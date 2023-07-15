All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Zachoree R. Ross, 19, Beatrice, $75; Wayne Collins, 39, Wayne, $150; Christian T. Leonard, 25, Lincoln, $200; Tonia Tauke, 45, Firth, $200.

Negligent driving

Ann L. Shaughnessy, 67, Axtell, Kan., $25.

No valid registration

Scott A. Henzler, 37, Beatrice, $25.

Stop sign violation

Christtel N. Manda, 25, Lincoln, $75.

Arraignments

Jason B. Oltman, 44, 3880 W. Apple Road, Cortland. Three counts disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 7.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. Third-degree domestic assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 8.

Sentencings

Evelyn M. Estrada, 39, 417 N. Third St., Wymore. $25 for dog at large.

Sue A. Buchheimer, 38, 1109 Ashland Ave. $250 for attempt of a class 2 misdemeanor.

Katherine E. Jueneman, 37. 60 days jail for resisting arrest, $00, seven days jail concurrent, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Katherine E. Jueneman, 37, 704 W. H St., Wymore. $300 for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Gage E. Snook, 21, 420 Eighth St., Adams. $500 for criminal mischief.

Dawn M. Meyer, 37, 323 N. 12th St. 18 months probation for two counts attempt of a class 4 felony.

Bruce L. Harder, 61, 1612 Country Club Lane. $150, 18 months probation for driving during revocation.

Continued

Michael L. Carel Jr. 42, 1803 Ella St. Second offense DUI. Continued to July 11.

Luke A. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 7.

Michael E. Loviscek, 46, 5703 Northwest Euclid Ave., Lawton, Okla. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Aug. 31.

Jason N. Wellsandt, 45, 1215 Bell St. Disturbing the peace. Continued to Aug. 1.

Jerry L. Harms, 42, 1533 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 14.

Joseph J. McCarthy, 21, 1719 N. 15th St. Theft. Continued to Aug. 3.

Michael R. May, 31, 101 Brentwood Ave., Hickman. Disturbing the peace, obstructing an officer. Continued to Aug. 7.

Richard P. Weyer, 65, 100 W. Hoyt St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 3.

Brandon Kopf, 38, 1721 N. 19th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 14.

Dylan M. Pohlman, 30, 914 N. Fifth St. Theft by deception $500-$1,500. Continued to Aug. 7.

Justin R. Feagley, 31, 1518 N. 10th St. Two counts harassment protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 14.

Spencer M. Fentress, 61, 818 Ninth St., Fairbury. Terroristic threats, first-degree false imprisonment, negligent child abuse, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Aug. 28.

Jennifer E. Wynn, 36, 6344 B. Winterhaven Drive, Fort Drum, New York. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care progfessional, disturbing the peace, obstructing government operations. Continued to Aug. 14.

Tristin G. Reysen, 21, 701 Helen St. Minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 3.

Judd D. Alberts, 20, 921 N. Sixth St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to Aug. 1.

Mercedes M. Morrison, 31, 403 Grant St. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Aug. 18.

Kim Williams, 48, 13661 E. State Highway 4. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 3.

Rodney J. Burr, 44, 2123 Ella St. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 8.

Ceeara N. Evans, 37, 609 N. 12th St. First-degree trespassing. Continued to Aug. 4.

Wyatt J. Blythe, 19, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Careless driving. Continued to Aug. 4.

Curt J. Hagerman, 44, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a preliminary breath test. Continued to Aug. 4.

Brianna D. O’Keefe, 20, 715 N. 10th St. Stalking. Continued to Aug. 7.

Transfers

Allen and Marjorie F. Klein to Myron D. and Sarah A. Jurgens. Part of section 36, Nemaha township. $225,000-$226,000.

Herbert W. Umphenour to CHB Investments LLC. Part of blocks 2 and 3, Kyle and Wrights second subdivision of Beatrice. $171,000-$172,000.

Deven L. and Pamela K. McGhee to Henhouse Capital LLC. Part of lots 3-6 in block 30, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Joaquin R. Carel to Nitacia Haake. Part of lots 4-5 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $154,000-$155,000.

William and Barbara Thimm to Bradley R. and Amanda M. Thimm. Part of section 24, Blakely township. $330,000-$331,000.

Jeff VanWinkle to Alexander Goodwin. Lot 2 in block 1, Smith Bros addition of Beatrice. $163,000-$164,000.

Home Heroes LLC to Sashe Devore. Lot 3 in block 5, second addition of south Beatrice. $112,000-$113,000.

Delfred Schlake to Delfred Schlake. Part of section 3, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $752,000-$753,000.

Pavel M. Perez to Barbara Perez. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 6, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.

Sue L. Sallinger to David and Sheila Meyer. Part of lot 4, Greens A.L. second subdivision of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.

Aaron and Christina Burger to Marvin and Pamela Kemper. Part of lot 55, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $34,000-$36,000.

Derek Veerhusen to Tyler Buhr. Lot 9 in block 23, original town of Adams. $219,000-$220,000.