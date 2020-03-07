At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Gwendolyn H. Zumwalt, 20, Beatrice, $75; Joel M. Scott, 42, Waverly, $125; Hunter A. Edwards, 23, Fremont, $75; Janet Gerritse, 52, Plymouth, $75; Didier A. Djomo Tchuigoua, 32, Lincoln, $125; Collin L. Wiens, 23, Beatrice, $75; Kristen R. Heidemann, 46, Diler, $75; Robyn L. Fort, 41, Cortland, $75.
No operator’s license:
Stacy J. Goes, 48, Cortland, $75.
No valid registration:
Brittany P. Weber, 21, Beatrice, $25.
Arraignments
Christopher J. Miller, 26, 8941 Vinice Lane, Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 14.
Robert L. Watson, 52, 110 S. Ninth St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 14.
Lucas R. Bennett, 35, 70747 568th Ave., Fairbury. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 6.
Britney A. Scott, 30, 1297 E. Oak Road, Blue Springs. Negligent child abuse. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for April 9.
Natasha K. Trauernicht, 31, 1417 Crestview Ave. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a test. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 14.
Dustin L. McAllister, 28, 1200 Lincoln St. Criminal mischief, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace, first offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for April 14.
Emma R. Johnson, 24, 906 Ella St. Disorderly conduct. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for March 23.
Gerald E. Bertalot, 41, 1800 Scott St. 50 days jail for third-degree domestic assault.
Sentencings
Devon R. Kagy, 26, 1535 Court St. 60 days jail for driving under suspension, 60 days concurrent for driving under suspension, $300 for possession of marijuana.
Neely A. Flores, 40, 613 N. 12th St. 40 days jail for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, 40 days concurrent for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.
Catie L. Burr, 32, 925 N. Fifth St. $100 for shoplifting.
Brenden S. Hooper, 19, 202 N. Wilson St., Wilber. $200 for shoplifting.
Matthew C. Raber, 42, 1512 Country Club Lane. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.
Kane A. Hasselbring, 19, 1027 D St., Fairbury. $50 for no habitat stamp.
Dismissed
Natasha K. Trauernicht, 31, 1417 Crestview Ave. Obstructing a peace officer, open container violation. Dismissed without prejudice.
Gerald E. Bertalot, 41, 1800 Scott St. False reporting. Dismissed without prejudice.
Continued
Elisha R. Mais, 22, 1240 N. 25th St. Possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear. Continued to March 17.
Aaron M. Bstandig, 30, 1015 Lincoln St. No proof of insurance. Continued to March 24.
Larenda L. Simmons, 29, 539 W. Wlla St. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 7.
Jason R. Hatfield, 44, 1026 N. Seventh St. Criminal mischief, second-degree trespassing. Continued to March 10.
James E. Gawith IV, 27, 419 Perry St., Odell. First offense DUI, driving under suspension, speeding. Continued to March 10.
Erik W. Spilker, 47, 405 N. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana, open container violation. Continued to March 24.
Andrew L. Owen, 22, 826 S. 30th St., Lincoln. Driving during revocation. Continued to March 10.
Parker R. Viets, 19, 201 N. Simpson St., Endicott. Possession of marijuana. Continued to April 9.
John G. Wilson, 39, 924 Sheridan St. Holdrege. Intentional child abuse, negligent child abuse, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 10.
Ralph Holdsworth, 52, 703 S. 10th St. Third offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to April 14.
Jeffrey A. Wells, 49, 212 Shugart St. Theft $1,500-$5,000. Continued to March 24.
Vernon L. Mcalister, 71, 501 S. Fifth St. No valid registration, no license on person, no proof of insurance. Continued to March 31.
Shawna M. Weeks, 37, 1205 Bell St. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 21.
David E. Sutton, 53, 1029 F St., Fairbury. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 7.
Austin J. Reed, 20, 1305 Court St. Disorderly conduct, assault, unnecessary noise. Continued to March 10.
Johnny D. Meyers, 58, 2121 N. 27th St., Lincoln. Possession of a controlled substance, improper vehicle lighting. Continued to March 10.
