At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Oscar Cardoso Martinez, 27, Fairbury, $125; Samantha Rainey, 17, Wilber, $75; Noah P. Dorn, 22, Cortland, $300;Austyn I. Kuklish, 25, Beatrice, $200; Austin C. Wolken, 19, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Sarah D. Geerdes, 42, Wilber, $25.

Expired in transit

Mark L. Haecker, 60, Beatrice, $50.

CMV lights

Joshua A. Young, 22, Beatrice, $25.

CMV brake

Joshua A. Young, 22, Beatrice, $50.

Arraignments

Peyton N. Murphy, 20, 1839 Carlyle St. Attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. Guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 12.

Christine D. Barth, 42, 206 Laramie St., Diller. Second offense DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Aug. 8.

Remington L. Holes, 32, 423 Helen St. Second offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 18.

Jason L. Cullison, 51, 335 N. 25th St. Driving under the influence, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 16.

Kevin D. Morris, 49, 540 E. Broad St., Blue Springs. Third offense DUI, refuse to submit to a test. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 2.

Kyle A. Spitsnogle, 20, 918 Scott St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 2.

Ryan R. Hunt, 22, 28730 S. 120th Road. First offense DUI, carrying a concealed weapon. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Aug. 22.

Sentencings

Daniel J. Oloverius, 65, 1309 Summit St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for refusal to submit to a test.

Derrik A. Hurley, 35 402 S. Eighth St., Blue Springs. $100 for driving under suspension, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia, $300 for possession of marijuana.

Ryan E. Peden, 26, 715 N. 10th St. 90 days jail for third-degree domestic assault.

Ryan E. Peden, 26, 715 N. 10th St. 90 days jail, $500, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. $300 for possession of a controlled substance.

Trenton J. Cooper, 29, 741 Lake Shore Drive, Lincoln. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Ronald L. Cornelius, 27, 2032 E. Elm Road, Pickrell. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Nancy K. SImpson, 59, 1109 Ella St. $500, license revoked 60 days, nine months probation for first offense DUI.

Greg S. Spilker, 59, 3597 W. Cherry Road, Pickrell. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation of forest offense DUI.

Nathan S. Smith, 24, 1722 Washington St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Juan D. Padron Salgado, 41, 3454 Merrell Road, Dallas. $50 for reciprocity violation, $100 fir depositing material on road or ditch, $75 for no operator’s license.

Chad Dorn, 48, 905 N. 12th St. $400 for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.

Brandon J. Christen, 20, 115 N. Fifth St., Wymore. $200 for reckless driving, $200 for speeding.

Jeffrey E. Henninger, 41, 1435 D St., Lincoln. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Brandon C. Hinojosa, 39, 1117 Grant St. $500 for carrying a concealed weapon.

Noori Hajee, 28, 515 W. Saunders Ave. $25 for no valid registration, $100 for no proof of insurance.

Dismissed

Brandon C. Hinojosa, 39, 1117 Grant St. Two counts carrying a concealed weapon. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Jason R. Stevens, 43, 41142 S.W. 75th Road, Odell. First offense DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of an open container. Continued to July 14.

Emma J. Johnson, 26, 906 Ella St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 12.

James H. Hicks, 73, 823 N. Ninth St. First offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 4.

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Driving under suspension, no operator’s license. Continued to Aug. 12.

James D. Eggert, 61, 414 N. 16th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 12.

Gloria A. Loepz, 38, 2009 S. Sixth St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to July 21.

Matthew S. Brommer, 33, 708 Lincoln St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 2.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Theft. Continued to July 26.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Two counts driving under suspension, obstructing an officer. Continued to July 26.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Third-degree assault, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 26.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to Aug. 11.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree assault, criminal mischief. Continued to Aug. 11.

Saphire D. Roland, 22, 1412 Scott St. Driving during revocation, speeding. Continued to July 26.

Curtis J. Hansen, 60, 105 N. Fourth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Aug. 16.

James P. Hager, 36, 1115 E. Court St. Two counts attempt of a class 2A felony. Continued to Aug. 9.

Jessica R. Lukehart, 33, 1515 Bell St. Terrorisitic threats. Continued to Aug. 16.

Michael J. Bunch, 45, 1413 N. 19th St. Driving under the influence. Continued to Aug. 19.

Kory R. Diekman, 32, 236 S. 19th St. Second offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to Aug. 19.

Bryan T. Neal, 40, 428 N. Eighth St. Second offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 16.

Luke A. Vater, 33, 521 N. 11th St. Second offense DUI. Continued to July 26.

Shad S. Lewis, 43, 418 Wiebe St. Third offense DUI, third offense refuse to submit to a test, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing a police officer. Continued to Aug. 2.

Corey L. Jones, 50, 1415 Washington St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to Aug. 16.

Christian E. Gonzalez, 26, 7881 E. Locust Road, Holmesville. Driving while revoked. Continued to July 26.

Jarrett L. Carstens, 24, 1100 W. Sargent Road. Obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence, attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Aug. 23.

Dustin J. Stewart, 28, 3800 N. Sixth St. Third-degree domestic assault, disturbing the peace. Continued to Aug. 16.

Bryson L. Fralin, 22, 405 Mulberry Lane. First offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 9.

Nolan R. White, 22, 1717 Jackson St. First offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 9.

Bound

Robert H. Hermsmeier, 56, 201 Maple St., Jansen. Possession of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court Aug. 17.

Transfers

Heather R. and Sean M. Stevens to Kimberly A. Stevenson. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 21, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $50,000-$51,000.

TWTM-4 LLC to PME LLC. Part of sections 8, 17, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $196,000-$197,000.

Little Resort LLC to Billie J. Little. Part of section 3, Sherman township. $112,000-$113,000.

Daryl Uhlman, Dawn M. and Robert L. Liberty to Wurdeman Accommodation LLC. Lot 2, Graves addition of Beatrice. $99,000-$100,000.

Daryl Uhlman, Dawn M. and Robert L. Liberty to Wurdeman Accommodation LLC. Part of section 22, Midland township. $153,000-$154,000.

David S. and Rsanna Henning to Phillippe and Mellissa McKernan. Part of section 10, Rockford township. $299,000-$300,000.

Jack R. and Roberta A. Corey, Jeffrey S. and Laurie Corey to Corey Enterprises LLC. Part of section 31, Rockford township. $2,000-$3,000.

Alissa D. and Joseph H. Shuessler to Robert E. Hoover. Lots 18, 19 in block 11, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $4,000-$5,000.

Cassandra Zumwalt to Robert E. Hoover. Lots 18, 19 in block 11, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $4,000-$5,000.

Daniel I. and Hana M. Worsham to Jennifer and Nicholas Sutphin. Lot 5 in block 57, original town of Beatrice. $129,000-$130,000.

Ricky K. and Vicky L. Jurgens, Nancy S. and James K. Coffey to Nicholas G. and Samantha M. Thompson. Part of section 19, Blue Springs/Wymore township. $199,000-$200,000.