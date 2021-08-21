At the Courthouse

Joseph Barr, 27, 8217 S. 152nd St., Omaha. 24 months probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance, 24 months probation concurrent for shoplifting.

Shelby Uribe, 30, 404 N. Fifth St. Five years probation for third offense DUI, driving without interlock.

Continued

Casey L. Schaefer, 29, 6733 W. Dogwood Road, DeWitt. Continued to Sept. 1.

Delani C. Lunsford, 23, 127 Forrest Heights Drive, York. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 2.

Angela J. McCubbin, 43, 820 W, Mary St. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, three counts possession of a legend drug. Continued to Sept. 15.

Trey S. Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. Two counts possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Sept. 15.

Catie L. Burr, 33, 925 N. Fourth St. Theft, possession of marijuana, false reporting. Continued to Sept. 15.

Whitney D. Cooper, 34, Distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 16.