Johnny D. Meyers, 58, 2121 N. 27th St., Lincoln. Refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 10.
Dylan L. Roof, 27, 1406 N. 10th St. Protection order violation, leaving the scene of an accident, no proof of insurance. Continued to April 7.
Dylan L. Roof, 27, 1406 N. 10th St. Transporting a child while intoxicated, protection order violation, negligent child abuse, first offense DUI. Continued to April 7.
Randy J. Adams, 38, 15500 E. Burch Road, Adams. Burglary, strangulation, third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, leaving the scene of an accident, willful reckless driving. Continued to March 12.
Coleen L. Sanderson, 42, 110 Ninth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 17.
Dale J. Riepenkroger, 56, 710 Bell St. Two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to appear. Continued to April 16.
Bound
Trevor L. Watson, 22, 440 N. Fifth St. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court April 1.
David S. Carpentier, 60, 312 N. Eighth St. Two counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Bound to District Court March 19.
District Court
Arraignments
Kaylynn Dobbins, 26, 1800 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 14.
Kaylynn Dobbins, 26, 1800 Scott St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 14.
Hannah A. Thomsen, 20, 1020 N. 15th St. Attempted tampering with evidence. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 14.
James L. Orton, 29, 1414 N. 11th St. Possession of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial conference set for April 15.
Shane M. Whitehouse, 43, 711 Lincoln St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 13.
Erin N. Bond, 34, 803 N. Eighth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, first offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for May 13.
Sentencings
James A. Bender, 48. 709 S. 14th St., Wymore. 36 months probation, 30 days jail, $1,000 for third offense DUI.
James A. Bender, 48, 709 S. 14th St., Wymore. 36 months probation for attempted possession with intent to distribute.
Justin A. Thomsen, 41, 319 N. 12th St., Wymore. 48 months probation for possession of a controlled substance.
Zachary N. Craven, 24, 400 Hill St. 136 days jail for enticement by an electronic communication device. Attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony.
Aaron J. Burr, 39, 529 N. Fifth St. 24 months prison for possession of a controlled substance.
Dismissed
Kaylynn Dobbins, 26, 1800 Scott St. Negligent child abuse, expose child to methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed with prejudice.
Kaylynn Dobbins, 26, 1800 Scott St. Possession of marijuana, three counts distribution of a controlled substance, Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Russell A. Pacha, 59, 709 N. Fourth St. Possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance, two counts possession of a controlled substance, no drug tax stamp, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful acts related to drugs. Continued to March 30.
Jacob A. Whitney, 38, 17748 E. Highway 41, Adams. Burglary, terroristic threats, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, criminal mischief. Continued to April 1.
Jacob A. Whitney, 38, 17748 E. Highway 41, Adams. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 1.
Brandon L. Hickey, 34, 58175 PWF Road, Diller. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 2.
Corey A. Torske, 38, 1312 Market St. Distribution of a controlled substance, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to May 14.
Corey A. Torske, 38, 1312 Market St. Possession of a controlled substance, three counts possession of a legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to May 14.
Robert L. Clayton, 65, 83 Elk St. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 2.
Gregory C. Lauby, 72, 312 N. 10th St., Wymore. Failure to report every three months. Continued to March 30.
Amalia K. Ashlock, 44, 1409 ½ Summit St. Aiding and abetting a class 2 felony, possession of a controlled substance, two counts negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance near a school. Continued to April 2.
David L. Beetley, 58, 1710 H St., Fairbury. Stalking, resisting arrest, protection order violation, second-degree trespassing, littering protection order violation, stalking, trespassing. Continued to April 1.
Maranda D. Caporale, 44, 423 Helen St. Possession of a controlled substance. Guilty plea entered. Drug court hearing set for March 30.
Bobby R. Briggs, 28, 730 Jackson Ave., Seward. Burglary. Continued to April 1.
Christopher A. Clayton, 35, 1301 Court St. Three counts possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of marijuana, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance, two counts negligent child abuse. Continued to April 15.
Jerrod N. Hamm, 32, 812 Elk St. DUI causing injury. Continued to April 2.
Milo C. Leslie, 24, 1205 S. 12th St. Attempt of a class 2A felony. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 13.
