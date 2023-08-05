All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Colten J. Muir, 33, Adams, $200; Dylan M. Allington, 38, Wymore, $125; Jake R. Howard, 31, Fairbury, $75; Claude E. Michel, 52, Plattsmouth, $75; Carter J. Holthus, 25, Pickrell, $25; Dennis T. Burke, 35, Grand Rapids, Minn., $75; Mario Cifuentes Galicia, 17, Bellevue, $75; Landon M. McDaniel, 16, Lincoln, $125; Colton J. Burger, 18, Beatrice, $75; Jose L. Ventura, 34, Crete, $75.

No operator’s license

Velio Souza, 38, Beatrice, $75; Mario Cifuentes Galicia, 17, Bellevue, $75; Jose L. Ventura, 34, Crete, $75.

No valid registration

Mario Cifuentes Galicia, 17, Bellevue, $25; Jon E. Taylor, 32, Firth, $25; Shaun M. Krzycki, 44, Lincoln, $25.

Failure to yield

Katelyn A. Corey, 31, Beatrice, $25.

Passing on the left

Joel K. Miller, 63, St. John, Kan., $25.

Arraignments

Edna Martinez, 18, 418 N. 13th St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 22.

Tyler M. Waldron, 22, 34632 S. 66th Road. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Sept. 5.

Judd D. Alberts, 20, 921 N. Sixth St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, no valid registration. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 5.

Judd D. Alberts, 20, 921 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 5.

Casey J. Oldfield, 33, 420 N. Eighth St. Theft. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 7.

Mary K. Beach, 63, 1005 Bell St. Driving under suspension. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 7.

Saul Garcia, 20, 520 E. First St., Blue Springs. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Sept. 7.

Hayden M. Faulder, 19, 25223 S.W. 45th Road. First offense DUI, minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 14.

Dylan T. Bowland, 28, 2315 North St., Auburn. Leaving the scene of an accident. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 12.

Sentencings

Kori R. Mostrom, 32, 1800 Scott St. $25 for no valid registration, $50 for no proof of insurance.

Logan G. Hunzeker, 21, 422 N. 12th St. $300 for possession of marijuana.

Isabelle L. Gonzales, 24, 8201 Karlridge Road, Lincoln. $50 for no proof of insurance.

Leticia A. Villalobos, 25, 3917 V St., Omaha. $50 for no proof of insurance.

Tyler J. Ehrenberg, 32, 4604 Hillside St., Lincoln. $25 for speeding, $300 for possession of marijuana.

Jacob E. Speakman, 41, 905 S. Seventh St. $250 for theft.

Jacob E. Speakman, 41, 905 S. Seventh St. $100 for disturbing the peace.

Robert B. Hillard, 28. 60 days jail for resisting arrest.

WIlfred S. Ssepuuya, 28. $25 for no proof of insurance, $75 for speeding.

Robert Stefonovich, 61, 1515 Bell St. $50 for first-degree trespassing.

Jonathon S. Reysen, 46. $50 for no proof of insurance.

Jason N. Wellsandt, 45. $75 for disturbing the peace.

Douglas C. Charging Thunder, 40, 1306 10th St. Six days jail for driving under suspension.

Douglas C. Charging Thunder, 40, 1306 10th St. Six days jail for trespassing.

Dismissed

Tyler J. Ehrenberg, 32, 4604 Hillside St., Lincoln. Possession of drug paraphernalia, open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Dylan T. Bowland, 28, 2315 North St., Auburn. Negligent driving, failure to report an accident. Dismissed with prejudice.

Douglas C. Charging Thunder, 40, 1306 10th St. Failure to appear. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Tyler M. Waldron, 22, 34632 S. 66th Road. Third-degree domestic assault, first-degree false imprisonment, attempt of a class 4 felony, criminal mischief, no registration, willful reckless driving. Continued to Sept. 5.

Jack B. Neitzke, 34, 1007 15th Ave., Franklin. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 22.

Jerry J. Belcher, 57, 407 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Willful reckless driving. Continued to Aug. 17.

