At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Marlon K. Hopkins, 50, Jena, La., $75; Ashton M. Hovendick, 18, Beatrice, $25; Brian D. Narducci, 43, Fort Riley, Kan., $125; Tiese A. Barrett, 35, Waldorf, Md., $125; Cole W. McClellan, 38, Omaha, $125; Tyra L. Bluford, 28, Lincoln, $75; Sean L. King, 52, Plymouth, $75; Hayden M. Faulder, 18, Beatrice, $75.

No seat belt

Sean L. King, 52, Plymouth, $25.

No operator’s license

Jose S. Alfaro Benitez, 34, Oklahoma City, $75; Frasico H. Miguel, 33, Blue Springs, $75; Ashton M. Hovendick, 18, Beatrice, $75; Avel C. Simmons, 18, Wymore $75.

No registration

Jose S. Alfaro Benitez, 34, Oklahoma City, $25; Michael D. McAtee, 47, Beatrice, $25.

Unlawful display of plates

Michael D. McAtee, 47, Beatrice, $50.

CMV brake

Brian L. Brauer, 41, Wilber, $50.

Overweight gross load more than 10%

David W. Wesley, 52,Onaga, Kan., $200.

Arraignments

Jeffrey D. Culp, 52, 1391 196th Road, Seward. Stalking. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 2.

Justin R. Guiffre, 35, 604 Overlook Lane. Third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 15.

Melissa J. Tyson, 48, 414 N. 16th St. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Dec. 9.

Misty J. Frost, 35, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 19.

Steven C. Behrens, 50, 2119 Jefferson St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Nov. 22.

Glen D. Richards, 45, 410 S. 11th St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 16.

Sentencings

Richard L. Styers, 59, 902 N. Ninth St. $250 for disorderly conduct.

Christopher P. Resch, 36, 1414 Scott St. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Misty J. Frost, 35, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. $350 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shanon L. Nelson, 47, 703 Maple St., Wamego, Kan. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Kalie L. Carney, 38, 660 W. Court St. 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Nine months jail for third-degree assault.

Dismissed

Michael E. Alm, 37, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Second-degree trespassing. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Jason B. Retherford, 46, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Two counts fugitive from justice. Continued to Nov. 14.

Nolan R. White, 22, 1717 Jackson St. First offense DUI. Continued to Jan. 3.

Shawn C. Eppens, 41, 1100 Meriwether St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 5.

Hayden M. Faulder, 18, 25223 S.W. 45th Road. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Nov. 1.

Brittany J. Munoz, 32, 284 Fifth St., Syracuse. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Nov. 22.

Jeffrey D. Culp, 52, 1391 196th Road, Seward. Two counts harassment protection order violation. Continued to Dec. 2.

David Schnuelle, 67, 71715 581st Ave., Jansen. No proof of insurance.

William A. Fischer, 24, 1109 Market St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Oct. 27.

Jarrett L. Carstens, 24, 1100 W. Sargent Road. Driving under the influence. Continued to Nov. 10.

Braiden Guido, 25, 2020 Otoe St., Burchard. Theft $1,500-$5,000, unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle. Continued to Dec. 2.

Alyssa M. Kearn, 24, 221 N. 11th St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a child, negligent child abuse, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 2.

Coby D. Hersh, 22, 18112 Belinda Drive, Smithville, Mo. First offense DUI, procuring alcohol to a minor, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 1.

Michael D. Green, 54, 501 N. Sumner St. Driving under the influence, open container violation. Continued to Nov. 1.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 34, 505 N. 13th St. Theft. Continued to Nov. 10.

Julie L. Wulbern, 49, 909 Main St., Adams. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, no registration. Continued to Nov. 22.

Michael E. North, 30, 418 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Jan. 17.

Patrick G. Bryant, 67, 105 E. D St., Wymore. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Nov. 1.

Adam K. Powers, 36, 105 E. D St., Wymore. Assault by mutual consent, Continued to Nov. 1.

Roy E. Allison Jr., 46, 1122 Ella St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Nov. 15.

K’Lynne Whitmore, 37, 314 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Continued to Nov. 21.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 25.

Bound

Jessa J. Siebe, 26, 120 Wedgewood Drive, Lincoln. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Dec. 7.

William J. Settje II, 36, 2855 N. 93rd St., Omaha. Second-degree forgery. Bound to District Court Dec. 7.

Dusty C. Mayhew, 56, 327 S. Walnut St., Blue Springs. Sex Offender Registration Act violation, failure to register. Bound to District Court. Dec. 7.

District Court

Arraignments

Cristian E. Gonzalez, 27, 7881 E. Locust Road, Holmesville. Driving during revocation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 8.

Kodi J. Zelinko, 31, 1006 Ella St. Second-degree assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Dec. 7.

Sentencings

Jesse L. Henry, 41, 337 Cheyenne Drive. Three years total prison for two counts attempted burglary, two years concurrent for possession of a controlled substance.

Jesse L. Henry, 41, 337 Cheyenne Drive. Two years prison for theft $1,500-$5,000.