Jessica N. Lindblad, 32, 2111 S. Second St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 15.
Jessica N. Lindblad, 32, 2111 S. Second St. Five counts possession of a controlled substance, two counts possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to April 15.
Ryan K. Mathews, 32, 906 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug. Continued to April 1.
Ashly R. Orton, 29, 508 S. 10th St. Possession of a controlled substance, negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 15.
Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 42, 721 Scott St. Fourth offense DUI, no operator’s license. Continued to March 19.
Brandon L. Dickson, 31, 429 N. 13th St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 1.
Jerome S. Beck, 37, Beatrice. Two counts attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to March 25.
Jerome S. Beck, 37, Beatrice. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm. Jury trial set for May 27.
heena Hammond, 34, 517 N. 11th St. Second-degree forgery. Continued to April 2.
Michelle L. Harvey, 43, 508 S. 10th St. Distribution of a controlled substance near a school, possession of a controlled substance, four county negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 16.
Michelle L. Harvey, 43, 508 S. 10th St. Four counts possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 16.
Stacy L Hormann, 45, 409 Broadway St., Marysville, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 2.
Eric W. Miner, 38, 701 H St., Fairbury. Failure to report every six months. Continued to April 2.
Logan J. Evans, 21, 31650 U.S. Highway 77. Four counts possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 3.
Logan J. Evans, 21, 31650 U.S. Highway 77. Trespassing, attempted theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Sept. 3.
Alyssa D. Lange-Holly, 38, 104 Wyatt St., Blue Springs. Possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to April 1.
Marriage Licenses
Maurice E. Cullison, 81, Blue Springs to Margaret E. Schwartz, 78, Liberty.
Andrew I. Meyer, 49, Lincoln to Christy R. Coudeyras, 40, Beatrice.
David A. Barrett, 31, Lincoln to Karin E. Turjeman, 24, Lincoln.
Michael D. Davis, 32, Beatrice to Kayleigh M. Carlson, 32, Beatrice.
William C. Whitehouse, 39, Wymore to Lestie A. Todd, 42, Wymore.
Divorces
Ramona Daniels, 61, Western from David Daniels Sr., 68, Beatrice. Married May 1977.
Christopher L. Bench, 41, Beatrice from Erin D. Bench, 45, Beatrice. Married April 2004.
Cheyenne J. Holexa, 23, Beatrice from Marc A. Holexa, 28, Beatrice. Married March 2016.
Transfers
Lyle D. Scheele to Lyle D. Scheele and Lynnette R. Scheele. Lots 4-9 and part of lots 1-3 in block 3, Morton Lanham of Gage County. $28,000-$29,000.
Joy L. Hsiao to Robert L. and Patricia A. Jacobson. Lot 20 and part of lot 21 in block 6, Highland Park of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.
Lee A. Larington to Daniel F. and Connie R. Doyle. Lot 7 and part of lot 6 in block 5, Mortons Acres second addition of Beatrice. $184,000-$185,000.
Hippen Construction Inc. to Robert and Joyce Jurgens. Lots 6, 7 Meadowlark addition of Beatrice. $22,000-$23,000.
Don and Barbara Wrightsman to Roger J. Aden. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 58, original town of Beatrice. $17,000-$18,000.
Brian L. Brauer to Lance J. and Rebecca D. Borgman. Part of section 36, Lincoln township. $249,000-$250,000.
11T NE LLC to Benjamin and Brooke Thayer. Lots 1-4 in block 12, lots 1-5 in block 15, Highland Park of Beatrice. $72,000-$73,000.
Ronald Wallman, Dale Wallman, Ileen Wallman to Gregg Bremers. Lot 1 in block 79, original town of Beatrice. $45,000-$46,000.
John H. Bergmeyer, Harley D. Bergmeyer to Cody L. and Ashton Wollenburg. Part of section 19, Clatonia township. $314,000-$315,000.
Elmer L. and Patricia A. Sunderland to Linda M. and Orville R. Speckmann. Lot 12 in block 3, Kyle and Wright subdivision of Beatrice. 48,000-$49,000.