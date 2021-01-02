At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
John J. Jacobs, 47, Lincoln, $75; Dean J. Enstrom, 58, Lincoln, $25; Dylan M. Tridle, 19, Lincoln, $25; Joel B. Wichman, 55, Nebraska City, $25; Wyatt Saathoff, 16, Beatrice, $300; Wyatt Saathoff, 16, Beatrice, $125.
No valid registration:
Todd A. Gibson, 58, Beatrice, $25; Jared D. Swan, 50, Elkhorn, $25.
Overweight single axle, group of axles 5% or less:
Richard Wieger, 54, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Christopher J. Kester, 39, 8630 Lexington Ave., Lincoln. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Feb. 5.
Andrea L. Welsh, 50, 8260 S. 33rd St., Lincoln. Third offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Feb. 16.
Shea M. Nelson, 22, 1804 Grant St. Second offense DUI, no valid registration. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Feb. 18.
Sentencings
Wesley Canfield, 20, 119 N. Ninth St., Wymore. $75 for dog at large.
Jared C. Madison, 21, 1822 Lincoln St. $300 for possession of marijuana.
Artie D. Simmons, 46, 60888 704th Road. $500 for carrying a concealed weapon.
Dismissed
Jared C. Madison, 21, 1822 Lincoln St. No registration in vehicle. Dismissed without prejudice.
Artie D. Simmons, 46, 60888 704th Road. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Amanda M. Abdunazarov, 40, 236 S. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana.
Derrie J. Seeman, 39, 125 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Protection order violation, obstructing a police officer, false reporting. Continued to Jan. 5.
Shelbi A. Stone, 24, 1337 Market St. Second offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 5.
Blake A. VanWinkle, 18, 1104 Monroe St. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Jan. 5.
Erica R. Franzen, 21, 1800 Scott St. Two counts shoplifting. Continued to Jan. 19.
Andrew D. Skiles, 30, 1604 Garfield St. Criminal mischief over $5,000. Continued to Jan. 12.
Spencer J. Keefover, 31, 1118 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to Feb. 18.
Skylar R. Whitmore, 27, 915 Lincoln St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to Feb. 16.
William L. Schwensen, 33, 701 High St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 4.
William L. Schwensen, 33, 701 High St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Feb. 4.
Bound
Angela M. Murray, 40, 1015 N. 26th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Jan. 20.
Marriage Licenses
Hayden L.R. Frost, 22, Lincoln to Madison L. Axtell, 24, Cortland.
Divorces
Chauntelle L. Rummell, 25, Lincoln from Allen R. Rummell, 33, Cortland. Married May 2017.
Transfers
Denise A. Barnhill, Arden Nitz to Jake and Heather Campbell. Part of lots 5-7 in block 1, Kyle and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.
James B. and Lisa A. Edeal to Becky L. and Ronald J. Young. Part of lots 3-8 in block 22, Glenover of Beatrice. $72,000-$73,000.
Jurgens Properties LLC to Travis and Natasha Jurgens. Part of section 10, Nemaha township. $24,000-$25,000.
Lori and Nate DeVries to Paradox Properties LLC. Part of section 2, Nemaha township. $150,000-$151,000.
Randall E. and Kimberly Brown to G&R Investment Group Inc. Part of lot 1 in block 55, original town of Beatrice. $35,000-$36,000.
Jeffrey R. Rahe to Gabriel E. and Nicole M. Schnuelle. Part of section 30, Lincoln township. $879,000-$880,000.
Hendrik J. and Maria J. Grobler to Deloris Rasmissen. Lot 16 in block 6, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $173,000-$174,000.
Virginia K. Ratliff to Richard B. Traylor. Lot 11 in block 4, Covered Bridge Heights addition of Beatrice. $93,000-$94,000.
SNB Construction II Inc. to Heath and Miranda Blackwell. Lot 3 in block 3, Timber Ridge addition of section 2, Nemaha township. $534,000-$535,000.
Raymond E. and Barbara B. Jantzen to Toni Novelly. Lots 9, 10 in block 34, Glenover of Beatrice. $249,000-$250,000.
Dianne D. and Michael A. Springer to Bethany A. Cookus. Part of lots 10-12 in block 14, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $98,000-$99,000.
Candie McNealy, Table Rock State Bank, James R. Bauer to Darrell G. and Wanda L. Wallman. Lots 1, 2 in block 19, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $24,000-$25,000.
Zachary A. Shumate to Elaine Copeland. Part of lots 3, 4 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $67,000-$68,000.
Steve Graham, Dwight Graham to Paul R. and Donna Emerton. Part of lots 17, 18 in block 3, part of lots 1, 2 in block 4, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.
Donald E. and Malinda M. Jobman to Brian L. Weyers and Chanae D. Weyers. Part of section 31, Sherman township. $563,000-$564,000.
Robert E. Messing Jr., Beth VanWinkle to Andrew S. and Krista K. Haake. Lots 6, 7 in block 3, lots 7,8 in block 7, Highland Park of Beatrice. $389,000-$390,000.
Wesley J. and Sandra S. Meints to Chance A. and Lesley Bergen. Lots 1, 2, 4, Saddle Ridge subdivision of section 11, Midland township. $99,000-$100,000.
John E. and Cheyene Fritzen to Linda D’Andrea Thomsen. Part of lots 1-4 in block 24, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $84,000-$85,000.
Stoney and Maradeth Brooks to Jared and Hannah Himmelberg. Lot 2, Evans first addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.
New Voyage Enterprise LLC to Beneva M. and Ryan D. Lieth. Part of lots 4-6 in block 11, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.
Gary A. and Judith Irvin to Oren L. and Kathryn A. Bednar. Lots 9-12 in block 9, original town of Wymore. $28,000-$29,000.