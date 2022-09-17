At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Dorian Ficke, 17, Blue Springs, $200; Denzel C. Gurganious, 17, Wymore, $200; Austin C. Wolken, 19, Beatrice, $75; Sona L. McKenzie, 36, Beatrice, $75.

No operator’s license

Tyler J. Keyes, 26, Sutton, $75; Adelina G. Rodriguez, 27, Phoenix, $75; Kristine L. McCown, 48, Fairbury, $75.

No license on person

Kenneth R. Walls, 35, Cortland, $25.

No motorcycle license

Dustin A. Anderson, 44, Beatrice, $75; Dustin A. Anderson, 44, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

James M. Murrell, 45, Beatrice, $25; Brittany L. Lodge, 31, Kearney, $25; Jorge C. Perez Maderas, 49, Yankton, S.D., $25; Erin R. Livingston, 39, Blue Springs, $25; Dustin A. Anderson, 44, Beatrice, $25.

Unlawful display of plates

Dustin A. Anderson, 44, Beatrice, $50.

Fictitious plates

Denzel C. Gurganious, 17, Wymore, $50.

Exceed width limits

Marian Purcaroiu, 41, Independence, Mo., $35;Anderson S. Navarro-Barrera, 23, Omaha, $25.

CMV brake

Marian Purcaroiu, 41, Independence, Mo., $50.

CMV load securement

Anderson S. Navarro-Barrera, 23, Omaha, $25.

Arraignments

Mariah M. McKeone, 30, 3215 Franklin St., Omaha. Issue bad check. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Nov. 1.

Ryan N. Justice, 33, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 24.

Ryan N. Justice, 33, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 24.

Shawn C. Eppens, 41, 1621 S. LaSelle St. Third-degree domestic assault, not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Oct. 18.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. protection order violation. Disturbing the peace. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Oct. 24.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Third-degree assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 21.

Sentencings

Dustin A. Anderson, 44, 1809 Elk St. $100 for driving under suspension, $50 for no motorcycle license.

Roy J. Forney, 41, 120 W. Lincoln St. $100 for each of two counts driving under suspension.

Matthew S. Brommer, 33, 708 Lincoln St. $500, license revoked six months, 10 days jail for driving under the influence.

Brooke L. Osler, 36, 733 W. Mary St. $25 for no valid registration, $100 for no proof of insurance.

Elizabeth G. Remmenga, 37, 315 N. Eighth St., Wymore. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Ceeara N. Evans, 36, 609 N. 12th St. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Brandon M. Vicars, 29, 1430 N. Ninth St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Haley K. Baete, 20, 1814 Ella St. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Gary L. Hawkins, 59, 1200 S. Eighth St. $25 for no valid registration, $75 for no proof of insurance, $75 for no operator’s license.

Jason N. Wellsandt, 44, 1215 Bell St. Nine days jail for disturbing the peace, nine days jail concurrent for disturbing the peace.

Jessica L. Brown, 43. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Emma J. Johnson, 27, 906 Ella St. $250 for driving during revocation.

Angela M. Craven, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. License revoked one year, 30 days jail for driving under suspension, 30 days concurrent for no valid registration, 30 days concurrent for no proof of insurance.

Angela M. Craven, 42, 1015 N. 26th St. License revoked one year, 30 days jail for driving under suspension.

Dismissed

Dustin A. Anderson, 44, 1809 Elk St. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Roy J. Forney, 41, 120 W. Lincoln St. Two counts no valid registration, CMV brake, CMV marking, CMV lights, CMV load securement, CMV tire. Dismissed with prejudice.

Ceeara N. Evans, 36, 609 N. 12th St. No valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Trevor A. Baker, 36, 8210 Flintlock Ave., Lincoln. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 21.

Michele N. Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 27.

Michele N. Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to Sept. 27.

Randall C. Cameron, 38, 321 N. Seventh St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 27.

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Theft by receiving stolen property, driving during revocation. Continued to Oct. 24.

Dustin W. Mills, 35, 1221 Jane Way. First offense refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Oct. 25.

Alayna P. Hughes, 20, 614 N. Ninth St., Wymore.

Driving under the influence, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, three counts procuring alcohol for a minor, minor in possession, underage tobacco use. Continued to Oct. 11.

Ronnie B. Brown, 59, 6816 N. Sixth St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 4.

Jimmy W. Haynes, 34, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Oct. 24.

Amber R. Deras, 40, 1236 L St., Geneva. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Sept. 20.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, contempt of court. Continued to Sept. 20.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Sept. 20.

Daniel L. Boosinger, 38, 621 Arthur St. Protection order violation, disturbing the peace, third-degree assault, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest. Continued to Sept. 20.

Thomas L. Cowan, 59, 1700 Park St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Nov. 1.

Roger D. Powell, 63, 212 N. 11th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of explosive device, possession of marijuana. Continued to Sept. 20.

William A. Fischer, 24, 1109 Market St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Sept. 20.

Elvis A. Carbaugh, 50, 1217 Sixth St., Fairbury. Driving during revocation. Continued to Oct. 21.

Jason D. Kennedy, 46, 202 S. Lemon St., DeWitt. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Oct. 4.

Thomas A. Phillips, 28, 720 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 20.

Benjamin E. Harris, 40, 822 N. 12th St. First offense DUI, refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Continued to Oct. 25.

Blaine D. Colgrove, 48, 46070 S.W. 32nd Road, Odell. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 4.

Roger A. Keehn, 47, 2100 S. Fourth Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 4.

K’Lynne Whitmore, 37, 314 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Continued to Oct. 17.

Lee A. Cosby, 30, 1821 Ridgehaven Court, Lincoln. No proof of insurance, no operator’s license, no registration, failure to maintain lane, driving on shoulder. Continued to Oct. 31.

Alyssa F. Lant, 19, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Burglary, terroristic threats, third-degree assault, negligent child abuse, obstructing an officer, theft. Continued to Oct. 4.

Shane C. Spivey, 31, 1327 Market St. First offense DUI. Continued to Oct. 4.

Luis Contreras Zeferino, 23, 613 N. 12th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Nov. 8.

Transfers

Gerald D. and Shirley A. Terhune to Terry and Denise Menagh. Lot 4, Otoe Place of Beatrice. 124,000-$125,000.

Jared D. and Meghan K. Robeson to Teri Wilcox. Lot 25 in block LS, Dusenberry-Doyle addition of Beatrice. $294,000-$295,000.

Joshua C. and Cameo C. Williams to Michael Smith. Lot 5 in block 2, Langs subdivision of Block A of Beatrice. $126,000-$127,000.

Tregor G. and Amy Lee to Travis and Lindsey Kostal. Lot 17, Country Club Meadows addition of Beatrice. $264,000-$265,000.

Cynthia Price, Lila Papke to First State Bank of Nebraska. Lots 3, 4 and part of lot 8 in block 12, original town of Cortland. $75,000-$76,000.

Lauren K. Hereth to Holly J. Hereth. Part of lot 3, Greens A.L. Subdivision of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.

Glenna R. Holmbeck to Douglas A. Smith. Part of lots 18, 35, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.

Nicholaus A. Engelman to David D. and Linda A. Tagart. Lot 8, Bell Street second addition of Beatrice. $170,000-$171,000.

On the Hill Enterprises Inc. to Nutrien Ag Solutions Inc. Part of section 21, Nemaha township. $634,000-$635,000.

Garry L. and Debra J. Mueller to Kevin and Melissa Janssen. Part of section 30, Hanover township. $469,000-$470,000.