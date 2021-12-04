At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Michael A. Smith, 28, Beatrice, $75; Robyn L. Fort, 43, Cortland, $25; Kaess A. Loftis, 19, Bel Aire, Kan., $10; James D. Heskett, 54, Ruskin, $75.

No operator’s license:

Kellene E. Polson, 65, Fairbury, $75; Mycaha A. Antons, 16, Beatrice, $75.

Failure to yield:

Katelyn M. Scheel, 20, Hallam, $25.

HOS log violation:

Bolly J. Novotny, 66, Perry, Okla., $100.

Disobey traffic control device:

Bolly J. Novotny, 66, Perry, Okla., $25.

Arraignments

Katherine E. Klevemann, 39, 501 N. 11th St. Obstructing a peace officer. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 6.

Shane C. Spivey, 30, 1327 Market St. First offense DUI, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Jan. 6.

Nathan M. Hartung, 35, 1721 N. 19th St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 28.

Nathan M. Hartung, 35, 1721 N. 19th St. Protection order violation, intimidation by phone call. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 28.

Ashley M. Maher, 32, 337 Cheyenne Drive. Third-degree assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Jan. 6.

Amanda Lineweber, 34, 314 Alpine Drive. Reckless driving. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 7.

Sentencings

Tammy S. Wicklander, 57, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Derek W. Hansher, 38, 9108 W. Juniper Road. $250 for protection order violation.

Dawn M. Phillips, 38, 948 W. Mary St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Kodi L. McFall Borzekofski, 31, 30954 Main St. $250 for public indecency.

Luis E.A. Soza, 29, 3514 Mission Drive, Indianapolis, Ind. $75 for speeding, $75 for no operator’s license.

Jamie E. Reiber, 26, 123 Cedar St. $25 for no proof of insurance.

Kiaya K. Myers, 18, 900 Garden St. $25 for no proof of insurance, $125 for speeding.

David R. Hauptman, 52, 216 Cedar St. $50 for nuisance violation.

Stephanie J.S ales, 34, 625 Bismark St. $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for unlawful display of plates.

Hannah Thomsen, 22, 1020 N. 15th St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler S. Markey, 27, 1516 Market St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Shaun Coburn, 36, 900 Meriwether St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.

Continued

Kaylee M. Espe, 29, 540 Ninth St., Pawnee City. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 14.

Katherine E. Klevemann, 39, 501 N. 11th St. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest, unlawful display of plates. Continued to Jan. 6.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 3.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 3.

Jeremy P. Doss, 34, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Continued to Dec. 13.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 16.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Theft. Continued to Dec. 16.

Isaiah S. Weers, 20, 71036 578th Ave. Diller. Reckless driving, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to Jan. 6.

Josiah B. Lindstrom, 18, 1427 N. Ninth St. Discharge a weapon within city limits, criminal mischief. Continued to Dec. 14.

Greg Guenther Jr., 45, 1515 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Dec. 16.

Robert S. Hillard, 49, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, no valid registration, operate a vehicle without proof of ownership. Continued to Dec. 16.

Nina R. Jones, 35, 250 N. Walnut St., Clatonia. Driving under the influence. Continued to Jan. 10.

Justis D. Barnhouse, 27, 406 S. 10th St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Dec. 7.

Lorey Watson, 50, 109 S. 10th St., Wymore. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Continued to Dec. 9.

David J. Urban, 35, 3629 N. 60th St., Lincoln. Protection order violation. Continued to Jan. 6.

Matthew J. Hill, 40, 2009 S. Sixth St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Jan. 14.

Betty M. O’Neal, 32, 105 E. D St., Wymore. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Dec. 16.

Bound

Lynn J. Replogle, 46, 36799 S. First Road, Blue Springs. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court Jan. 20.

Jesse L. Henry, 40, 712 W. Scott St. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Bound to District Court Jan. 20.

James L. Orton, 38, 1414 N. 11th St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Bound to District Court Jan. 20.

District Court

Arraignments

Gabriel L. Beavers, 39, 1424 N. 14th St. Driving while revoked. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 16.

Sentencings

Stanley B Stierwalt, 69, 2708 Ella St. 24 months probation for third-degree assault, second-degree false imprisonment, third-degree domestic assault.

Jeremy L Vater, 39. 143 days jail for Sex Offender Registration Act violation.

Continued

Natasha J Wiechmann, 47, 305 N Eighth St., Wymore. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 13.

Angela J McCubbin, 43, 820 W. Mary St. Possession of a controlled substance, three counts possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to Dec 15.

Christopher A Bogus, 37, 37, 17079 S. 120th Road., Adams. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to Dec. 15.

Christina M Lewien, 38, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to Dec. 15.

Danyaal J Reid, 27, 1621 G St., Lincoln. Theft by receiving stolen property $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Dec. 16.

Whitney D Cooper, 34, 1920 Garfield St. Distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 27. Christopher A Wieskamp, 42, 515 N. Ninth St. Fourth offense DUI, driving while revoked. Continued to Jan. 5.

Brandy L. Bennett, 42, 1314 19th Ave. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony. Continued to Jan. 5.

Dalton N Blair, 20. Burglary, possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Jan. 19.

Dalton N Blair, 20. Aiding and abetting a class 3A felony. Continued to Jan. 19.

Johnny D Meyers, 60, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 19.

Christopher A. 36, Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Jan. 20.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. Distribution of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 20.

Taylor A Smith, 30, 915 N. Sixth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 21.

Marriage Licenses

Francis R. Howe, 85, Beatrice to Lucille C. Bergstraesser, 78, Beatrice.

Drew W. Hobaugh, 31, Adams to Jessica J. Spegel, 28, Adams.

Jerrica Brenden 23, Beatrice to Brittany L. Rayburn, 31, Beatrice.

Transfers

Wayne A. and Gayle L. Robinson to Bryan D. and Jacqueline M. Hill. Lots 15-16 in block 6, original town of Filley. $44,000-$45,000.

Charles J. and Mavis M. Hamilton to Robert Miller and Donald Menell. Part of block 17, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $19,000-$20,000.

Charles J. and Mavis M. Hamilton to Robert Miller and Donald Menell. Part of block 17, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $39,000-$40,000.

Gary D. and Debra L. Schramm to David R. and Amy S. Schramm. Part of section 32, Paddock township. $459,000-$460,000. Brain and Mikala Denton to Eric and Mandy Rasmussen. Lot 2 in block 9, Cropseys AJ addition of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

