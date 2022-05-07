At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Gage E. Snook, 20, Adams, $200; Clash Nyein, 28, Crete, $75; Deaunere J. Babineaux, 30, Breaux Bridge, La., $25.

No license

Clash Nyein, 28, Crete, $25.

Failure to yield

George H. Hoss, 83, Clatonia, $25; Steven B. Gufford, 67, Beatrice, $25.

No valid registration

George A. Hansen, 63, Clatonia, $25; Matthew L. Mueller, 33, Kearney, $25.

Careless driving

Cayd M. Wilgers, 18, Beatrice, $100.

Arraignments

Allen E. Reed, 47, 917 Grant St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 2.

Emma Johnson, 26, 601 27th Circle. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 8.

Michael N. Knoop, 54, 2775 Upland Road, Hollenberg, Kan. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 26.

Remington L. Holes, 31, 423 Helen St. Second offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 26.

Dustin A. Anderson, 43, 1809 Elk St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, theft willful reckless driving, driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 7.

Paul L. Zach, 63, 8035 Bowman Circle, Firth. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 7.

Sentencings

Trey S. Billesbach, 21, 1712 Ella St. 18 months probation for third-degree assault.

Trey S. Billesbach, 21, 1712 Ella St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Trey S. Billesbach, 21, 1712 Ella St. $500, 30 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Andrew S. White, 35, 515 N. 13th St. 90 days jail for second-degree trespassing, 90 days concurrent for criminal mischief.

Richard D. Rowden Jr., 39, 900 Ella St. $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nicole R. Rowden, 34, 900 Ella St. $100 for open container violation.

Lisa L. Lottman, 41, 200 S. 21st St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Michael Deutsch Sr., 42, 800 S. 10th St. $150 for disturbing the peace.

Dismissed

Richard D. Rowden Jr., 39, 900 Ella St. Second-degree trespassing. Dismissed with prejudice.

Nicole R. Rowden, 34, 900 Ella St. Second-degree trespassing. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Gregory L. Louis II, 37, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 17.

Quint R. Mick, 57, 210 S. Reed St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 24.

Becky S. Plantenga, 56, 2308 Ella St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to May 17.

Jay A. Shew, 55, 8633 Lincoln St., Lincoln. First offense DUI, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to July 11.

James M. Evans, 43, 1005 Fifth St. Driving while revoked, obstructing an officer, habitual criminal. Continued to May 26.

Trenton J. Cooper, 28, 741 Lake Shore Drive, Lincoln. Second offense DUI. Continued to June 3.

Terence L. Franzen Jr., 22, 312 Thayer St. Third-degree assault. Continued to May 24.

Kalie L. Carney, 37, 660 W. Court St. Third offense refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to June 9.

Jeffrey D. Culp, 52, 1391 196th St., Seward. Two counts harassment protection order violation. Continued to June 3.

Madison Vetch, 24, 1615 N. 19th St. Driving under the influence. Continued to June 10.

Seth A. Weber, 23, 305 S. Vermont St., Cortland. First offense DUI. Continued to June 3.

David J. Urban, 36, 3629 N. 60th St., Lincoln. Third-degree assault. Continued to June 3.

David J. Urban, 36, 3629 N. 60th St., Lincoln. Protection order violation. Continued to June 3.

Logan E. Keebler, 37, 16510 E. Birch Road, Adams. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000. Continued to June 10.

Cory L. Krause, 38, 105 N. Fourth St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 12.

Kevin D. Morris, 49, 540 E. Broad St., Blue Springs. Two counts third offense refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S 11th St., Wymore. Driving during revocation, open container violation. Continued to July 11.

Bound

Ceeara N. Evans, 36, 609 N. 12th St. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony. Bound to District Court June 2.

Craig A. Rose, 58, 4101 Gertie Ave., Lincoln. Issuing bad check $1,500-$5,000. Bound to District Court June 2.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S 11th St., Wymore. Terroristic threats, theft $1,500-$5,000. Bound to District Court June 2.

Transfers

Letha J. Binkowski to Nathaniel D. McEvers. Lots 1, 2 in block 21, original town of Barneston. $9,000-$10,000.

Richard and Linda Clabaugh to David A. and Beth A. Zimmerman. Part of section 23, Barneston township. $415,000-$416,000.

Linda K. Schindler to Eric P. and Annette R. Garton. Part of section 6, Paddock township. $219,000-$220,000.

Gregory L. and Gail J. Mann to Catherine H. Webb. Lot 4 in block 6, original town of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

Leseberg Properties LLC to A5 Storage LLC. Lots 7-10 in block 3, Westons addition of Beatrice, lots 10-12 in block 23, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice, lots 8-9 in block 1, Lepoidevins first subdivision of Beatrice. $724,000-$725,000.

Kenton D. and Dorothy J. Schroeder to Emmett J. and Deloris A. Kalin. Lot 5, Flowing Springs third addition of Beatrice. $151,000-$152,000.