Thomas A. Phillips, 28, 1222 6th Corso, Nebraska City. 4-8 years prison for distribution of a controlled substance, two years prison consecutive for each of three counts possession of a controlled substance.

Melissa N Schmidt-Goertzen, 22. One year prison for two counts aiding the consummation of a felony, possession of a controlled substance.

Continued

Luke A. Vater, 34, 521 N. 11th St. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse, terroristic threats, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony. Continued to Nov. 2.

Joshua R. Wilcox, 34, 1500 High St. Theft over $5,000, possession of marijuana, 1 ounce to 1 pound. Continued to Nov. 2.

Robert E. Reagan Jr., 45, 13723 E. Apple Road, Adams. Strangulation, third-degree assault. Continued to Nov. 3.

Mark E. McPherson, 53, 904 McLean St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Nov. 16.

Paul R. Thomas, 39, 1200 High St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension, unauthorized use of a vehicle. Continued to Nov. 16.

Charles E. O'Keefe, 61, 1200 Eighth St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Nov. 16.

Nicholas S. Heitman, 35, 820 11th St., Fairbury. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Dec. 7.

Rhory M. Ivy, 40, 232 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Dec. 7.

Rhory M. Ivy, 40, 232 N. 13th St. Burglary. Continued to Dec. 7.

Sue A. Buchheimerm 37, 715 Ella St. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony, theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Jan. 5.

Lynn J. Replogle, 47, 36799S. First Road, Blue Springs. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation. Continued to Feb. 13.

Marriage Licenses

Daniel E. Barr, 30, Liberty to Brooke Mason, 27, Liberty.

Larry L. Wolken, 62, Beatrice to Michele A. Ottersberg, 61, Beatrice.

Roy R. Pump II, 44, Beatrice to Michele M. Gruhn, 45, Beatrice.

Tyler E. Pierson, 29, Pickrell to Alexis D. Keiser, 24, Lincoln.

Divorces

Jessica Peterson, 41, Beatrice from Christian Peterson, 45, Beatrice. Married June 2007.

Transfers

Dirkie L. Barnes to Scarlet Properties LLC. Lot 1 in block 79, original town of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

Dan Railsback to George E. Lee Jr. and Jamie D. Lee. Part of section 28, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $64,000-$65,000.

Alan and Candice Mentgen to Kathryn and Douglas Schnuelle. Lot 4 and part of lot 3 in block 4, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $239,000-$240,000.

Robert and Amanda Hoover to Curt Hagerman and Eric McMurray. Part of lot 19 in block 11, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $0-$1,000.

John P. Hartig to Alicia Miller. Lot 5 in block 3, Penners addition of Beatrice. $6,000-$7,000.

Danielle Roush to S&T Realty LLC. Lot 3 and part of lot 2, Fishbachs subdivision of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.

Ethan and Kayla Jordan to Hydra Contracting Inc. Part of lots 10, 11 in block 13, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $34,000-$35,000.

Gail B. and Brenda L. Engelman to Ann K. Engelman. Part of section 30, Lincoln township. $417,000-$418,000.

Gail B. and Brenda L. Engelman to Dean R. Engelman. Part of section 30, Lincoln township. $417,000-$418,000.

John A. and Helen Swanson to Russell W. and Trisha Schoeneck. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 14, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $324,000-$325,000.

Herbert H. and Janet C. Bunchman to Mary J. Bunchman. Lot 4 and part of lot 5, Wheeler Place of Beatrice. $43,000-$44,000.

Wildwood Estates LLC to Chad and Courtney Lottman. Lots 19, 20, Wildwood Estates of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.

Shawn C. and Brea M. Hereth to Ronald L. and Connie M. Bird. Part of section 4, Clatonia township. $129,000-$130,000.

Bruce Miller, Linda and Rick Hellerich, Kathryn and James Hannon to Larry Kelle. Part of section 31, Nemaha township. $1,366,000-$1,367,000.

Ryan and Jo Thomas to Todd A. and Julie R. Bowhay. Part of section 36, Island Grove township. $1,000-$2,000.

James and Debra Johnson to Brandon Johnson and Amber J. Dose. Part of section 2, Blakely township. $86,000-$87,000.

Marie and John Welch, Patrick and Colleen Welch to Chad P. and Kim L. Johnsen. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 16, original town of Cortland. $199,000-$200,000.

Terry Burger and Irma Ideus to Alan and Ann Wineinger. Lots 11, 12 in block 4, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.

R.L. Tiemann Construction Inc. to Southeast Nebraska Affordable Housing. Part of lots 5-7 in block 17, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $20,000-$21,000.

Jeffrey Osorio to Tiffany D. Darst. Part of lot 5 in block 52, original town of Beatrice. $67,000-$68,000.

Darrell G. and Candice A. Jobman to Mark and Elizabeth Rezac, Michaela Rahe. Part of lots 10, 11 in block 1, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $274,000-$275,000.

Darrel H. and Sandra J. Hoffman to Justin L. and Brandy J. Scholl. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 3, Davison Village third addition of Beatrice. $214,000-$215,000.