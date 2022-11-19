At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Bradley D. Moslander, 61, Pickrell, $75; Dugan M. Lathrom, 19, Wymore, $25; Saron M. Tessema, 25, Lincoln, $125; Eugene F. Brown, 38, Lincoln, $200; Gina Treman, 29, Beatrice, $75; Anna C. Schouboe, 24, Fairbury, $125; Trevor A. Hutchison, 30, Beatrice, $25; Todd A. VanLaningham, 59, Plymouth, $75; Laci N. Parde, 21, Beatrice, $25; Daniel L. Dreesen, 64, Lincoln, $25; Cheri L. Koenig, 64, DeWitt, $25.

No valid registration

Somphanh Sonthana, 24, Beatrice, $25.

Arraignments

Alayna P. Hughes, 20, 614 N. Ninth St., Wymore. First offense DUI, two counts procuring alcohol for a minor, minor in possession. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 20.

Randall C. Cameron, 38, 321 N. Seventh St., Wymore. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 6.

Wesley P. Shillings, 48, 119 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Jan. 19.

Sentencings

Joshua Lindstrom, 19, 1006 Ella St. $100 for disturbing the peace.

Caralea H. Brown, 21, 210 Laramie St., Marysville. $100 for disturbing the peace.

Debbie L. Milligan, 48, 405 S. 10th St. $250 for maintaining a disorderly house.

Matthew L. Pangborn, 41, 418 W. Court St. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Eric L. Ramirez, 35, 109 W. Treehaven Drive, Lincoln. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Corey A. Torske, 41, 1312 Market St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Jamie L. Durflinger 30, 107 W. Fourth St., Alexandria. $100 for driving under suspension.

Larell L. Ware, 38, 3909 N. 18th St., Omaha. $300, license revoked one year for driving during revocation.

Continued

Kyle D. Wathor, 34, 514 W. E St., Wymore. Second-degree forgery, criminal possession of a financial transaction device. Continued to Dec. 22.

Kyle D. Wathor, 34, 514 W. E St., Wymore. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to Dec. 22.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Obstructing government operations. Continued to Dec. 22.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Shoplifting. Continued to Dec. 22.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Driving during revocation, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 22.

Jacinto Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no proof of financial responsibility, no registration. Continued to Nov. 21.

Jacinto Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal contempt, shoplifting. Continued to Nov. 21.

Branee N. Freauf, 47, 1413 Union Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 1.

Angela B. Alano, 35, 210 N. Graham St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Jan. 17.

Ivan D. Torres, 21. Two counts aiding and abetting, three counts criminal mischief $0-$500, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, criminal mischief over $5,000, unauthorized application of graffiti. Continued to Nov. 21.

Michele N. Gonzalez, 45, 722 N. 13th St. Driving under the influence. Continued to Jan. 9.

Michael J. Bunch, 45, 1413 N. 19th St. Driving under the influence. Continued to Nov. 22.

Justin R. Guiffre, 35, 604 Overlook Lane. Third-degree assault. Continued to Dec. 6.

Nathan J. Wahlstrom, 1014 N. Fifth St. Nuisance and weed control. Continued to Nov. 29.

Derek A. Brantley, 30, 118 W. Scott St. Criminal mischief, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace. Continued to Dec. 20.

David E. Sutton, 55, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 20.

David E. Sutton, 55, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 20.

Corey L. Jones, 51, 1415 Washington St. Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. Continued to Dec. 5.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, negligent child abuse. Continued to Dec. 6.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Two counts protection order violation, disturbing the peace. Continued to Dec. 6.

Neal D. Thomas, 41, 923 N. 11th St. Third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman, negligent child abuse. Continued to Nov. 29.

Brittany E. Roberts, 32, 1429 N. 14th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 20.

Bound

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Theft by receiving stolen property valued at $1,500-$5,000. Bound to District Court Dec. 7.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Dec. 7.

