At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Sydney A. Larson, 28, Lincoln, $75; Breanna Vaudrin, 29, Sterling, $150; Nina H. Farmanesh, 32, Fairbury, $75; Joshua J. Houseman, 38, Beatrice, $25; Eric S. Wuerl, 41, Milwaukee, Wisc., $75; Karen L. Sullivan-Koppinger, 62, Lincoln, $200; Brandon L. Dickson, 32, Beatrice, $75; Dawson H. Brown, 22, Lincoln, $125; Brian N. Troxel, 62, Wymore, $200.
Failure to yield:
Jodi A. Hasse, 61, Beatrice, $25; Theresa A. Schramm, 62, Beatrice, $25.
No seat belt:
Skyler H. Sides, 26, Fairbury, $25.
No valid registration:
Brian J. Clausen, 63, Beatrice, $35.
No operator’s license:
Damion Corter, 19, Fairbury, $75.
Exceed width limits:
Brian J. Clausen, 63, Beatrice, $115.
Sentencings
Rodney J. Burr, 42, 2123 Ella St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.
Kathryn A. Richardson, 44, 85297 550 Ave., Pierce. $150 for no valid registration.
Jordan R. Kuhn, 24, 204 Abbott St. $300 for criminal mischief.
Dismissed
Rodney J. Burr, 42, 2123 Ella St. Driving under suspension. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Jeffrey A. oreskovich, 38, 202 Pribram, Prague. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts child abuse. Continued to June 22.
Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI, open container violation, no proof of insurance, no license on person. Continued to June 22.
Duane M. Colson, 26, 1301 10th St. First offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to June 15.
Roy J. Forney, 39, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. Two counts third-degree assault, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 13.
Seth J. Stevison, 31, 908 Elk St. Third-degree domestic assault, strangulation, first-degree fals imprisonment, negligent child abuse. Continued to June 18.
Catherine A. Hempfling, 41, 1206 N. Seventh St. Driving under suspension. Continued to June 15.
Jamie D. Brase, 47, 1017 N. Fifth St. Disturbing the peace. Continued to July 1.
Ashley M. Maher, 31, 712 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to June 22.
Tiffany N. Trauernicht, 31, 1500 Carlyle St. Second offense DUI. Continued to July 6.
William J. Umphenour, 30, 1510 High St. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Continued to July 6.
Skylar R. Whitmore, 27, 1212 Market St. Driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to Aug. 3.
Randy L. Bennett, 42, 1314 19th Ave. Aiding and abetting a class 2A felony. Continued to June 15.
Bound
Zachary J. Roth, 26, 1219 N. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court June 17.
Roy J. Forney, 39, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care professional. Bound to District Court July 13.
Steven S. Leishman, 38, 1748 E. Linden Road. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 8.
District Court
Sentencings
Eric J. Lewien, 28, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony.
Eric J. Lewien, 28, 225 N. Jefferson St., Blue Springs. 36 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Chelsi L. Pike, 34, 1505 Oxford Place, Manhattan, Kan. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance, one year concurrent for carrying a concealed weapon, two years concurrent for failure to appear.
Brittany L. Martin, 30, 119 Jefferson Ave., Hebron. Two years prison for possession of a controlled substance, one year concurrent for first offense DUI.
Brittany L. Martin, 30, 119 Jefferson Ave., Hebron. 2-4 years prison for attempt of a class 2 felony.
Continued
Austyn I. Kuklish, 24, 901 N. Fifth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to June 16.
Joseph Barr, 27, 8217 S 152nd St., Omaha. Attempted possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting. Continued to June 17.
Robert L. Clayton, 67, 823 Elk St. Distribution of controlled substance. Continued to June 17.
Milo C. Leslie, 25, 1205 S. 12th St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to July 7.
Mindy J. Pyle, 50, 212 N. Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 7.
Dusty G. Mayhew, 55, 930 Garden St. Accessory to a class 2 or 2A felony. Continued to July 7.
Dusty G. Mayhew, 55, 930 Garden St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 7.
Matthew A. Shea, 29,1118 W. Scott St. Strangulation. Continued to July 7.
Krystal M. Pearson, 39, 1503 HIgh St. Possession of a controlled substance, tampering with evidence. Continued to July 7.
Timothy L. Schutte, 49, 1120 Garfield St. Possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, driving during revocation. Continued to July 21.
Abram L Wyatt, 36. Three counts child abuse, third-degree domestic assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 19.
Divorces
Catrina M. Cude, Wymore from Christian M. Cude, 25, Fairbury. Married March 2017.
Cynthia A. Parde, 63, Adams from Arlan D. Parde, 70, Adams. Married April 1994.
Transfers
Cecelia Linscott to Robert S. and Lenece Pinkerton. Part of section 34, Riverside township. $459,000-$460,000.
Merrell and Hilda J. Andersen to Tamara L. Unterseher, Stephanie J. Davy. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 5, Mortons Acres subdivision of Beatrice. $275,000-$276,000.
Ronald D. and Joellyn Wittmis to Terry L. Trauernicht and Rebecca J. Hagood. Lots 4-6 in block 27, Hoags addition of Wymore. $154,000-$155,000.
Rhen Marshall Inc. to Bissegger Rentals LLC. Lot 2, Hubris first addition of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.
Wayne and Vivian Zimmerman to Jeffrey S. Wiese. Part of section 4, Rockford township. $687,000-$688,000.
Lonnie L. and Theresa M. Litterick to Andrew L. and Mallory L. Hubka. Lot 18 in block 5, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $194,000-$195,000.
Tanner and Anne Parde to Theresa Schramm. Lot 2 in block 7, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $57,000-$58,000.
Darrell P. Schramm to Brady J. and Mandi Bruna. Part of section 7, Paddock township. $433,000-$434,000.
Setzer Manufacturing to Brendan and Hali Summers. Part of section 28, Filley townships. $91,000-$92,000.
Eina F. Aden to Stephanie Keegan. Lot 3 in block 4, second addition to south Beatrice. $35,000-$36,000.
Richard and Celeste Glanz to Stanley and Shelly Muir. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 10, Sumpters addition of Adams. 304,000-$305,000.
Arlyce M. Thompson to Steven D. and Kellie Kovar. Part of block 11, Wiebes City Gardens of Beatrice. $51,000-$52,000.
Joshua P. and Erin M. Johnson to Tyson J. and Shelby L. Miller. Lot 2 and part of lot 3 in block 8, Fairview addition of Beatrice. $189,000-$190,000.
Christopher Burnett and Suzanne Perry to Trenton A. and Madison R. Long. Part of lot 1 in block 7, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $189,000-$190,000.
Jordan and Whitney Grabouski to Cody Sohl. Lot 3 in block 4, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $92,000-$93,000.
Gerald W. Stevens, Elma J. Meckem to Gerald and Kathy Orth. Lots 1-3 in block 4, Highland Park of Beatrice. $109,000-$110,000.
Wacha Inc. to JMP Property Enterprises LLC. Lot 1, Wacha first addition fo section section 27, Midland township. $329,000-$330,000.