At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Nathan Mills, 57, Cypress, Texas, $25; Alexander C. Glynn, 17, Beatrice, $200; Bayleigh J. Grund, 20, Des Moines, $125; Brian F. Beahr, 37, Beatrice, $25; DQuinton Robertson, 23, Waukee, Iowa, $125; James P. Fenton, 78, Greenleaf, Kan., $25; Tyler W. Roberts, 23, Odell, $75.
No operator’s license:
Stephanie Sales, 33, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
Riley J. Henry, 18, Beatrice, $25.
Following too close:
Elizabeth P. Sayers, 18, Wymore, $50.
Improper turn:
Shae Gwin, 17, Fairbury, $25.
Unlawful park entry:
Jeramie A. Post, 39, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Shelby S. Powell, 26, 905 Market St. Two counts driving under suspension, two counts failure to use child restraint. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 22.
Felicia M. Ramirez, 32, 915 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Hearing set for Sept. 1.
Samuel A. Espinoza, 36, 4310 Huntington Ave., Lincoln. Second offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Sept. 4.
Catherine A. Hempfling, 40, 2011 S. Fifth St. Driving under suspension. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 22.
Sentencings
Brandon E. Rich, 25, 2901 Charlton Lane, Lebanon, Mo. $50 for open container violation.
Coby A. Carel, 21, 414 Hayes St. Five days jail for criminal mischief.
Kelsie M. Blythe, 20, 28261 S.W. 89th St. $300 for possession of marijuana.
Drew C. Hausman, 24, 1319 Monroe St. $500, license revoked 60 days, 24 months probation for first offense DUI.
Drew C. Hausman, 24, 1319 Monroe St. 24 months probation for driving under suspension.
Drew C. Hausman, 24, 1319 Monroe St. 24 months probation for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
David E. Barrett, 35, 911 N. 10th St. One year jail for attempt of a class 4 felony.
Jerry D. Alm, 40, 738 Maple St., Adams. $100 for driving under suspension, $25 for no valid registration.
Dale L. Pfeifer, 49, 1434 N. Ninth St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wayne A. Maguire, 58, 1400 N. 10th St. $50 for shoplifting.
Jared A. Eppens, 32, 710 Lincoln St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Kassandra M. Zitel, 24, 1210 Washington St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Tyler S. Creek, 32, 1223 Market St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Maria Mata-Marquez, 36, 913 Lincoln St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.
Wyatt A. Brown, 24, 910 N. 20th St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Eric P. Soderstrom, 37, 2700 Garfield St. $25 for unlawful park entry.
Dismissed
Kelsie M. Blythe, 20, 28261 S.W. 89th St. Possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Jamie D. Fortney, 36, 418 N. 13th St. Possession of a controlled substance, second offense driving under the influence of drugs, refuse to submit to a test. Continued to Aug. 6.
Travis G. Human, 32, 305 N. Seventh St. First offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 24.
Tiffanie J. Fentress, 33, 819 Ninth St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 3.
Jessica M. Denton, 34, 1008 Bell St. Two counts negligent child abuse, disturbing the peace. Continued to Aug. 11.
Jalisa F. May, 27, 423 N. Ninth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to July 28.
Eric S. Lillie, 51, 305 Cheyenne Drive. Obstructing a peace officer, refuse to submit to a test, no no operator’s license, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Aug. 25.
Jeffrey T. Russell, 53, 25303 Ingrum Ave., Glenwood, Iowa. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Aug. 27.
James L. Lopez, 22, 402 Wyatt St., Barneston. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension. Continued to July 31.
James L. Lopez, 22, 402 Wyatt St., Barneston. Burglary. Continued to July 31.
Colt M. Johnson, 20, 70880 616 Ave., Pawnee City. Zero tolerance violation, minor in possession. Continued to Aug. 24.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 S. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Tampering with physical evidence, failure to appear. Continued to July 30.
Nathaniel H. Workman, 35, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 1.
Terry E. Gronewold, 55, 17156 S. 25th St., Pickrell. Third offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 24.
Bound
Vincente L. Reyes, 36, 5640 Kearney Ave., Lincoln. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care worker, possession of a controlled substance. Bound to DIstrict Court Aug. 12.
Pamela S. Lindgren, 50, 1301 Lincoln St. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Aug. 12.
Marriage Licenses
Jesse W. McCoy, 27, Beatrice to Ryan N. Justice, 30, Beatrice.
Jason D. Zimmerman, 26, DeWitt to Taylor Lynn Schultze, 25, Beatrice.
Nathan M. Rains, 23, Beatrice to Tara R. Riensche, 22, Beatrice.
Curtis L. Meints, 35, Pickrell to Miranda S. Kelle, 38, Pickrell.
Transfers
Ronald E. and Julie A. Belding to Richard D. and Linda K. Clabaugh. Lot 2 Whispering Pines estates of section 15, RIverside township. $47,000-$48,000.
Matthew C. and Lindy M. Taylor to Shaun and Lorie Saathoff. Lot 9 in block 57, original town of Beatrice. $27,000-$28,000.
Bradley D. Pahl to Schoens Investment Properties LLC. Lot 14, Meadowlark addition to Beatrice. $172,000-$173,000.
Ruth M. Thimm to Linda D. Essam. Lot 19, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $184,000-$185,000.
Toby Bissegger, Justin and Jenny Hanshaw to Dawn D. and Kem A. Portwood. Part of lots 8, 9 in block 9, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. 127,000-$128,000.
Homes 101 inc. to Craig A. and Casey N Zarybnicky. Lot 4 in block 21, Fairview addition of Beatrice $34,000-$35,000
Shelly D. Wiles to Mauricio A. Ortiz. Lot 5, Hammonds subdivision of Beatrice, part of block 17, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $15,000-$16,000.
Linda D. Essam to Nessa J. Christlieb. Part of lots 9, 10 in block 17, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $117,000-$118,000.
Anita D. and Walter D. Kruse to Michelle McLellan, Dennis E. Stege. Lot 11 in block 78, original town of Beatrice. $30,000-$31,000.
Cassandra L. Klingenberg to Haldon D. and Jamie A. Fugate. Part of section 14, Lincoln township. $219,000-$220,000.
Robert Rentals LLC to Cameron and Ronna Krantzman. Lot 5 in block 14, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.
Dennis T. Rinne to Dennis T. Rinne. Part of lot 14 in block 1, Country Club Estates first addition of Beatrice. $160,000-$161,000.
Sally M. Williamson, Dorothy M. Priefert to Norris Real Estate. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 8, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.
Ralph B. and Joyce Kassing to Travis R. Williams. Part of section 2, Rockford township. $189,000-$190,000.
