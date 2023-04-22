All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Skylar R. Witte, 18, Johnson, $75; Issac V. Azuara, 37, Brownsville, Texas, $125; Noah S. Arensdorf, 21, Lincoln, $125; Emily E. Hoffman, 33, Hebron, $200; Bryan J. Stoehr, 57, Lincoln, $75; Thomas D. Sailors, 30, Blue Springs, $125; Dylan T. Bowland, 27, Auburn, $75; Braden J. York, 16, Beatrice, $125; Marcus A. Cross, 30, Beatrice, $125; Rebecca R. Fowler, 35, Lincoln, $25.

No valid registration

Bryan J. Stoehr, 57, Lincoln, $25; Amanda M. Luehring, 34, Midland, Texas, $25.

Excessive tinting

Ivan Olague Alvarez, 23, Omaha, $25.

CMV marking

Timothy P. Milke, 51, Beatrice, $50; Ivan Olague Alvarez, 23, Omaha, $50; Jeffrey L. Riha, 52, Adams, $50.

CMV load securement

Jason L. Vculek, 42, Steele City, $100; Ivan Olague Alvarez, 23, Omaha, $100.

CMV brake

Ivan Olague Alvarez, 23, Omaha, $50.

CMV lights

Ivan Olague Alvarez, 23, Omaha, $25; Jeffrey L. Riha, 52, Adams, $25.

Overweight single axle group of axles more than 15%

Jason L. Vculek, 42, Steele City, $325.

Arraignments

Thomas T. Bower, 54, 1101 N. Eighth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 2.

Andrea C. Stephens, 52, 2325 S.W. 19th St., Lincoln. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 25.

Triston G. Reysen, 20, 701 Helen St. Zero tolerance violation, minor in possession. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 23.

Joseph Grundman, 34, 8989 Timber Ridge Court, Firth. Third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 25.

Sentencings

Jason D. Kennedy, 46, 202 S. Lemon St., DeWitt. Six months jail for carrying a concealed weapon.

Seth K. Janssen, 25, 15600 Little Salt Road, Greenwood. $250, three months probation for driving during revocation.

Jessica R. Lukehart, 34, 515 N. Eighth St. $150 for disturbing the peace.

Makayla L. Siske, 22. $300 for possession of marijuana, $50 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Zachary C. Kuhn, 19, 1015 Parkside Lane. $250 for minor in possession, $50 for open container violation, $25 for underage nicotine use.

Billy A. O’Keefe Jr., 19, 220 N. 10th St., Wymore. $250 for minor in possession, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Richard L. Styers, 59. $150 for disorderly conduct.

Janelle S. Sweeney, 28. $100 for driving under suspension.

Lucas A. Nichols, 38. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

Tyler J. Hahn, 37, 625 W. Fifth St., Russell, Kan. $500, seven days jail, license revoked one year for first offense DUI.

Dismissed

Michelle L. Magdaleno, 52, 425 E. 22nd St., Kearney. Burglary, theft. Dismissed with prejudice.

Arnold C. Cerny, 63, 6111 W. Highway 4. Driving under suspension. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Spencer D. Martin, 50, 823 Market St. Failure to report. Continued to May 18.

Kyle A. Spitsnogle, 21, 918 Scott St. Driving under the influence, minor in possession, no license on person. Continued to May 9.

Agustin L. Vidal, 33, 839 Gaslight Lane, Lincoln. Criminal impersonation Continued to May18.

Derek A. Brantley, 30, 1118 W. Scott St. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace. Continued to May 18.

Stephanie J. Sales, 35, 625 Bismark St. Two counts third-degree domestic assault, assault on a public safety officer, resisting arrest. Continued to May 9.

Cindy K. Connell, 45, 1015 Meriwether St. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 18.

Rachelle L. Milligan, 19, 405 S. 10th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to May 25.

William R. Austin, 63, 721 W. Court St. Driving while revoked, no valid registration. Continued to May 9.

Doland L. Myers Jr., 50, 317 Thayer St. Driving under the influence, criminal mischief over $5,000, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license. Continued to May 9.

Joseph J. McCarthy, 22, 1719 N. 15th St. Theft. Continued to May 25.

Richard P. Weyer, 64, 100 W. Hoyt St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of mairjuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 16.

Jeffrey P. Petersen, 42, 1010 Parkside Lane. Child abuse. Continued to May 16.

John A. Jacobitz, 52, 301 Seventh St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 18.

Paul F. Reese, 46, 520 N. Ninth St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a deadly weapon while committing a felony, driving while revoked. Continued to June 1.

Stevie M. Tart, 35, 411 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 15.

Derek A. Maguire, 36, 1800 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault, third-degree assault, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to May 15.

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension. Continued to June 15.

Abby R. Cudaback, 25,1116 W. Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 23.

Shane J. Douglas, 41, 1207 N. 17th St. Driving under the influence, driving under suspension, failure to signal. Continued to June 15.

Wyatt J. Blythe, 19, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Careless driving. Continued to May 25.

Blaine D. Colgrove, 48, 46070 S.W. 32nd Road, Odell. First offense DUI. Continued to May 8.

