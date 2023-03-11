All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Tobias S. Hargrove, 44, Andover, Kan. $75; Preston J. Baehr, 20, Blue Springs, $200; Aeriana R. Valdez, 22, Columbus, $25; William B. Wirthele, 32, Adams, $75; Ogechi C. Obeleri, 43, Lincoln, $125; Brandon D. Lesoing, 34, Lincoln, $25; Marcus J. Martinez, 37, Elkhorn, $75; Donald L. Munson, 57, Swanton, $75.

No operator’s license

Ogechi C. Obeleri, 43, Lincoln, $75; Alex C. Martinez, 55, Beatrice, $75; Skyler T. Jones, 15, Beatrice, $75; Javier I. Banuelos, 22, Brownville, Texas, $75; Karlee Rademacher, 24, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Gavin L. Henry, 16, Beatrice, $25; Beau M. Aaron, 34, Greenwood, $25.

Following too close

Ogechi C. Obeleri, 43, Lincoln, $50.

Failure to yield

Joan M. Creevan, 85, Beatrice, $25.

Arraignments

Joel L. Ward, 39, 1003 N. 14th St. Two counts disturbing the peace. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 21.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 35, 505 N. 13th St. Theft. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 19.

Sue A. Buchheimer, 37, 715 Ella St. Theft. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 7.

William H. Wilson, 33, 823 Market St. Theft by receiving stolen property. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 7.

Benjamin J. Hier, 23, 545 W. Second St., Cortland. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 7.

Richard L. Styers, 59, 902 N. Ninth St. Disorderly conduct. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for April 10.

Jeffry P. Petersen, 42, 1010 Parkside Lane. Dog at large. Continued to March 21.

Sentencings

Brittany E. Roberts, 33, 1429 N. 14th St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Michelle L. Harms, 46, 1009 Meriwether St. $150, 30 days jail for disturbing the peace.

Heidi L. Clary, 40, 305 E. Beatrice Ave. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

Megan R. Borzekofski, 28. $75 for no proof of insurance.

Dalton R. Zimmerman, 21. $25 for no valid registration, $25 for failure to deliver title.

Matthew D. Henke, 25. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Michael J. Urban, 20. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Hutch G. Finke, 22. $250 for maintaining a disorderly house.

Dismissed

Benjamin J. Hier, 23, 545 W. Second St., Cortland. Open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Mitchell L. Brooks, 35, 122 N. Ninth St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, discharging a firearm near a vehicle or building, second-degree assault. Continued.

Aaron Swanson, 39, 841 W. Sumner St. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, theft, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 30.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 42, 2420 N. Sixth St. Protection order violation. Continued to April 6.

Jeremy D. Snyder, 42, 2420 N. Sixth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 6.

Lindsay M. Long, 35, 5115 W. Benton St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 23.

Ronald W. Noble, 59, 809 N. Fourth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 28.

Mark E. McPherson, 53, 904 McLean St., Falls City. Fugitive from justice. Continued to March 27.

Justin R. Guiffre, 35, 604 Overlook Lane. First-degree assault, child abuse. Continued to March 30.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1219 N. 10th St. Shoplifting. Continued to March 23.

Justin A. Smick, 41, 1618 Ashland Ave. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving. Continued to March 28.

Somphanh K. Sonthana, 24, 1023 Grant St. Possession of a controlled substance, second offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to March 28.

Mason A. Gustafson, 30, 5100 Emerald Drive, Lincoln. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to April 6.

Jordan Herbst, 25, 110 Ida St., Odell. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 23.

Brandon Kopf, 38, 1721 N. 19th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 6.

Alexander W. Broening, 24, 1513 N. 16th St. Driving during revocation. Continued to March 21.

Jennifer E. Zapata, 43.910 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 21.

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to April 20.

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 31.

James E. Lantz, 207 N. LaSalle St. Nuisance and weed control. Continued to March 21.

Bound

Jeremy D. Snyder, 42, 2420 N. Sixth St. Tampering with evidence. Bound to District Court April 5.

Craig Zuhlke, 45, 100 Franklin St. First-degree sexual assault, child abuse. Bound to District Court April 5.

District Court

Sentencings

Aaron J. Finnell, 42, 1111 N. Eighth St. Two years prison for protection order violation, one year consecutive for third-degree assault.

Charles E. O'Keefe, 61, 1200 Eighth St. 226 days jail for third-degree assault.

Dakota D. Erks, 22,316 Cheyenne Drive. 3-5 years prison for possession of a stolen firearm.

Joshua R. Wilcox, 34, 1500 High St. 48 months probation for theft $1,500-$5,000.

Neely A. Flores, 43, 1800 Scott St. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Chase N. Lyons, 23, 2910 Q St., Lincoln. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance.

Continued

Davina S. Morgan, 39,204 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 23.

James J. Corkery Sr., 73, 1800 Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Continued to March 27.

Transfers

Katelee K. Lehew to Jordan C. and Amber L. Workman. Part of lots 17, 18 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $274,000-$275,000.

Robert S. and Tonya L. Bragg to Cowell Investments LLC. Lot 8 in block 17, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $77,000-$78,000.

James R. Young to Michael R. and Angela K. Gardner. Part of section 1, Riverside township. $83,000-$84,000.

Philippi Electric Inc. to Como Pickrell NE LLC. Lots 9, 10 in block 1, original town of Pickrell. $479,000-$480,000.

Jason and Dawn Carpenter to Tyler and Lindsey Clabaugh. Lot 8, south 40 estates subdivision of Beatrice. $649,000-$650,000.

Joshua R. and Tara L. Woltemath to Chad Buhr Construction LLC. Lots 4, 6 and part of lots 2, 3, Davis addition of Adams. $179,000-$180,000.

Beatrice Land Investments LLC to Hakeem Sayagh. Lots 5, 6 in block 1, Sun Ridge Development addition of Beatrice. $22,000-$23,000.

Khaleel Haji to Jorge E. Sanchez, Juana C. Chanchavac. Lot 1 in block 80, original town of Beatrice. $38,000-$39,000.

Leon D. and Jeanette L. Dorn to Levi and Jaci Parde. Part of section 15, Nemaha township. $40,000-$41,000.

Hoover Group Inc. to Robert L. and Barbara J. Tiemann. Part of lots 1, 2 first addition of Beatrice, lots 1-21 in block 12, second addition of south Beatrice. $299,000-$300,000.

Deborah and Bruce Meyer to Martin and Heather Cawthra. Part of lots 1-3 in block 13, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $229,000-$230,000.