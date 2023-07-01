All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

SpeedingNauman H. Taj, 42, Timnath, Colo., $200; Anthony G. Stepp, 27, Lincoln, $75; Delanie J. Roeder, 17, Beatrice. $75; Kevin R. Swanda, 50, Fremont, $25; Christopher A. Bogus, 39, Barneston, $25; Felicia D. Blythe, 60, Beatrice $75; Dianne K. Weishahn, 65, Western, $25; Logan J. Pelc, 20, Adams, $25; Conner M. Scott, 18, Fairbury, $200.

No seat belt Conner H. Sayers, 255, Wymore, $25.

No valid registrationDustin A. Garrison, 47, DeWitt, $25; Dakota L. Pingel, 22, Beatrice, $50.

Overweight capacity platesJudith A. Dailey, 72, Douglas, Wyo., $100.

Overweight single axle, group of axles more than 5%Judith A. Dailey, 72, Douglas, Wyo., $75.

Overweight single axle, group of axles more than 20%Judith A. Dailey, 72, Douglas, Wyo., $500.

ArraignmentsDerek A. Maguire, 36, 601 N. Fifth St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, two counts negligent child abuse. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 14.

Michael S. Grant, 24, 901 Ella St. Leaving the scene of an accident. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 31.

Allie J. Bettis, 21, 807 High St. Minor in possession, failure to appear or comply. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 3.

Austin L. Schultz, 26, 108 E. L St., Wymore. Third-degree assault, second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 21.

SentencingsZachary Shepardson, 31, 403 Hill St. $50 for open container violation.

Nicholas J. Buss, 37, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. One year jail for third-degree domestic assault, six months concurrent for protection order violation.

ContinuedHayden M. Faulder, 19, 25223 S.W. 45th Road. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 1.

Andrew S. Boggs, 32, 10904 E. County Road 104, Midland, Texas. Driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane. Continued to Aug. 14.

Rachelle L. Milligan, 20, 405 S. 10th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 14.

Derek A. Maguire, 36, 204 Graham St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 14.

Emmit E. Sedlacek, 18, 805 High St. Possession of marijuana, underage nicotine use. Continued to Aug. 14.

Lindsay Pingel, 44, 1015 J St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 1.

Jason R. Horman, 43, 424 Perry St., Odell. Two counts terroristic threats, criminal mischief, reckless driving, three counts disturbing the peace. Continued to Aug. 22.

Abby R. Cudaback, 25, 1116 W. Scott St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to July 10.

Nicholas T. Shada, 19, 807 Judge St., Broken Bow. First offense DUI, minor in possession, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 29.

Dylan T. Holverson, 26, 233 E. Linden Ave., Fremont. Second-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to July 10.

Jessica R. Lukehart, 34, 717 N. Ninth St. Four counts terroristic threats. Continued to Aug. 1.

Curt J. Hagerman, 43, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Fourth offense DUI, drive without interlock, open container violation. Continued to July 10.

Mary K. Beach, 63, 1005 Bell St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 1.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 61, 1515 Bell St. Second-degree trespassing, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Aug. 7.

Robert M. Stefonovich, 61, 1515 Bell St. First-degree trespassing. Continued to July 11.

Jeffrey Shumaker, 40, 16148 S. 25th Road, Pickrell. Deer regulations violation. Continued to July 11.

Ricky J. Ramirez, 39, 101 S. Hastings Ave., Hastings. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to Oct. 3.

Quentin L. Erks, 39, 316 Cheyenne Drive. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 7.

Anthony M. Erato, 22, 206 Third St., Wahoo. First offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 3.

James A. Bender, 51, 602 Hazen St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 14.

Velio B. King-Souza, 38, 1415 S. Eighth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 18.

Janice A. Ward, 30, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 28.

Jerry M. Otten, 34, 1309 N. Eighth St. Third offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 22.

Aryel G. Lane, 21, 415 N. Eighth St., Wymore. First offense DUI, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to Aug. 18.

Seth J. Stevison, 33, 1310 Washington St. Three counts third-degree assault. Continued to July 11.

Travis W. Witter, 45, 626 Avenue J, Wilson, Kan. Third-degree assault, child abuse. Continued to July 10.

Ashley N. Smallwood, 29, 718 W. Mary St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 14.

BoundBryon M. Forney, 40, 411 E. First St., Blue Springs. Two counts first-degree sexual assault of a child, child abuse. Bound to District Court July 26.

Marriage Licenses

Ivan A. Valdovino, 25, Odell to Sophie M. Holst, 21, Odell.

Peter D. Spilker, 23, Beatrice to MacKenna R. Kalin, 23, Beatrice.

Taylor J. Nelson, 27, Plano, Texas to Carlie J. Baxa, 27, Dallas, Texas.

Jordan M. Bisbal, 24, Beatrice to Faith M. Bokelman, 24, Beatrice.

David E. Steele, 56, Beatrice to Julie A. Meyer, 50, Beatrice.

Benjamin M. Lucia, 39, Plymouth to Kasandra C. Bartels, 32, Plymouth.

Kyle D. Hamel, 27, Beatrice to Taylor R. Schultz, 27, Beatrice.

Transfers

Kevin D. Oakes, Debra Oakes to Karolyn B. Howard. Part of lots 9, 10 in block 2, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $182,000-$183,000.

Blue River Holdings LLC to Ann and Alan Wineinger. Part of lot 8 in block 58, original town of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.

Jackee Pomajzl to Mission Creek Holdings LLC Part of lot 52, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $76,000-$77,000.

Lois Walton to Dennis D. and Patricia A. Gentry. Lots 7, 8 and part of lot 9 in block 2, Malines addition of Cortland. $54,000-$55,000.

Caseys Retail Company to Paltry Properties LLC. Part of lots 9, 10 in block 25, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.

Daryl Riesen to Kyle A. Riesen. Part of section 6, Lincoln township. $724,000-$725,000.

G&R Investment Group LLC to Real Growth LLC. Lot 3 in block 16, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.

Lyle and Diane Loth to Michael Speidel. Part of lot 11 in block 89, original town of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.

Wade and Kylie Scherling to Tracy J. Corr. Part of block Park, Youle and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Christine R. Brooks to Jason and Mikayla Kopejtka. Lots 8, 9, Petz Acres subdivision of section 26, Nemaha township. $374,000-$375,000.

Brett A. Dunn to John and Sarah Learned. Part of section 5, Holt township. $467,000-$468,000.

Matthew E. and Crystal L. Anderson to Hank C. Sunderman and Anya Bliska. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 18, Brumbacks third addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.

April Hart, Jacob Mann to Marcia and Gale Dorn. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 11, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $234,000-$235,000.