At the Courthouse

Rhen Marshall Inc. to Bissegger Rentals LLC. Lot 2, Hubris first addition of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.

Wayne and Vivian Zimmerman to Jeffrey S. Wiese. Part of section 4, Rockford township. $687,000-$688,000.

Lonnie L. and Theresa M. Litterick to Andrew L. and Mallory L. Hubka. Lot 18 in block 5, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $194,000-$195,000.

Tanner and Anne Parde to Theresa Schramm. Lot 2 in block 7, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $57,000-$58,000.

Darrell P. Schramm to Brady J. and Mandi Bruna. Part of section 7, Paddock township. $433,000-$434,000.

Setzer Manufacturing to Brendan and Hali Summers. Part of section 28, Filley townships. $91,000-$92,000.

Eina F. Aden to Stephanie Keegan. Lot 3 in block 4, second addition to south Beatrice. $35,000-$36,000.

Richard and Celeste Glanz to Stanley and Shelly Muir. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 10, Sumpters addition of Adams. 304,000-$305,000.

Arlyce M. Thompson to Steven D. and Kellie Kovar. Part of block 11, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $51,000-$52,000.