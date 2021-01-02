At the Courthouse

Zachary A. Shumate to Elaine Copeland. Part of lots 3, 4 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $67,000-$68,000.

Steve Graham, Dwight Graham to Paul R. and Donna Emerton. Part of lots 17, 18 in block 3, part of lots 1, 2 in block 4, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

Donald E. and Malinda M. Jobman to Brian L. Weyers and Chanae D. Weyers. Part of section 31, Sherman township. $563,000-$564,000.

Robert E. Messing Jr., Beth VanWinkle to Andrew S. and Krista K. Haake. Lots 6, 7 in block 3, lots 7,8 in block 7, Highland Park of Beatrice. $389,000-$390,000.

Wesley J. and Sandra S. Meints to Chance A. and Lesley Bergen. Lots 1, 2, 4, Saddle Ridge subdivision of section 11, Midland township. $99,000-$100,000.

John E. and Cheyene Fritzen to Linda D’Andrea Thomsen. Part of lots 1-4 in block 24, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $84,000-$85,000.

Stoney and Maradeth Brooks to Jared and Hannah Himmelberg. Lot 2, Evans first addition of Beatrice. $219,000-$220,000.

New Voyage Enterprise LLC to Beneva M. and Ryan D. Lieth. Part of lots 4-6 in block 11, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Gary A. and Judith Irvin to Oren L. and Kathryn A. Bednar. Lots 9-12 in block 9, original town of Wymore. $28,000-$29,000.