Nathan M. Hartung, 36, 1721 N. 19th St. Four counts protection order violation. Continued to May 18.

Bound

Debbie L. Milligan, 48, 405 S. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 17.

District Court

Arraignments

Michael W. Knipe, 23, 7979S. 82nd St., Adams. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Accepted to drug court.

Jessa Jo Siebe, 27, 206 S. I St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 31.

Roy E. Allison Jr., 471122 Ella St., Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Guilty plea entered. Accepted to drug court.

John D. Helter, 47, 700 Elk St. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 1.

Devon R. Kagy, 29, 1535 Court St. Protection order violation. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 1.

Christopher A. Haynes, 40, 1823 May St. Second offense shoplifting. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 1.

Diana E. Markey, 25, 2012 W. Cedar Road. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for June 1.

Christopher L. Volle, 326 Thayer St. Attempted possession of a controlled substance. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 1.

Continued

Christopher A. Haynes, 40, 1823 May St. Failure to report. Continued to May 3.

Jasmine C. Higgs, 35, 1800 Scott St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to May 4.

Gregory L. Louis II, 38, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 4.

Dawn Meyer, 37, 918 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 4.

Travis J. Kechely, 35, Three counts theft by deception over $5,000, 10 counts theft by deception $1,500-$5,000, two counts theft by deception $500-$1,500, issuing a bad check. Continued to May 4.

Cassandra R. Lovgren, 25, 6231 S. 28th St., Lincoln. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of marijuana. Continued to May 4.

Chance L. Thigpen, 24, 220 S. 16th St. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to May 4.

Macon J. Kaer, 36, 906 E St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to May 17.

Mindy J. Pyle, 52, 514 W. E St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 17.

James J. Corkery Sr., 73, 1800 Scott St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Continued to May 18.

April R. Dixon, 49, 1414 Grant St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana. Continued to May 18.

Jimmy W. Haynes, 34, 1122 Bell St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 18.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 57, 300 W. I St., Wymore. Accessory to a class 2 or 2A felony. Continued to May 18.

Dusty G. Mayhew, 57, 300 W. I St., Wymore. Sex Offender Registration Act violation. Continued to May 18.

Melvin D. Lear, 45, Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 18.

Alyssa M. Kearn, 24, 221 N. 11th St., Wymore. Attempt of a class 2 felony. Continued to May 31.

Emmanuel X. Beach, 23. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to May 31.

Corey L. Jones, 51, 1415 Washington St. Attempt of a class 3 or 3 A felony, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to May 31.

Doug E. Kasl, 47, 419 N. 17th St. Possession of a controlled substance, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 31.

Mindy Thomsen, 44, 1020 N. 15th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 13.

Mindy Thomsen, 44, 1020 N. 15th St. Distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to June 13.

Brandy L. Bennett, 44, 514 W. E St., Wymore. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to June 22.

Tammy S. Wicklander, 58, 49813 S.W. 18th Road, Odell. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 6.

Melissa J. Tyson, 38, 414 N. 16th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, no registration in vehicle. Continued to July 11.

James L. Lopez,25, 516 Market St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 11.

Divorces

Kent J. Hoeting, 43, Beatrice from Keonnie L. Hoeting, 37, Centerville, Iowa. Married October 2020.

Jasmine C. Kujath, 25, Marysville, Kan. from Travis B. Kujath, 25, Wymore. Married April 2018.

Transfers

Sondra A. and William J. Harrold, Linda D. and Scott W. Beran, Connie S. and Gregory L. Fanders to Devern I. and Barbara G. Pohlman. Part of section 35, Grant township. $737,000-$738,000,

Sondra A. and William J. Harrold, Linda D. and Scott W. Beran, Connie S. and Gregory L. Fanders to Jason D. and Emily R. Pohlman. Part of section 35, Grant township. $737,000-$738,000,

Jon M. and Teri L. Zimmerman to Mark and Caitlin Tucker. Part of section 3, Lincoln township. $409,000-$410,000.

Wade E. and Emily M. Thornburg to Kim E. Thornburg. Part of section 2, Logan township. $1,012,000-$1,013,000.

Frances Riege, Larry G. Bohling to Jeffrey Nelson, Shelly A. Hodges. Part of section 30, Midland township. $314,000-$315,000.

Bob L. Payne Jr. to Skylar Bottcher. Lot 2 in block 24, Wymores addition of Wymore. $1,000-$2,000.

Karen K. Buhr to Kim L. Folkerts. Part of section 19, Hanover township. $228,000-$229,000.

Sondra A. and William J. Harrold, Linda D. and Scott W. Beran to Connie S. Fanders. Part of section 29, Blakely township. $282,000-$283,000.

John L. and Alycia D. Laflin to Steve Borgman. Lot 4 in block 27, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $39,000-$40,000.

Myron N. and Joyce M. Belding to Devan Myers and Tyler Rzekonski. Lot 3 in block 57, original town of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

Nikki Savoie to Tony and Jane Badertscher. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 8, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $237,000-$238,000.