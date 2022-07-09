At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Analiese L. Vontz, 19, Lincoln, $125; Savanna Newman, 18, Lincoln, $125; Alan L. Gronemeyer, 66, DeWitt, $25; David O. Hernandez, 20, Joshua, Texas, $75; Neeli R. Noyd, 47, Stromsburg, $75; Tiffany A. Hendrix, 25, Lincoln, $75; Justin A. Thomsen, 43, Liberty, $25.

No seat belt

Justin A. Thomsen, 43, Liberty, $25.

No operator’s license

Ernesto A. Guardado, 36, Omaha, $75.

One way violation

Allison K. King, 52, Manhattan, Kan., $25.

No valid registration

Katelin R. Sturdivant, 18, Beatrice, $25; Brandon L. Daniels, 23, Sterling, $25.

Following too closely

Gage Heller, 16, Clatonia, $50.

Arraignments

Derek W. Hansher, 38, 9108 W. Juniper Road. Burn ban violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 19.

Terrance M. Whiting, 38, 217 S. 21st St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Aug. 25.

Sentencings

Melody L. Hinton, 35, 826 W. Court St. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Amanda K. Wirth, 34, 2861 Read St., Omaha. 90 days jail for protection order violation.

Amanda K. Wirth, 34, 2861 Read St., Omaha. 90 days jail for issuing check on closed account.

Amanda K. Wirth, 34, 2861 Read St., Omaha. 90 days jail for second-degree forgery.

Jeremy P. Dayhuff, 46, 217 S. Douglas St., Blue Springs. $100 for driving under suspension, $50 for unlawful display of plates.

Dustin A. Anderson, 43, 1809 Elk St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Cassandra L. Shinn, 27, 612 N. Eighth St. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Ceeara N. Evans, 31, 609 N. 12th St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Aug. 11.

Continued

Michael A. Wilcox, 43, 101 S. 10th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to Aug. 2.

Jerry J. Barnes, 50, 916 Lindale St., Fairbury. Three counts driving under suspension, no motorcycle license. Continued to July 21.

Christian E. Gonzalez, 26, 788 E. Locust Road, Holmesville. Driving while revoked. Continued to July 12.

Ronald W. Volle, 72, 326 Thayer St. First offense DUI, Open container violation. Continued to Aug. 2.

Sharon G. Gott, 19, 1504 D St., Fairbury. Minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 16.

Corey L. Jones, 50, 1415 Washington St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 12.

Adam M. Kimmerling, 30, 20664 Highway 77. First offense DUI, speeding. Continued to July 26.

Bryan T. Neal, 40, 428 N. Eighth St. Second offense DUI. Continued to July 12.

Jessa Jo Siebe, 26, 209 S. I St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, no operator’s license, false reporting. Continued to July 19.

Dustin J. Stewart, 28, 3800 N. Sixth St. Third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to July 12.

Shad S. Lewis, 43, 418 Wiebe St. Third offense DUI, third offense refuse to submit to a test, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to July 12.

Nicholas J. Buss, 36, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Stalking, protection order violation. Continued ot July 26.

Janey L. Carstens, 24, 1100 W. Sargent Road. Obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence, attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to July 12.

Dillion Z. Pitts, 24, 1200 Grant St. First offense DUI. Continued to July 21.

Zane A. Knarr, 34, 321 N. Ninth St., Wymore. First offense DUI, no license on person. Continued to July 21.

Hannah A. Thomsen, 22, 1020 N. 15th St. Possession of a destructive device, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 19.

Angela M. Craven, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration, no proof of insurance. Continued to July 21.

Angela M. Craven, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to July 21.

Davina S. Morgan, 38, 204 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 19.

Mariah M. McKeone, 30, 1709 Jackson St., Omaha. Issuing a bad check, second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a forged instrument. Continued to July 28.

James D. VonMinden, 34, 1717 N. Ninth St. Second offense carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 14.

Kenneth L. Bordeaux, 44, 901 Washington St. Disturbing the peace, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to July 12.

Brandon N. Freauf, 47, 1413 Union Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to July 14.

Tiffanie J. Fentress, 35, 818 Ninth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to July 14.

