At the courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Michael E. Alm, 36 Beatrice, $200; Tracey J. beebe, 58, Beatrice, $75.

Failure to yield

Bruce B. Carsten, 80, Cortland, $25.

No operator’s license

Kaleigh S. Stevens, 29, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Lee C. Morsett, 22, Tecumseh, $25; Aubree N. Vculek, 22, Beatrice, $25; Cale R. Kaiser, 29, Beatrice, $25; Kaleigh S. Stevens, 29, Beatrice, $25; Dakota D. Hurley, 31, Wymore, $25.

Expired in transit

Joseph M. Roberts, 54, Beatrice, $50.

UCR no registration

Roger L. Upton, 69, Lincoln, $100.

CMV brake general

Ryan A. Rademacher, 44, Beatrice, $50; Joshua D. Puskas, 39, Beatrice, $50.

CMV load securement

Joshua D. Puskas, 39, Beatrice, $100.

CMV lights

Joshua D. Puskas, 39, Beatrice, $25.

CMV marking

Ryan A. Rademacher, 44, Beatrice, $50.

CMV tire

Ryan A. Rademacher, 44, Beatrice, $50.

Overweight capacity plates

Ryan A. Rademacher, 44, Beatrice, $50.

Arraignments

Amanda K. Wirth, 34, 2861 Read St., Omaha. Issuing a no-account check. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 26.

Amanda K. Wirth, 34, 2861 Read St., Omaha. Second-degree forgery. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 26.

Amanda K. Wirth, 34, 2861 Read St., Omaha. Protection order violation. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 26.

Gloria A. Lopez, 38, 2009 S. Sixth St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 10.

Rodger A. Keehn, 47, 2100 S. Fourth Ave. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 10.

Blaine D. Colgrove, 47, 46070 S.W. 32nd Road, Odell. First offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for May 10.

Daniel J. Oliverius, 64, 1309 Summit St. Refuse to submit to a test. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 27.

Michael S. Grant Jr., 23, 1014 N. Fifth St. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 10.

Michael E. Alm, 36, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Second-degree trespassing. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for May 26.

Nathan Smith, 23, 1722 Washington St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 27.

Christopher D. Johnson, 23, 115 Walnut St., Otoe. Driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for June 16.

Sentencings

Austin M. Douglas, 25, 622 Bell St. 15 days jail for obstructing government operations.

Eric L. Rhoden, 44, 919 Market St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Jeffry P. Petersen, 42, 1010 Parkside Lane. $300 for school bus stop arm violation.

Jason N. Wellsandt, 44, 1215 Bell St. $150 for disturbing the peace.

Logan Retherford, 22, 120 W. Lincoln St., Blue Springs. $100 for driving under suspension.

Dismissed

Jason N. Wellsandt, 44, 1215 Bell St. Unnecessary noise. Dismissed with prejudice.

Nathan Smith, 23, 1722 Washington St. Transporting a child while intoxicated, failure to use child restraint, failure to signal, improper vehicle lighting, no proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Shea M. Nelson, 23, 1804 Grant St. First offense DUI. Continued to May 2.

Kelsie R. Brewer, 22, 204 S. LaSalle St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to April 14.

Kevin E. Clark, 64, 1016 Linden St., Fairbury. Intimidation by phone or electronic device. Continued to June 3.

John R. Wright, 29, 3500 N. Sixth St. Two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to April 26.

Nicholas S. Heitman, 35, 820 11th St., Fairbury. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual criminal. Continued to May 9.

Joshua D. Weeks, 31, 711 N 10th St. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to June 2.

Dustin A. Anderson, 43, 1809 Elk St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief, theft, willful reckless driving, driving under suspension. Continued to May 3.

David A. Trauernicht, 54, 2119 S. Sixth St. First offense DUI, failure to signal.Continued to April 21.

Amber N. Georgi, 37, 309 309 Austin St., Pickrell. First offense DUI. Continued to May 10.

Kilynn J. Riekenberg, 20, 1010 Parkside Lane. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, speeding. Continued to May 17.

Remington L. Holes, 31, 423 Helen St. Second offense DUI. Continued to April 28.

Sergio Mendoza, 27, 1325 Market St. Protection order violation. Continued to May 10.

Hugede Luma, 35, 1005 Hickory Hill Road, Papillon. Driving during revocation. Continued to May 10.

Dawn M. Young, 49, 225 S. 21st St. First offense DUI, false reporting. Continued to April 26.

K’Lynne Whitmore, 37, 314 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Continued to May 27.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Third-degree domestic assault, terrorisitic threats, theft $0-$500, theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to May 3.

Bound

Mark E. McPherson, 52, 904 McLean St., Falls City. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court May 19.

Joshua D. Weeks, 31, 711 N 10th St. Burglary. Bound to District Court June 2.

Joshua D. Weeks, 31, 711 N 10th St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court June 2.

Joshua D. Weeks, 31, 711 N 10th St. Theft over $5,000. Bound to District Court June 2.

Joshua D. Weeks, 31, 711 N 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Bound to District Court June 2.

Kodi J. Zelinko, 30, 1006 Ella St. Second-degree assault. Bound to District Court June 1.

Transfers

Duane R. and Martha Hemminger, Gerald L. and Carlene Hemminger to David A. and Linda M. Creevan. Part of section 16, Sicily township. $399,000-$400,000.

Beatrice GMC Real Estate LLC to Chanel N. Cayetano. Part of lot 12 in block 3, Northridge Manor addition of Beatrice. $181,000-$182,000.

Walter Poling, Michelle A. Poling to Eric Ebeling. Part of block 7, Kyles and Wrights second subdivision of Beatrice. $164,000-$165,000.

Donald L. and Barbara Johnsen to Blue River Holdings LLC. Part of lot 8 in block 58, original town of Beatrice. $44,000-$45,000.

Daniel H. and Denice Howell to Jerry D. Ferguson. Lot 2 in block 82, original town of Beatrice. $129,000-$130,000.

Ronald Wallman, Dale Wallman, Ileen M. Wallman to Duane and Doris Claassen. Lots 10-12 in block 11, Dwyers subdivision of Beatrice. $209,000-$210,000.

Homes 101 Inc. to Misael and Ilene E. Martinez. Lot 156 and part of lot 155, south Beatrice. $36,000-$37,000.

Jaycie L. Wanderbeek, Dylan and Jenna Lempka to Farmers Cooperative. Part of section 2, Adams township. $124,000-$125,000.

Goossen Construction Inc. to L&M Goossen Enterprises Inc. Part of lot 22, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $55,000-$56,000.

L&M Goossen Enterprises Inc. to Goossen Construction Inc. Lot 2, Flowing Springs third addition of Beatrice. $55,000-$56,000.

Steven R. Crosier, Shelly F. Crosier, Walter W. Lange to Steven R. and Shelly F. Crosier. Part of section 22, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $109,000-$110,000.

Virginia K. Henry to Krista Simpson. Lots 7, 8 in block 6, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $11,000-$12,000.

Tyler L. and Kelly J. Dieter to Justin C. Zink. Lot 8 and part of lot 7 in block 4, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $163,000-$164,000.