Christian M. Evans, 19, 1010 N. 26th St. Negligent child abuse. Continued to Sept. 7.

Tanner R. Sell, 37, 1008 G St., Fairbury. Driving under the influence, transporting a child while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, open container violation, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 7.

Calvin L. Arthur Sr., 61, 1700 Park St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 7.

Lindsay Pingel, 44, 1015 J. St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 22.

Jessica R. Lukehart, 34, 717 N. Ninth St. Four counts terroristic threats. Continued to Sept. 12.

Steven J. Keck, 43, 1700 Monroe St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Aug. 21.

Steven J. Keck, 43, 1700 Monroe St. Two counts third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Aug. 21.

Richard L. Styers, 59. First-degree trespassing. Continued to Aug. 15.

Travis W. Twitter, 45, 626 Avenue J, Wilson, Kan. Third-degree assault, child abuse. Continued to Sept. 7.

Marriage Licenses

David A. Becker, 24, Lincoln to Lannie N. Elstun, 23, Lincoln.

James T. Lannigan, 47, Beatrice to Angela R. Klepper, 45, Beatrice.

Divorces

Robyn S. Mencl-Arena, 46, Beatrice from Duaine D. Arena, 48, Beatrice. Married August 2002.

Christina Grenemeier, 35, Adams from Eric K. Grenemeier, 36, Adams. Married January 2019.

Renee L. Griffeth-Splitter, 54, Beatrice from Michael D. Splitter, 54, Beatrice. Married November 2017.

Shawn M. Parrott, 39, Jansen from Jessica L. Parrott, 39, Wymore. Married July 2017.

Anthony L. May, 27, Beatrice from Amber D. Walter, 37, Beatrice. Married February 2023.

Transfers

David G. DeBoer to Premier Drywall LLC. Lots 4-6 in block 6, East Cortland of Cortland. $249,000-$250,000.

Justin Klumpe, Monica Polk to Richard and Nicole Blue. Lots 7, 8 in block 23, original town of Adams. $249,000-$250,000.

Anthony Wester to Judith and Charlie Bolden. Lot 1 in block 1, Paddock Lane replat of Beatrice. $136,000-$137,000.

Marilyn K. Brendle to Hunter and Alexys Burger. Part of lots 10-11, 20 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $204,000-$205,000.

Tyler and Lindsey Clabaugh to SJM LLC. Lot 5 Kisling addition A replat of Brumbachs second addition of Beatrice. $369,000-$370,000.

Susan Fielder, Roger Petersen, Ruby Morris to Robert L. and Jeanne M. Hardin. Part of section 8, Island Grove township. $291,000-$292,000.

Steven and Megan Bianchi to Keith and Debra Simon. Lot 3, Whispering Pines Estates second subdivision of section 15, Riverside township. $197,000-$198,000.

Shirley Wolken to Gloria Beyers. Part of lot 1, Wyats subdivision of Beatrice. $385,000-$386,000.

Mary Peterson, Chad Peterson to Nissen Brothers Real Estate LLC. Lots 9, 10 in block 4, original town of Odell. $49,000-$50,000.

Christy L. King, Leon H Deunk to Brandon J. and Emily A. Deunk. Lots 1, 2 in block 3, Deunk addition of Cortland. $15,000-$16,000.

Dennis D. and Patricia A. Gentry to Richard and Ruth Spang. Lots 11, 12 in block 1, East Cortland of Cortland. $26,000-$27,000.

Terry W. and Sandra D. Asher to Kevin Weyers Jr. and Jenna Weyers. Part of section 21, Nemaha township. $294,000-$295,000.

Connie K. Otto, Diana L. and James K. Smith to Norris Real Estate LLC. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 12, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $124,000-$125,000.

Hydo Properties LLC to RWR LLC. Lot 3, Soni addition of Beatrice. $211,000-$212,000.

Ronald and Dianne Holst to Adam R. Holst. Part of section 27, Paddock township. $59,000-$60,000.