At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Melissa M. Willaman, 45, Lincoln, $75; Richard T. Rivera, 28, Beatrice, $125; Russell G. Behrend, 57, Beatrice, $200; Dennis C. Boucek, 64, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
John A. Williams, 34, Burchard, $25.
No operator’s license:
Mason A. Gustafson, 28, Lincoln, $75; Russell G. Behrend, 57, Beatrice, $75.
Following too closely:
Megan L. Howe, 31, Beatrice, $50.
Arraignments
Esteroya M. Estrada, 36, 417 N. Third St., Wymore. False reporting, leaving the scene of an accident, acts declared unlawful. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 18.
Anita J. Werner, 56, 1700 Park St. Second offense driving under the influence of drugs, no license on person. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 11.
Billy J. Layman, 45, 613 S. Ninth St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 12.
Dismissed
Taylor Hicks, 539 W. Mary St. Shoplifting. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 22.
Kilynn J. Riekenberg, 19, 1010 Parkside Lane. Driving under suspension, careless driving, failure to appear. Continued to Jan. 5.
Brian K. Mackey, 45, 809 E 14th St., Falls City. Driving under suspension, failure to appear. Continued to Dec. 8.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. Continued to Dec. 22.
Drew C. Hausman, 25, 1319 Monroe St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 22.
William L. Schwensen, 33, 701 High St. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 22.
William L. Schwensen, 33, 701 High St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 22.
Tanner R. Sell, 34, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 15.
Jesse L. Gott, 19, 726 W. Mary. St. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Dec. 8.
Melissa B. Aragon, 41, 908 Ella St. Burglary. Continued to Dec. 29.
Bruce R. Gossard, 43, 607 Elk St Assault. Continued to Dec. 15.
Kimberlie L. Billesbach, 3215 Eastridge Ave. Third-degree assault. Continued to Dec. 8.
Eric W. Taylor, 43, 1216 S. Sixth St. Terrorisitic threats, stalking, habitual criminal. Continued to Dec. 8.
Julius K. Bruner, 29, 105 ½ N. Fourth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 15.
Ivy N. Grape, 26, 1830 Elk St. Third offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 22.
Bound
Travis J. Gilbert, 36, 115 N. Main St., Fairview, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Jan. 20.
Eric J. Lewien, 27, 415 Third St., Virginia. Distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Jan. 7.
Christina M. Lewien, 37, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Dec. 3.
District Court
Arraignments
Catie L Burr, 33, 925 N. Fifth St. Theft, possession of marijuana, false reporting. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 4.
Lacey J. Jacob, 36, 303 S. Minnesota St., Waterville, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 4.
Christina M Lewien, 37, 225 N. Jefferson St. Blue Springs. Attempt of a class 2 felony, negligent child abuse. Guilty plea entered. Accepted to Drug Court program.
Christina M Lewien, 37, 225 N. Jefferson St. Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Accepted to Drug Court program.
Sentencings
Ryan K. Mathews, 33, 906 Ella St. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.
Trevor L Watson, 23, 440 N. Fifth St. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.
David D. Shepardson, 54, 712 N. Eighth St., Wymore. 36 months probation for attempted distribution of a controlled substance near a school.
Leslie L. Shepardson, 49, 124 W. First St., Blue Springs. 36 months probation for attempted distribution of a controlled substance.
Wayne Saul Jr., 46, 1310 Lincoln St. Four years prison for possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
Wayne Saul Jr., 46, 1310 Lincoln St. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.
John R. Schriner, 43, 1118 W. Scott St. Three years prison for attempt of a class 2A felony.
John R. Schriner, 43, 1118 W. Scott St. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance, 90 days concurrent for possession of a legend drug, two years consecutive for failure to appear.
Treyton J. Hinton, 20, 400 High St. 18 months probation for fraudulent insurance act.
Continued
James L Orton, 37, 1414 N. 11th St. Burglary. Continued to Jan. 7.
Trevor L Watson, 23, 440 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing government operations, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. Jury trial set for Feb. 10.
Trevor L Watson, 23, 440 N. Fifth St. First-degree sexual assault. Jury trial set for Feb. 10.
Jeremy P Dayhuff, 44, 402 N. 10th St., Wymore.Two counts possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to Jan. 6.
Kevin L. Castellanos, 25, 37156 Highway 77, Blue Springs. Third offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 16.
Dexter Robinson, 50, 1202 N. Seventh St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Continued to Dec. 16.
Viola J Kennedy, 64, 202 S. Lemon St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 6.
Dennis L. Pella, 51, 1901 S. Second St. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 7.
Dalton N Blair, 19. Burglary, possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Jan. 7.
Dalton N Blair, 19. Burglary, two counts aiding and abetting a class 2 felony, aiding and abetting a class 3A felony, third-degree assault. Continued to Jan. 7.
Aaron S. Kreifels, 36, 801 12th Ave., Nebraska City. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, criminal mischief. Continued to Jan. 21.
Austyn I. Kuklish, 24, A901 N. Fifth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony Continued to Feb. 3.
Marriage Licenses
Andrew E. Buhr, 26, Adams to Sierra E. Eisenbarth, 26, Adams.
Transfers
Donald J. and Anita L. Olberding to CJO LLC. Lots 12, 13 in block 3, original town of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.
Patricia A. Mulvaney, Michael Mulvaney to ALC Investments LLC. Lot 12 in block 5, original town of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.
Doreen A. and Patrick H. Cole to Shane Schwaninger. Part of section 10, Clatonia township. $404,000-$405,000.
Orville Dorn, Merle Dorn, Anna M. Dorn to Veronica Hubka, Daniel Dreesen Jr. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 4, Grable and Beachleys third addition of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.
James K. Ruigh, Michael J. Ruigh, Pauline M. Ruigh to Richard R. Timmerman. Lot 3, Flowing Springs third addition of Beatrice. $128,000-$129,000.
Allen and Bernice Pfingsten to Joshua Dittmer and Morgan N. Findley. Lot 1, Blue Ridge Northeast subdivision of section 9, Midland township. $194,000-$195,000.
Cecila Land Holdings LLC to Darrell and Wanda Wallman. Lots 13, 14 in block 26, West Park addition of Beatrice. $1,000-$2,000.
Judith L. and Gerland L. Seebach to Thomas J. Von Riesen. Part of sections 23, 24 26, Midland township. $342,000-$343,000.
Daniel D. and Lois H. Von Riesen to Thomas J. Von Riesen. Part of sections 23, 24 26, Midland township. $342,000-$343,000.
Holly M. Quinn to Monty and Kristina Welch. Lots 7, 8 and part of lot 9 in block 21, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $176,000-$177,000.
Melanie S. and Chad Springer to Jon Scheve. Part of section 20, Riverside township. $417,000-$418,000.
Jason and Jamie Mackichan to Cinder D. Johnson, Evan J. Ehmen. Part of section 14, Hanover township. $223,000-$224,000.
Marvin W. Theye to William L. and Cynthia R. McLaughlin. Part of section 15, Island Grove township. $274,000-$275,000.
Franz J. Properties LLC to Joan R. Workman. Lot 7 in block 5, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $133,000-$134,000.
