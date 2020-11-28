At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Dana L. Workman, 48, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
Andy B. Rudnick, 33, Scottsdale, Ariz., $25.
Failure to yield:
Zane R. Gansemier, 20, Nehawka, $25.
Improper lane change:
Keith A. Oltmans, 60, Beatrice, $25.
No child restraint:
Dusty A. Sowards, 37, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Spencer J. Keefover, 31, 1118 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Dec. 29.
Brandon R. Putnam, 28, 8778 W. Scott Road. Second offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 10.
Matthew T. Moll, 34, 1009 Second St. First offense DUI, improper turn. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 31.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 31, 2009 S. Sixth St. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 11.
Roy J. Forney, 39, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. Two counts third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Dec. 18.
Brant J. Hudson, 28, 208 S. Park, Hooper. Driving under suspension, no registration in vehicle. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Jan. 26.
Sentencings
Catherine A. Hempfling, 40, 1207 N. Sixth St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Mallory D. Hellerich, 27, 1721 N. Ninth St. $100 for driving under suspension.
Riley J. Wegner, 19, 2187 W. Plum Road, Wymore. $250 for minor in possession.
Migdalia Valentin, 48, 2900 E St., Lincoln. $500, license revoked 60 days, 12 months probation for first offense DUI.
Blake A. VanWinkle, 18, 113 N. 13th St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dismissed
Angela M. Murray, 40, 1115 Ella St. Shoplifting. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Shea M. Nelson, 22, 1804 Grant St. Second offense DUI, no valid registration. Continued to Dec. 29.
Makayla L. Siske, 20, 705 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 8.
Chance L. Thigpen, 22, 220 S. 16th St. Robbery. Continued to Dec. 22.
Travis G. Human, 32, 305 N. Seventh St. Refuse to submit to a test, driving during revocation, refuse to submit to a pretest, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 22.
Natasha B. Leal, 21, 507 N. 25th St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Continued to Dec. 8.
Triston G. Reysen, 18, 701 Helen St. Exhibition driving. Continued to Dec. 22.
Larenda L. Simmons, 30, 3131 P St., Lincoln. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Dec. 8.
Todd S. Angel, 57, 710 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to Dec. 8.
Jaime L. Harvey, 36, 1406 N. 11th St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, no valid registration. Continued to Dec. 10.
Joshua Coffey, 43, 16956 Williams St., Omaha. Attempt of a class 4 felony, shoplifting. Continued to Dec. 22.
Mary L. Mick, 75, 1200 S. Eighth St. Shoplifting. Continued to Dec. 8.
Austyn I. Kukish, 24, 1313 N. Ninth St. Resisting arrest. Continued to Dec. 22.
Dalerie F. Parde, 33, 207 Old Dirt Road, Lewiston. Driving under suspension. Continued to Dec. 22.
Carly M. Preston, 46, 2100 Washington St., Lincoln. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 8.
Austin L. Beck, 20, 19013 S.W. 32nd Road. Exhibition driving. Continued to Dec. 22.
Shad S. Lewis, 42, 418 Wiebe St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Dec. 10.
Samantha R. Hockman, 30, 217 Douglas St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension, possession of marijauna, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Dec. 22.
Tonya S. Eubanks, 42, 61048 702nd Road, Summerfield, Kan. Five counts intentionally violate narcotics drug laws. Continued to Jan. 5.
Steven L. Schutte, 28, 921 Herbert St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Dec. 8.
Travis G. Human, 32, 305 N. Seventh St. First offense DUI, two counts transporting a child while intoxicated, no operator’s license, open container violation. Continued to Dec. 22.
August D. Geting, 19, 7001 Normandy Drive, Fort Riley, Kan. Minor in possession. Continued to Dec. 1.
Alexis Bartak, 18, 726 W. Mary St. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Dec. 1.
Jerome S. Beck, 38, 19013 S.W. 32nd St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Continued to Dec. 17.
Marriage Licenses
Mark D. Busboom, 53, Filley to Jaimee J. Lyons, 41, Filley.
Divorces
Jonna L. Adams, 42, Wymore from Dustin C. Adams, 43, Wymore. Married July 1999.
Kathleen S. Imig, 59, Beatrice from William D. Imig, 61, Beatrice. Married June 1983.
Julie A. Wright, 52, Beatrice from Steven M. Wright, 59, Beatrice. Married May 1989.
Terry L. VanLaningham, 53, Beatrice from Suzan M. VanLaningham, 54, Beatrice. Married September 2013.
Transfers
ALC Investments LLC to Amex M. Ruhnke. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 3, Bradley Place of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.
DPRH Farms LLC to Matthew and Taylor L. Schmidt. Part of section 30, Rockford township. $437,000-$438,000.
Jason and Terri Bartels to Jeanie DeWitt and Samuel K. McReynolds. Part of section 1, Nemaha township. $314,000-$315,000.
Shaun P. and Kristen Petet to Adam P. Johnson. Lot 4 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.
Richard G. and Beverly J. Mayfield to Jeremiah and Casey Dick. Part of lots 14, 15 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $191,000-$192,000.
Connie R. Hagerty and Joseph A. Hagerty III to Robert J. Sargent. Part of blocks 1 and 2, Sargents addition of Beatrice. $104,000-$105,000.
Connie R. Hagerty and Joseph A. Hagerty III to Kristi K. Dorf. Part of blocks 1 and 2, Sargents addition of Beatrice. $104,000-$105,000.
Cynthia A. Arnold, Keith A. Houfek to Jason J. and Teresa L. Zoellner. Part of lot 2, Whispering Pines Estates first subdivision of section 15, Riverside township. $24,000-$25,000.
Cynthia A. Arnold, Keith A. Houfek to Henry W. and Denise C. Williford. Part of lot 2, Whispering Pines Estates first subdivision of section 15, Riverside township. $24,000-$25,000.
Shad D. and Elizabeth A. Chaloupek to Daniel R. and Renee Bartlett. Part of section 30, Riverside township. $341,000-$342,000.
Ernest T. and Janice L. Jurgens to Blake Meints Custom Homes. Part of lots 19, 20 in block 3, Sumpters addition of Adams. 19,000-$20,000.
Ernest T. and Janice L. Jurgens to Blake Meints Custom Homes. Part of lots 19, 20 in block 3, Sumpters addition of Adams. 19,000-$20,000.
William G. and Patricia A. Burris to Christopher L. and Naomi Pharr. Part of section 15, Sicily township. $189,000-$190,000.
Gina L. Kapels and Frank Eubanks Jr. to Terry and Susan Elliott. Part of lot 6 in block 19, Yule and Sons Park addition of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.
Phyllis E. Norris to Derek and Morgan Kostal. Lots 1-5, 8-9 and part of lots 6-7, 10, Blackmans third addition of Blue Spring, part of section 17, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $408,000-$409,000.
Ronald and Patricia Hortman to Jerica L. Kagy. Lot 3 and part of lot 2 in block 9, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $85,000-$86,000.
Todd A. Milke to Adams Repair LLC. Lots 1, 2 in block 8, original town of Adams. $124,000-$125,000.
Jeanette Stamm, Ella Street to Dennis D. Applegarth, Darrel E. Applegarth. Lot 2 in block 53, original town of Beatrice. $12,000-$13,000.
Allen and Bernice Pfingsten to Steven L. and Phyllis Schmidt. Part of sections 9, 16 Midland township. $1,169,000-$1,170,000.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.