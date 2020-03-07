At the Courthouse

Brandon L. Dickson, 31, 429 N. 13th St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 1.

Jerome S. Beck, 37, Beatrice. Two counts attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to March 25.

Jerome S. Beck, 37, Beatrice. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm. Jury trial set for May 27.

heena Hammond, 34, 517 N. 11th St. Second-degree forgery. Continued to April 2.

Michelle L. Harvey, 43, 508 S. 10th St. Distribution of a controlled substance near a school, possession of a controlled substance, four county negligent child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 16.

Michelle L. Harvey, 43, 508 S. 10th St. Four counts possession of a controlled substance, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 16.

Stacy L Hormann, 45, 409 Broadway St., Marysville, Kan. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 2.

Eric W. Miner, 38, 701 H St., Fairbury. Failure to report every six months. Continued to April 2.