Anita J. Werner, 58, 1700 Park St. First offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 9.

Jose L. Alvarez, 39, 1310 Ella St. Third-degree assault. Continued to July 21.

Jesse . Henry, 41, 337 Cheyenne Drive. Theft of services. Continued to July 26.

Maximino Tavera-Lugo, 45, 110 W. Putotoc, Mason, Texas. Second offense DUI, wrong way on one way. Continued to July 14.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates, obstructing government operations. Continued to July 21.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 21.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Assault on an officer with body fluid, two counts criminal mischief. Continued to July 21.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Unlawful display of plates, no proof of ownership. Continued to July 21.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. No registration, no operator’s license. Continued to July 21.

Timothy J. Sutter, 45, 204 Sixth St., Barneston. Two counts second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace, two counts driving under suspension, leaving the scene of an accident, unlawful display of plates, first-degree trespassing. Continued to July 21.

Terri J. Poggensee, 48, 409 Grant St., Table Rock. First offense DUI, no registration. Continued to July 14.

Nicholas E. Weidner, 32, 221 S. LaSalle St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 14.

Bound

Dalton A. Thomsen, 20, 1020 N. 15th St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Aug. 17.

Elizabeth P. Sayers, 20, 116 S. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Aug. 3.

District Court

Arraignments

Ryan Holtsclaw, 43, 201 W. Fouts St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 7.

Aaron D. Miller, 48, 2001 Jackson St. Fourth offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 7.

Aaron D. Miller, 48, 2001 Jackson St. Driving during revocation. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 7.

Sentencings

Jerrod D. Dorn, 33, 6140 S. 14th St., Adams. 36 months probation, 90 days jail, $1,000 for third offense DUI.

Timothy S. Benson II, 28, 13699 Highway 8, Wymore. 36 months probation, license revoked 15 years120 days jail, $2,000 for fourth offense DUI.

Ryan E. Peden, 26, 811 E. Fourth Street Circle, Hickman. Three years prison for attempt of a class 2A felony, Two years concurrent for possession of a controlled substance, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

John G Gruhn, 48, 64383 719th Road, Stella. 90 days jail for attempted possession of burglar’s tools.

Raheem S. Howard, 27, 2467 Nebraska St., Blair. Two years prison for theft by receiving stolen property, one year concurrent for criminal mischief.

Continued

Brandy L. Bennett, 43, 1314 19th Ave. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony. Continued to July 21.

Timothy J Paben, 50, 1313 N. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 17.

Devon R. Kagy, 28, 1535 Court St. Two counts protection order violation, Terroristic threats. Continued to Aug. 18.

Michael E Alm, 37, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Aug. 18.

Michael E Alm, 37, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a concealed weapon, driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 18.

Nicholas J Buss, 36, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 18.

Lorey Watson, 51. 109 S. 10th St., Wymore, Two counts possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Aug. 18.

Taylor A Smith, 32, 212 N. Sumner St. Attempted possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to Sept. 7.

William P. Hahn, 43, 1745 N. Broad St., Fremont. Attempt of a class 2 felony. Continued to Sept. 7.

Kyle D. Wathor, 33, 212 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to Sept. 7.

Michael A Clayton, 36, Fourth offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 7.

Sue A Buchheimer, 37, Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony, theft by receiving stolen property $500-$1,500. Continued to Sept. 8.

Dale A Simmons, 66, 3710 Farm Creek Road, Milford, Kan. Distribution of a controlled substance, theft over $5,000, two counts theft $500-$1,500, theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Sept. 8.

Paul P Doss Jr., 59, 1122 Bell St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 26.

Marriage Licenses

Michael J. Seuferer, 28, Adams tom Andrea L. Wieting, 28, Lincoln.

Jacob R. Sykes, 25, Clatonia to Rachel L. Bishop, 25, Beatrice.

Nicholas A. Lindblad, 40, Fairbury to Shawna M. Taylor, 48, Fairbury.

Divorces

Sara E. Latas, 27, Beatrice from Nolan L. Latas, 24, Brock. Married July 2017.

Vicki L. Butler, 58, Lincoln from Gregory N. Butler, 74, Beatrice. Married September 2008.

