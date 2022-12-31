At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County CourtSpeedingAshley D. Cook, 34, Fairbury, $200; Dominic D. Oden, 30, Manhattan, Kan., $75; Jessie D. Padilla, 26, Beatrice, $125; Melissa M. Marlatt, 39, Beatrice, $75; Ashynn Evans, 23, Lincoln, $75.

ArraignmentsGlen E. Overfield, 53, 16348 S. 148th Road, Adams. Third-degree domestic assault, obstructing government operations, failure to appear. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Feb. 10.

Bryson L. Fralin, 23, 200 Russell Ave. Second offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Feb. 2.

Sentencings

Garrett W. Skillet, 24, 10776 W. Pella Road, Hallam. $50 for open container violation.

Kassandra M. Zitel, 27, 1210 Washington St. $100 for driving under suspension, $75 for no proof of insurance.

Brian M. Green, 23, 1819 Grant St. $100 for driving under suspension, $75 for no proof of insurance, $75 for no operator’s license.

Cole T. Wilcox, 21, 2766 17th Ave., Columbus. $100 for deer hunting violation.

Kortni Krantzman, 24, 321 N. Ninth St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Nathan B. Lyon, 18, 1016 W. A St. Wymore. $250 for minor in possession.

Lucas Wiemers, 32, 210 G St., Pawnee City. $100 for driving under suspension.

ContinuedJoshua J. Carpenter, 38, 30924 S.W. 117th Road, Ellis. First offense driving during revocation. Continued to Jan. 17.

Doug E. Kasl, 47, 419 N. 17th St. First-degree arson, possession of a controlled substance, attempted third-degree assault on an officer, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Jan. 10.

Transfers

Gina M. Heckey to Haylee Schoenrock, Ryan Linton. Part of lots 7, 8 in block 2, Brumbacks first addition of Beatrice. $229,000-$230,000.

Gregory S. Maclean, Charles R. Maclean, Barbara M. Maclean to Jonna L. Adams, Travis Arnold. Lots 5, 6 in block 5, Hoags addition of Wymore. $99,000-$100,000.

Susan R. VanLaningham to Todd A. VanLaningham. Lots 1, 2 and part of lot 3, Hammonds subdivision of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.

Roger and Linda Jurgens to Pavel M. Perez. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 6, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $48,000-$49,000.

James R. and Bonnie Woltemath to Joshua R. and Tara L. Woltemath. Lots 4-6 and part of lots 2-3, Davis addition of Adams. $359,000-$360,000.

Laura A. and Tim Donovan, John Cade, Maria and Jeff Gough to PK Management LLC. Part of section 11, Highland township. $539,000-$540,000.