District Court

Arraignments

Rose M Coyle, 30, 640 Olive Ave., Hebron. Attempt of a class 4 felony, failure to appear. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 25.

Charles E. O'Keefe, 61, 1200 Eighth St. Third-degree assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 25.

Sentencings

Sheena Hammond, 37, 1620 Elk St. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher D O'Keefe, 29, 1414 11th St. 36 months probation for aiding the consummation of a felony.

Continued

Paul R. Thomas, 39, 1200 High St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, driving under suspension, unauthorized use of a vehicle. Continued to Dec. 7.

Allen Evans, 31, 709 Market St. First-degree sexual assault of an incompetent person, tampering with physical evidence, abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to Dec. 7.

Simon J. Hauck, 26, 310 Ash St., Greenwood. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Dec. 8.

Simon J. Hauck, 26, 310 Ash St., Greenwood. Tampering with a witness, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 8.

Garth Ruh, 60, 106 Second Ave., Virginia. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Continued to Dec. 8.

Mitchell C Stewart, 25, 2861 Reid St., Omaha. First-degree forgery, carrying a concealed weapon, shoplifting, two counts second-degree forgery. Continued to Dec. 8.

Kasey A Jacobsen, 55, 717 N. Ninth St. Three counts distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 21.

Alyssa D. Lange-Holly, 31, Possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon. Hearing set for Jan. 4.

Randall L. Pohlman, 43, Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 4.

Neely A. Flores, 43, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 5.

Donna L Schwartz, 51, 721 W. Court St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, first offense DUI, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation. Continued to Jan. 25.

Sean T Young, 39, 1015 N. 26th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 25.

Marriage Licenses

Zachory S. Moore, 44, Fairbury to Kathy L. Kennedy, 48, Fairbury.

Divorces

Shannon L. Schidler, 43, Beatrice from Sean P. Schidler, 44, Beatrice. Married July 2006.

Ethan D. Jordan, 31, Beatrice from Kayla J. Jordan, 30, Beatrice. Married July 2018.

Transfers

Adam C. and Samantha S. Leach to Raymond and Anna Price. Lots 1-3 in block 11, Hoags addition of Wymore. $53,000-$54,000.

John L. and Alycia D. Laflin to Steve Borgman. Lot 5 in block 27, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $44,000-$45,000.

Jeffrey and Wendy Garrels to Terry and Beverly Acton. Part of section 12, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $88,000-$89,000.

Wayne Anderson, Thelma Ball to Donnie L. and Angela R. Meyer. Lots 11-12 in block 22, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $84,000-$85,000.

Triple Our Investments LLC to Bushwood Leasing LLC. Lot 2 and part of lot 3 in block 9, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $279,000-$280,000.

Curt Hagerman, Eric and Amy McMurry to James Covert. Lots 20, 21 in block 11, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $197,000-$198,000.

Joyce Black to Ryan and Michelle Poling. Part of lots 6, 7 in block 2, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $259,000-$260,000.

Bank of the West to Rodney Trauernicht. Part of lots 15-16 in block 6, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.

Bobby R. Freeman Jr., Jordan Freeman to Joseph and Kathy Gabriel. Lot 14 and part of lot 13 in block 6, Sumpters addition of Adams. $24,000-$25,000.

Robert K. and Sharona A. Johnson to Janice Hansen. Lots 1-3 in block 2, second addition of Odell. $0-$1,000.

Kevin R. Schoneweis to Tim. Sedlacek. Part of lots 7-8 in block 21, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $15,000-$16,000.

Viola R. Bragg to Mason Gustafson and Natalie Frahm. Lot 2 in block 15, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $114,000-$115,000.

William and Margaret Harrold to Brandon and Kaitlin Wiese. Part of section 36, Adams township. $1,094,000-$1,095,000.

Dennis and Sheila Huntington to Mark Pobanz. Lot 8 in block 19, Wymores addition of Wymore. $3,000-$4,000.