Sarah R. Martin, 30, Beatrice from John A. Martin, 37, Beatrice. Married October 2014.

Chelsea N. Eggert, 37, Beatrice from Tyler W. Eggert, 38, Beatrice. Married April 2019.

Nancy S. Thompson, 69, Haines from George H. Thompson, 82, Beatrice. Married April 1992.

Transfers

David L. and Jackie Nicholson to Travis Thompson. Lots 7-9 in block 34, original town of Wymore. $65,000-$66,000.

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center to Collins Real Estate LLC. Lots 5-14 and part of lot 4 in block 15, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

Joyce Cates to Bonnie R. Leners. Part of section 1, Sherman township. $145,000-$146,000.

Christopher and Timoree Klinger to John and Elizabeth Hickman. Lots 7, 8, Hevelones subdivision of Beatrice. $296,000-$297,000.

Darrell M. Rains to Nathan M. and Tara R. Rains. Part of section 32, Riverside township. $687,000-$688,000.

Marlene McWilliams, Ernest Unbefunde to Brandon and Jenny Niemeyer. Part of section 33, Highland township. $144,000-$145,000.

Marlene McWilliams, Ernest Unbefunde to Niemeyer Family Farms LLC. Part of section 33, Highland township. $580,000-$581,000.

Marlene McWilliams, Ernest Unbefunde to Matthew and Lacey Niemeyer. Part of section 33, Highland township. $144,000-$145,000.

Kim Wienke, Anita Wienke to Randy and Kelsey Wienke. Lots 7, 8 in block 27, Glenover of Beatrice. $96,000-$97,000.

Larry L. Wolken to Nathan and Jennifer Brown. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 11, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.

Precise Building LLC to Kinney Holdings LLC. Lots 24-27, Gage County Industrial Park second addition. $1,499,000-$1,500,000.

Gerald and Cindy Ficke to LOP LLC. Lots 13, 14 in block 20, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $209,000-$210,000.

Lindy M. and Mathew C. Taylor to Buyer Accepted LLC. Lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block 6, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $176,000-$177,000.

Bonnie Baete, Roger Jurgens to Mark W. and Kathleen A. Setzer. Lots 43, 44 South Beatrice of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.

Kenneth W. and Deborah L. Drewel to Amy R. and Nicholas P. Bell. Part of section 34, Midland township. $334,000-$335,000.

Kent and Ester Schimenti to Fred May. Lots 11, 11, Wildhabers subdivision of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.

Robert G. and Diane R. Baxa to Valley Springs Land and Livestock LLC. Part of section 27, Midland township. $219,000-$220,000.

Wayne L. and Dianna Imes to Corinne Discher and Julie Rasmussen. Lot 1 and part of lot 2 in block 12, Wymores addition of Wymore. $40,000-$41,000.

Kevin R. Dandliker to Rodney F. and Linda R. Goes. Part of section 12, Paddock township. $149,000-$150,000.

Loren W. Kelle Jr. and Stacia Kelle to Kevin Dandliker Lots 158-159, south Beatrice. $94,000-$95,000.

Delferd L. Schlake and Wilmer H. Schlake to Delferd L. Schlake. Part of section 32, Sherman township. $777,000-$778,000.

Delferd L. Schlake and Wilmer H. Schlake to Brent W. Schlake. Part of section 32, Sherman township. $388,000-$389,000.

Allyn S. and Julie Weyer to Daniel and Denice Howell. Lots 1, 11-12 and part of lots 2, 10 in block 25, Wymores addition of Wymore. $39,000-$40,000.

Delferd L. Schlake and Wilmer H. Schlake to David and Ashley Schlake. Part of section 32, Sherman township. $388,000-$389,000.

David J. and Lisa Oltmans to Michael Kopf Jr. and Megan Kopf. Part of section 22, Logan township. $241,000-$242,000.

Justin P. and Emily F. Shockley to Cody and Lynn Sabey. Lots 5, 6 in block 38, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $41,000-$42,000.

Mary Gilchrest, Pauline J. Rotzin to Robert and Karen Nielsen. Part of lot 1 in block 3, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.