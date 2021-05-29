At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Brendon P. Dumont, 30, Marysville, $300; Kiyone, A. Stuchl, 20, Lincoln, $300; Candace L. McPheron, 56, Beatrice, $125; Carrisa M. Daubendiek, 22, Beatrice, $75; Megan C. Kanouff, 21, Cypress, Texas, $75; James A. Bates, 56, Endicott, $75; Kloie A. Mullen, 19, Beatrice, $75; Dezmond E. Krause, 18, York, $25; Shelby N. Bruna, 23, Hanover, Kan., $25; Hobert B. Rupe, 54, Lincoln, $250; Chaye Cramer, 27, Fairbury, $250; Brittney M. Ruh, 20, Beatrice, $125; Madison A. Wegner, 17, Wymore, $75.
No valid registration:
Jerod L. Hughes, 22, Fairbury, $25; Adam D. Parde, 36, Beatrice, $25; Hunter J. bartek, 22, Beatrice, $25;
Misuse school permit:
Avery M. Collins, 15, Beatrice, $125.
Stop sign violation:
Deborah L. Boosinger, 61, Beatrice, $75.
Unnecessary noise:
Triston G. Reysen, 18, Beatrice, $25.
No seat belt:
James A. Bates, 56, Endicott, $25; Kloie A. Mullen, 19, Beatrice, $25.
Wrong way on one way:
Robert E. Dunn, 57, Beatrice, $25.
Improper vehicle lighting:
Iliana R. Vitela, 33, Spring, Texas, $25.
CMV marking:
Adam D. Parde, 36, Beatrice, $50.
UCR no registration:
Iliana R. Vitela, 33, Spring, Texas, $100.
CMV HOS log:
Iliana R. Vitela, 33, Spring, Texas, $100.
Reciprocity Intra-business:
Iliana R. Vitela, 33, Spring, Texas, $50.
Arraignments
Nathan W. Smith, 21, 1418 Washington St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 22.
Kallista R. Story, 21, 700 Grace St. First offense DUI, No valid registration. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for July 1.
Nathan M. Hartung, 34, 8778 W. Scott Road. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 22.
Bryan N. Bishop, 26, 408 N. Eighth St. Criminal mischief. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 22.
Scott A. Brodersen, 51, 1119 Third Corso, Nebraska City. Second offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for June 15.
Christopher W. Neel, 37, 1800 Scott St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 24.
Sentencings
Damien S. Roland, 41, 1302 Scott St. Two days jail for theft.
Christopher E. Warnsing, 45, 318 Bunn Road, Okalona, Ariz. $100 for disorderly conduct.
Adam J. Erikson, 37, 1512 S. Fifth St. $100 for second-degree trespassing.
Devin L. Choate, 30, 1308 N. Ninth St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.
Sage M. Mullins, 22, 25478 S. 23rd St. $200 for speeding, $300 for possession of marijuana.
Jasyn H. Harris, 18, 1617 N. 19th St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $125 for speeding.
Caleb C. Meyer, 20, 1123 Keating St., Marysville, Kan. $500, nine months probation, license revoked 60 days for first offense DUI.
Brien A. Moffett, 24, 711 S. Seventh St. 60 days jail for protection order violation.
Ryan L. Miller, 61, 1312 Seventh St., Fairbury. $100 for leaving the scene of an accident.
Dismissed
Caleb C. Meyer, 20, 1123 Keating St., Marysville, Kan. Minor in possession. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Eric M. Lenners, 45, 206 McClean St., Filley. First offense DUI. Continued to June 6.
Todd Parde, 45, 504 N. Third St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 22.
Chyanne B. Johnson, 21, 1302 Scott St. Theft. Continued to June 15.
Brandee N. Freauf, 46, 1413 Union Ave. Second offense DUI. Continued to June 15.
Timothy S. Benson II, 27, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. Fourth offense refuse to submit to a test, driving under suspension, open container violation. Continued to June 22.
Eric L. Rhode, 43, 919 Market St. First offense DUI. Continued to July 22.
Daniel L. HIle II, 51, 802 E. First St., Wilber. Possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Continued to July 8.
Derrie J. Seeman, 39, 403 Warren St., Liberty. Protection order violation, stalking. Continued to June 22.
Tammy R. Hesse, 60, 608 N. 10th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to June 15.
Quint R. Mick, 56, 210 S. Reed St. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding. Continued to June 22.
Jeremiah O. Tart, 38, 503 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to June 1.
Dusty G. Mayhew, 55, 930 Garden St. Two counts Sex Offender Registration Act violation, habitual criminal. Continued to June 15.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Minor in possession. Continued to June 15.
William J. Umphenour, 30, 1510 High St. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Continued to June 1.
Steven King, 21, 3800 N. Sixth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 24.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 15.
Alayna P. Hughes, 18, 622 N. Eighth St. Shoplifting. Continued to June 15.
Jacob A. Lenners, 20, 716 N. 10th St. $100 for driving under suspension, $250 for minor in possession.
Bound
Rose M. Coyle, 28, 640 Olive Ave., Hebron. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 8.
Terry L. Franzen, 46, 617 Paddock St. Burglary. Bound to District Court July 7.
Marriage Licenses
Brady L. McMurray, 24, Adams to Taylor L. Sugden, 24, Adams.
Taylor D. Summers, 26, Gunnison, Colo. to Kaylee R. Gaswick, 25, Chadron.
Matthew W. Jinright, 45, Beatrice to Valerie L. Melson, 36, Beatrice.
Wade B. Spencer, 55, Beatrice to Amy Jo Miller, 47, Beatrice.
Mark D. Pallas, 43, Beatrice to Thankful R. Brunner, 42, Beatrice.