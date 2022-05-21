At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Paige K. Vilda, 29, DeWitt, $200; Robbyn D. Hohensee, 43, Beatrice, $25; Lakendra J. Albert, 21, Tecumseh, $300.

No operator’s license

Jesse L. Henry, 41, Beatrice, $75.

Stop sign violation

Johannes J. Van Loggerenberg, 39, Beatrice, $75.

Arraignments

Richard E. Bramlage, 73, 1605 Elm St., Marysville, Kan. Second-degree trespassing. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for July 18.

Zachary D. Yelkin, 37, 9764 Willow Cove Lane, Firth. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 11.

Jessica L. Brown, 42, 202 West Filmore Ave., DeWitt. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 11.

Travis B. Skinner, 38, Gorham Kan. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 8.

Sentencings

Amy Valdes, 45, 422 Exchange St., Emporia, Kan. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Ashley R. Forshee, 28, 6052 E. Apple Road, Cortland. 12 months probation for driving without interlock, driving during revocation.

Christopher W. Neel, 38, 1800 Scott St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension, $75 for no valid registration.

Richard Sutton, 40, 625 Forest Ave, Crete. $50 for open container violation.

Diego A. Rodriguez, 20, 1721 N. 19th St. $100 for zero tolerance violation, $250 for minor in possession.

William L. Schwensen, 34, 5306 S. 104th Ave., Omaha. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Cindy S. Fletcher, 24, 425 Grant St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Curtis J. Hansen, 60, 105 N. Fourth St. $100 for burn ban violation.

Christopher S. Riepenkroger, 40. $100 for disturbing the peace.

Eion T. Speakman, 21, 305 S. Apple Road, DeWitt. $50 for fishing violation.

Dismissed

Amy Valdes, 45, 422 Exchange St., Emporia, Kan. Two counts carrying a concealed weapon. Dismissed with prejudice.

Jessica L. Brown, 42, 202 West Filmore Ave., DeWitt. Open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Becky S. Plantenga, 56, 2308 Ella St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to May 31.

Kenneth M Rainey, 46, 44253 Highway 77, Wymore. No proof of insurance, no valid registration, failure to yield. Continued to Aug. 12.

Kenneth M Rainey, 46, 44253 Highway 77, Wymore. Second-degree trespassing, theft. Continued to Aug. 12.

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension, no operator’s license. Continued to July 8.

Scott A. Goin, 37, 621 Arthur St. First-degree assault, strangulation, protection order violation. Continued to June 2.

Chad L. Dorn, 48, 905 N. 12th St. Protection order violation, disturbing the peace. Continued to July 11.

Michael A. Brooks, 19, 1002 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to July 11.

Ryan E. Peden, 26, 212 N. Sixth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 7.

Ryan E. Peden, 26, 212 N. Sixth St. First offense DUI. Continued to July 7.

Douglas W. May, 35, 1400 N. 13th St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 31.

Kyle A. Spitsnogle, 20, 918 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 12.

Ronald L. Cornelius, 27, 2032 E. Plum Road, Pickrell. Second offense DUI, open container violation.C otninued to June 2.

Myranda M. Humphrey, 22, 205 N. Graham St. Dog at large. Continued to May 17.

Alayna P. Hughes, 19, 622 N. Eighth St. Three counts disturbing the peace, underage tobacco use. Continued to May 31.

Randall L. Pohlman, 43, 213 S. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 31.

Kilynn J. Riekenberg, 20, 1010 Parkside Lane. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, speeding. Continued to June 21.

Dawn M. Young, 49, 225 S. 21st St. First offense DUI, false reporting. Continued to June 7.

Curt J. Hagerman, 42, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Third offense refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to June 28.

Gregory L. Louis II, 37, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 31.

David E. Barrett, 37, 911 N. 10th St. Terroristic threats. Continued to June 3.

Bound

Allen Evans, 30, 709 Market St. First degree sexual assault, tampering with evidence, abuse of a vulnerable adult. Bound to District Court June 2.

Corey M. Glassinger, 46, 323 N. 12th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 6.

District Court

Arraignments

Jerrod D. Dorn, 33, 6140 S. 14th St., Adams. Third offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for July 6.

Christian T. Heil, 22,2820 Fletcher Ave., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, driving during suspension, acts declared unlawful, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea entered. Accepted to drug court program.

Aaron D. Miller, 48, 2001 Jackson St. Driving during revocation. Not guilty plea entered.

Timothy S. Benson II, 28, 13699 Highway 8, Wymore. Fourth offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for July 6.

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for July 20.

Matthew D. Worrell, 30. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea entered. Accepted to drug court program.

Sentencings

Darrian L Norman, 23, 5042 East Sargent Road. Two years prison for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.

Darrian L Norman, 23, 5042 East Sargent Road. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Patrick A. Good, 40. 36 months probation for possession of child pornography.

Dismissed

Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Dismissed.

Continued

Taylor A. Smith, 31, 915 N. Sixth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to May 26.

Emmanuel X Beach, 23. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to June 2.

Chase N. Lyons, 22, 1414 Carlyle St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 2.

Mario Martinez Jr., 24, 1000 Freeman St. Attempt of a class 2 felony. Continued to June 2.

