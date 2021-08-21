At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Coby L. Buhr, 42, Beatrice, $75; Hector R. Ortiz, 31, Beatrice, $25; Byron H. Morales, 52, Vernal, Utah, $75; Shelley M. Klaus, 43, Beatrice, $50; Denise A. Hawley, 56, Swanton, $125; Stephanie J. Riley, 49, Pickrell, $25; Rachelle L. Milligan, 17, Beatrice, $275.
Stop sign violation:
Michael P. Baete, 44, Beatrice, $75.
Negligent driving:
Caleb A. Hooks, 19, Fritch, Texas, $40.
No operator’s license:
Jose A. Benavides Velasco, Beatrice, $75; Christopher L. Volle, 30, Wymore, $25.
No registration:
Coltin W. Klaus, 25, Beatrice, $25; Gilbert R. Reimer, 76, Beatrice, $25; Gilbert R. Reimer, 76, Beatrice, $25; Justin S. Brown, 31, Beatrice, $25; Jeffrey M. Westphal, 67, Beatrice, $25; Michael A. Myers, 28, Virginia, $25.
Screeching of tires:
Bryan Sillivan, 17, Beatrice, $25.
Load contents violation:
Gilbert R. Reimer, 76, Beatrice, $100.
Overweight capacity plates:
Landen C. Chapman, 18, Beatrice, $75.
CMV lights:
Landen C. Chapman, 18, Beatrice, $25.
CMV brake:
Landen C. Chapman, 18, Beatrice, $50.
CMV marking:
Landen C. Chapman, 18, Beatrice, $50.
Arraignments
Matthew B. Lueke, 37, 1506 Bell St. Carrying a concealed weapon. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Sept. 7.
Brittany J. Munoz, 30, 71287 649 Ave., Berdon. Attempt of a class 4 felony. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 8.
Sentencings
Richard O. Donovan, 77, 44545 US Highway 77., Wymore. $150 for reckless driving.
John D. Stromitis, 66, 1119 Monroe St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.
Continued
Benjamin Wissink, 43, 1601 Court St. Protection order violation, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 31.
Harold W. Welch, 82, 6741 Southwest 25th St., Lincoln. Protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 31.
Diego Rodriguez, 19, 1721 N. 19th St. First offense DUI, minor in possession, exhibition driving. Continued to Aug. 31.
Amanda E. Pugh, 46, 308 Oak St., Reynolds. Possession of 10-27 grams methamphetamine, driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 10.
Alyssa M. Maldonado, 22, 915 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension, unlawful display of plates. Continued to Sept. 14.
Michael Jordan-Swoope, 19, 718 W. Mary St. Shoplifting, contributing to the delinquency of a child. Continued to Aug. 31.
Lindsay A. Ellis, 38, 923 Market St. Child abuse, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 9.
Jeremiah A. Spang, 39, 150 S. New Hampshire St., Cortland. Driving while revoked, criminal impersonation. Continued to Aug. 30.
Troy L. Bartels, 44, 1521 Ella St. First offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 30.
Roy W. Schroeder, 54, 440 W. Seventh St. Cortland. Protection order violation, criminal mischief. Continued to Aug. 30.
Ronda K. Thompson, 57, 1118 W. Scott St. Protection order violation, failure to appear or comply. Continued to Aug. 30.
Jessie L. Fuller, 42, Filley. Second offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 16.
Tyler M. Waldron, 20, 718 N. Ninth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 27.
Daniel H. McKnight, 47, 310 S. 21st St. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, obstructing. Continued to Sept. 10.
Jamison P. Frenzel, 29, 1215 Chase St., Falls City. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 10.
Christopher A. Clayon, 37, 1301 E. Court St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Sept. 10.
Christopher A. Clayon, 37, 1301 E. Court St. Distribution of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 10.
Quint R. Mick, 56, 210 S. Reed St. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding. Continued to Aug. 12.
Dana L. Culp, 25, 5042 Sargent Road. Three counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 7.
Matthew J. Hill, 39, 2009 S. Sixth St. Third-degree assault. Continued to Sept. 16.
Davian M. Snyder, 26, 925 K St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Aug. 31.
Terra I. Schultz, 22, 1011 Fifth St., Fairbury. Theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Aug. 24.
Shawn A. Bursovsky, 56, 737 Seventh St., Adams. Issuing a bad check. Continued to Sept. 2.
Gerald A. Meyer, 63, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 7.
Johnny D. Meyers, 60, 1200 S. Eighth St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Habitual criminal. Continued to Sept. 10.
Ciera L. Lerma, 30, 216 N. 10th St., Wymore. Unlawful display of plates, no registration in vehicle, no proof of insurance. Continued to Sept. 7.
Roger P. Behrens, 59, 607 ½ Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 10.
Edward L. Findlay, 64, 62929 715th Road, Table Rock. Possession of burglar’s tools. Continued to Aug. 24.
Trey S. Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. Minor in possession, careless driving, first offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 31.
Bound
Christopher L. Dean, 36, 723 W. Court St. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats. Bound to District Court Sept. 1.
