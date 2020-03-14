At the Courthouse

Shelsey D. Thompson, 29, Wymore from Michael R. Thompson, 36, Tecumseh.

Nathan D. Dorn, 37, Firth from Stacey L. Dorn, 33, Firth. Married May 2008.

Charles L. Burr, 35, Beatrice from Candace M. Burr, 29, Grand Island. Married February 2015.

Transfers

Lee A. and Tina M. Cramer to Stephen and Mikayla McEvers. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 7, original town of Virginia. $24,000-$25,000.

Steven M. Kleine to Robert S. and Tonya L. Bragg. Lot 5 in block 4, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $16,000-$17,000.

Terri Hartley, Larry K. Starkey to Larry Wolken, John D. Woodyard Jr. Part of block 1, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

Julie Hautzenroder to Christopher and Stormi Canfield. Lots 8-10 in block 6, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $21,000-$22,000.

Marcia R. and Gayland Regier to Fritz Grove Land Group LLC. Part of section 19, Midland township. $16,000-$17,000.

Gail Vasquez to Richard E. Elliott. Lot 4 in block 9, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $10,000-$11,000.

Garret E. Wright to Adam Fielder. Part of lot 56, McConnells subdivision of Gage Count. $94,000-$95,000.