At the Courthouse

Shaun P. and Kristen Petet to Adam P. Johnson. Lot 4 in block 4, Sun Ridge Development second addition of Beatrice. $179,000-$180,000.

Richard G. and Beverly J. Mayfield to Jeremiah and Casey Dick. Part of lots 14, 15 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $191,000-$192,000.

Connie R. Hagerty and Joseph A. Hagerty III to Robert J. Sargent. Part of blocks 1 and 2, Sargents addition of Beatrice. $104,000-$105,000.

Connie R. Hagerty and Joseph A. Hagerty III to Kristi K. Dorf. Part of blocks 1 and 2, Sargents addition of Beatrice. $104,000-$105,000.

Cynthia A. Arnold, Keith A. Houfek to Jason J. and Teresa L. Zoellner. Part of lot 2, Whispering Pines Estates first subdivision of section 15, Riverside township. $24,000-$25,000.

Cynthia A. Arnold, Keith A. Houfek to Henry W. and Denise C. Williford. Part of lot 2, Whispering Pines Estates first subdivision of section 15, Riverside township. $24,000-$25,000.

Shad D. and Elizabeth A. Chaloupek to Daniel R. and Renee Bartlett. Part of section 30, Riverside township. $341,000-$342,000.

Ernest T. and Janice L. Jurgens to Blake Meints Custom Homes. Part of lots 19, 20 in block 3, Sumpters addition of Adams. 19,000-$20,000.