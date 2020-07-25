At the Courthouse

Bradley D. Pahl to Schoens Investment Properties LLC. Lot 14, Meadowlark addition to Beatrice. $172,000-$173,000.

Ruth M. Thimm to Linda D. Essam. Lot 19, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. $184,000-$185,000.

Toby Bissegger, Justin and Jenny Hanshaw to Dawn D. and Kem A. Portwood. Part of lots 8, 9 in block 9, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. 127,000-$128,000.

Homes 101 inc. to Craig A. and Casey N Zarybnicky. Lot 4 in block 21, Fairview addition of Beatrice $34,000-$35,000

Shelly D. Wiles to Mauricio A. Ortiz. Lot 5, Hammonds subdivision of Beatrice, part of block 17, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $15,000-$16,000.

Linda D. Essam to Nessa J. Christlieb. Part of lots 9, 10 in block 17, Smith Bros. addition of Beatrice. $117,000-$118,000.

Anita D. and Walter D. Kruse to Michelle McLellan, Dennis E. Stege. Lot 11 in block 78, original town of Beatrice. $30,000-$31,000.

Cassandra L. Klingenberg to Haldon D. and Jamie A. Fugate. Part of section 14, Lincoln township. $219,000-$220,000.

Robert Rentals LLC to Cameron and Ronna Krantzman. Lot 5 in block 14, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.