Lorey Watson, 50, 109 S. 10th St., Wymore. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to June 16.

Michael E. Alm, 36, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to June 16.

Sheena Hammond, 36, 1620 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 28.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Trial set for June 28.

Craig A. Dorn, 49, 3479 Hoyt Road. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 1.

Craig A. Dorn, 49, 3479 Hoyt Road. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug. Continued to June 1.

Jesse L. Henry, 41, 712 W. Scott St. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to June 1.

Jesse L. Henry, 41, 712 W. Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 1.

James A. Bender, 50. Third offense driving under the influence of drugs. Continued to July 6.

James A. Bender, 50. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to July 6.

Brandy L. Bennett, 43, 1314 19th Ave. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony. Continued to July 6.

Aaron D. Miller, 48, 2001 Jackson St. Fourth offense DUI. Continued to July 6.

William P. Hahn, 43, 1745 N. Broad St., Fremont. Attempt of a class 2 felony. Continued to July 6.

Ryan E. Peden, 26, 811 E. Fourth Street Circle, Hickman. Attempt of a class 2A felony, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 6.

Kyle D. Wathor, 33, 212 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to July 6.

Felicia M. Ramirez, 34, 915 N. Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to July 6.

Raheem S. Howard, 27, 2467 Nebraska St., Blair. Theft by receiving stolen property, criminal mischief. No contest plea entered. Continued to July 6.

Devon R. Kagy, 28, 1535 Court St. Two counts protection order violation, Terroristic threats. Continued to July 6.

Rhory M. Ivy, 39, 232N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to July 7.

Lynn J. Replogle, 42, 36799 S. First Road, Blue Springs. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation. Continued to July 7.

Theodore G. Eppler, 28, 719 N. 11th St. Driving while revoked. Continued to July 7.

Rebecca S. Snyder, 47, 925 K St., Fairbury. Second offense DUI, DUI causing injury, open container violation, no proof of insurance. Continued to July 7.

Derrie Seeman, 41, 125 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Terroristic threats, two counts third-degree domestic assault, stalking, protection order violation. Continued to July 7.

James L. Orton, 1414 N. 11th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Trial set for August 18.

James L. Orton, 1414 N. 11th St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Hearing set for August 18.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Distribution of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jury trial set for Sept. 13.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Jury trial set for Sept. 13.

Christopher A. Clayton, 38, 1301 Court St. First-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault, strangulation. Jury trial set for Sept. 13.

Jerry J. Barnes, 49, 916 Lindale St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 13.

Divorces

Ben Wissink, 44, Beatrice from Heather Sweitzer, 39, Beatrice. Married October 2018.

Jessica R. Carel, 40, Beatrice from Michael R. Carel, 42 Beatrice. Married September 2000.

Dean A. Lottman, 57, Beatrice from Michelle M. Lottman, 55. Married March 1989.

Keri L. Polson, 45, Wymore from Brian S. Polson, 37, Wymore. Married February 2013.

Felicia R. Goffney, 28, Adams from Robert L. Goffney III, 30, Cypress. Texas. Married August 2018.

Diane T. Wallace, 43, Beatrice from Jacob D. Wallace, 30, Wymore. Married July 2019.

LaCole N. Mantey, 23, Wymore from Casey J. Snyder, 36, Wymore. Married September 2021.

Patricia D. Trimble, 67, Beatrice from Timothy J. Trimble, 66. Married July 1991.

Debra B. Simmons, 68, Beatrice from Dale A. Simmons, 66, Beatrice. Married February 1979.

Transfers

Annette B. Daubendiek, Jill L. Nelson, Roger Daubendiek Family to Bruce A. and Ellizabeth A. Daubendiek. Part of section 12, Filley township. $69,000-$70,000.

Grant R. Rhoades to Derrik Olmstead. Lot 8 in block 2, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.

Jay A. and Jennifer Allbee to Dennis G. and Constance L. Hartig. Lot 6 in block 57, original town of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.

Ricki J. Rapp to Roger and Twia Wusk. Part of lot 4 in block 11, Hildeburg addition of Adams. $179,000-$180,000.

Devin F. and Debra P. Dorn to Linda D. Essam. Lots 5, 6 in block 3, Westons addition of Beatrice. $279,000-$280,000.

Charles L. Burger to Garrett S. Burger. Part of section 31, Hooker township. $24,000-$25,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc. to Jaes L. Franz. Lot 3, Cedar Creek second addition of Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.

Prairie Home Builders Inc. to Jaes L. Franz. Lot 4, Cedar Creek second addition of Beatrice. $38,000-$39,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corporation to NWBC Properties LLC. Part of block D, Millards addition of Cortland. $60,000-$61,000.

Linda D. Essam to Carol Rust. Lot 19, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $208,000-$209,000.

Nikki Savoie to Cameron Mick. Lot 1 in block 18, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $89,000-$90,000.

Connie S. and Charles E. Smith to Emily Miccicke. Lots 10, 11 in block 19, Wymores addition of Wymore. $29,000-$30,000.

Robert and Tonya Bragg to Christopher T. Ekwall. Part of lot 32, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $13,000-$14,000.