Christopher L. Dean, 36, 723 W. Court St. Tampering with a witness. Bound to District Court Sept. 1.
District Court
Arraignments
Timothy L. Schutte, 50, 1120 Garfield St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation, aiding the consummation of a felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 6.
Dusty G. Mayhew, 55, 930 Garden St. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 7.
Daniel L. Hile II, 51, 802 E. First St., WIlber. Distribution of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Not guilty plea entered.
Sentencings
Dalton J. Meyer, 22, 816 K St., Fairbury. 36 months probation for theft by receiving stolen property, 24 months probation concurrent for driving during revocation.
Logan A. Retherford, 22, 1521 Market St. 180 days jail for aiding and abetting, 180 days consecutive for aiding and abetting, 30 days consecutive for attempt of a class 4 felony.
Joseph Barr, 27, 8217 S. 152nd St., Omaha. 24 months probation for attempted possession of a controlled substance, 24 months probation concurrent for shoplifting.
Shelby Uribe, 30, 404 N. Fifth St. Five years probation for third offense DUI, driving without interlock.
Continued
Casey L. Schaefer, 29, 6733 W. Dogwood Road, DeWitt. Continued to Sept. 1.
Delani C. Lunsford, 23, 127 Forrest Heights Drive, York. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 2.
Angela J. McCubbin, 43, 820 W, Mary St. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, three counts possession of a legend drug. Continued to Sept. 15.
Trey S. Billesbach, 20, 1712 Ella St. Two counts possession of a stolen firearm. Continued to Sept. 15.
Catie L. Burr, 33, 925 N. Fourth St. Theft, possession of marijuana, false reporting. Continued to Sept. 15.
Whitney D. Cooper, 34, Distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 16.
Brandy L. Bennett, 42, 1314 19th Ave. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony. Continued to Sept. 16.
Terry L. Franzen, 46,Plymouth. Burglary, theft by deception, second-degree trespassing. Continued to Sept. 16.
Paul D. Evans-Harris, 31, 436 N.W. 16th St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, narcotics drug law violation, driving under suspension. Continued to Oct. 6.
Drew C. Hausman, 26, 1319 Monroe St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 6
Travis J. Gilbert, 37, 115 N. Main St., Fairview, Kan. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 7.
Daniel L. Hile II, 51, 802 E. First St., WIlber. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, no drug tax stamp, habitual criminal. Continued to Oct. 7.
Jimmy Haynes, 33, 600 Nichols Ave. Strangulation, third-degree domestic assault. Pretrial set for Oct. 20.
Matthew A. Shea, 30, 1118 W. Scott St. Strangulation. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 20.
Marriage Licenses
Thomas A. Schroeder, 23, Beatrice to Laura C. Hirschler, 20, Beatrice.
Brantley A. Eklund, 22, Firth to Madison L. Koehler, 22, Firth.
Douglas S. Hilderbrand, 57, Pickrell to Susan H. Renner, 60, Ralston.
Eric P. Mercier, 46, Firth to Krysty D. Bearup, 47, Firth.
Dale L. Marr, 74, Beatrice to Connie F. Baird, 62, Beatrice.
Reginald R. Borzekofski, 52, Beatrice to Keri J. Ray, 47, Beatrice.
Richard J. Osienger, 40, Beatrice to Haleigh M. Newman, 30, Beatrice.
London L. Maguire, 32, Beatrice to Patricia J. Parde, 39, Beatrice.
Michael G. Fox, 34, Beatrice to Morgan R. Tunink, 34, Beatrice.
Benjamin R. Fralin, 27, DeWitt to Mackenzie L. Licht, 27, Lincoln.
Jackson L. Spilker, 23, DeWitt to Reagan E. Schultis, 22, Plymouth.
Transfers
Idle Acres LLC to CJO LLC. Part of lot 2, McCandless Place to Wymore. $44,000-$45,000.
Leigh-Anne and Art Hughes to Real Growth LLC. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 5, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $61,000-$62,000.
Sandra and Ranson Vance to Barton Gregson and Ransom Vance. Part of section 13, Nemaha township. $134,000-$135,000.
Andrew M. and Jordan J. Husa to Larry D. and Deborah D. Husa. Part of section 34, Island Grove township. $118,000-$119,000.
Lisa and William Morrissey to Larry D. and Deborah D. Husa. part of section 34, Island Grove township. $118,000-$119,000.
Steve and Julie Robeson to Larry D. and Deborah D. Husa. part of section 34, Island Grove township. $118,000-$119,000.
Philip J. and Susan J Cook to Allen R. and Sue A. DLouhy. Lots 10-12 in block 19, Brumbacks second addition of Beatrice. $349,000-$350,000.
Brain and Aamantha Garton to Seth S. and Shawna R. Campbell. Lots 5, 6 in block 25, original town of Adams. $344,000-$345,000.
Kevin R. and Kerri L. Thornburg to Armanda Woodman. Lot 10 in block 79, original town of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.
BCC Holdings LLC to Craig Stengel. Lot 8 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $269,000-$270,000.
BCC Holdings LLC to Brandon A. and Cassi Karel. Lot 8 in block 1, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $269,000-$270,000.