, 31, 625 Bismark St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Dismissed
Derrick T. Vanover, 25, 3035 S. 70th, Omaha. Driving left of center. Dismissed without prejudice.
Luis F. Gonzalez-Mendieta, 22, 2330 N. Main St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Dismissed without prejudice.
Dray G. Monday, 40, 1425 N. Ninth St. Littering. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Parker J. Lee, 20, 6805 S. 89th St., Lincoln. Driving under the influence, minor in possession. Continued to March 30.
Dustin S. Gesin, 35, 1510 N. 10th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to April 14.
Gary A. Ingrao, 39, 1019 A St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 17.
Angela D. Lenk, 44, 113 E. Second St., Blue Springs. Obtain a controlled substance by fraud. Continued to March 17.
Shawn Parrott, 36, 2112 W. D St., Wymore. Driving under the influence. Continued to April 10.
Roy J. Forney, 38, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Driving during revocation. Continued to April 14.
David E. Barrett, 35, 911 N. 10th St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to April 7.
David E. Barrett, 35, 911 N. 10th St. Unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Continued to April 7.
Johnny D. Meyers, 58, 1800 Scott St. Refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 23.
Johnny D. Meyers, 58, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to March 23.
Brandy L. Bennett, 40, 1314 19th Ave. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 9.
Taylor A. Smith, 29, 1115 N. Seventh St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 24.
Austin J. Reed, 20, 1305 Court St. Disorderly conduct, assault, unnecessary noise. Continued to April 14.
James M. Evans, 40, 1001 N. Fifth St. Driving while revoked. Continued to April 9.
Jason R. Hatfield, 44, 1026 N. Seventh St. Criminal mischief, second-degree trespassing. Continued to March 24.
James E. Gawith IV, 27, 419 Perry St., Odell. First offense DUI, driving under suspension, speeding. Continued to April 14.
John G. Wilson, 39, 924 Sheridan St., Holdrege. Two counts intentional child abuse, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 31.
Andrew L. Owen, 22, 826 S. 30th St., Lincoln. Driving during revocation. Continued to April 14.
Randy J. Adams, 38, 255 W. First St., Cortland. Burglary, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, leaving the scene of an accident, willful reckless driving. Continued to March 27.
Erin M. Pluhacek, 24, 200 S. Sheridan Ave., Cortland. Theft $1,500-$5,000, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, false reporting. Continued to March 31.
Marvin E. Camacho-Cook, 63, 1215 Grant St. Stalking, disturbing the peace. Continued to April 23.
Karen L. Engelman, 58, 2121 Garfield St. First offense DUI, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to April 14.
Cajun D. Singleton, 20, 13615 E. Plum Road, Wymore. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Continued to April 14.
Vicky L. Warren, 45, 1300 Park St. First offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest, careless driving. Continued to April 14.
Tiffany A. Morris, 26, 648 W. Court St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, accessory to a felony, false reporting. Continued to April 14.
Austin E. Lightfeather, 31, 618 S. 33rd St., Lincoln. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, criminal mischief, obstructing government operations. Continued to April 13.
Austin E. Lightfeather, 31, 618 S. 33rd St., Lincoln. AStrangulation, two counts third-degree assault. . Continued to April 13.
Bound
John D. Schriner, 42, 1118 W. Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear. Bound to District Court April 1.
Kristie L. Ray, 44, 233 S. LaSalle St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court April 16.
Marriage Licenses
Jonathan R. Steager, 29, Adams to Breanna S. Stout, 24, Adams.
Adam J. Frerichs, 25, Beatrice to Morgan G. Lenners, 24, Beatrice.
Brett L. Davenport, 54, Beatrice to Tammy S. Hereth, 47, Beatrice.
Grant D. Freese, 23, Plymouth to Taylor C. Bode, 24, Nicollet, Minn.
Divorces
James D. Meyn, 41, Olathe, Kan. from Shannon L. Meyn, 45, Beatrice. Married August 2011.
Shelsey D. Thompson, 29, Wymore from Michael R. Thompson, 36, Tecumseh.
Nathan D. Dorn, 37, Firth from Stacey L. Dorn, 33, Firth. Married May 2008.
Charles L. Burr, 35, Beatrice from Candace M. Burr, 29, Grand Island. Married February 2015.
Transfers
Lee A. and Tina M. Cramer to Stephen and Mikayla McEvers. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 7, original town of Virginia. $24,000-$25,000.
Steven M. Kleine to Robert S. and Tonya L. Bragg. Lot 5 in block 4, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $16,000-$17,000.
Terri Hartley, Larry K. Starkey to Larry Wolken, John D. Woodyard Jr. Part of block 1, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.
Julie Hautzenroder to Christopher and Stormi Canfield. Lots 8-10 in block 6, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $21,000-$22,000.
Marcia R. and Gayland Regier to Fritz Grove Land Group LLC. Part of section 19, Midland township. $16,000-$17,000.
Gail Vasquez to Richard E. Elliott. Lot 4 in block 9, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $10,000-$11,000.
Garret E. Wright to Adam Fielder. Part of lot 56, McConnells subdivision of Gage Count. $94,000-$95,000.
Wayne L. and Sharon Roady to Roger E. and Ileen G. Theye. Lots 13-15 and part of lot 16 in block 10, original town of Liberty. $24,000-$25,000.
Lori Robison, Raymond Slama to Paul and Crystal Purdom. Lot 27, north Sunset addition fo Beatrice. $49,000-$50,000.
Joseph J. and Amanda Lee Goddard to Scott and Dyan Herron, Herron family. Part of section 35, Highland township. $1,149,000-$1,150,000.
TDW Enterprises LLC to Christopher M. Andregg. Part of lots 9, 10 in block 8, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $88,000-$89,000.
Sharon L. Boatman, Gerald C. Smith to Felicia E. Gresham. Lot 3 in block 7 second addition of south Beatrice. $83,000-$84,000.
Stuart and Lester Van Greuningen to Eugene and Ladonna M. Wiese. Part of section 2, Hooker township. $399,000-$400,000.