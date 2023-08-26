All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

SpeedingMichael A. Strange, 25, Drexel, Mo., $75; Micahel W. Knipe, 24, Adams, $75; Colter T. Robertus, 24, Lincoln, $75; Karissa K. Rengstorf, 33, Riley, Kan., $25; Natalie J. Hauschild, 31, Syracuse, $200; Kevin J. Janssen, 43, Pickrell, $125; Justin C. Dueck, 33, Lincoln, $125; Jared D. Herman, 25, Fairbury, $75; Mason M. Sieber, 35, Alexandria, $25; Justyn Eppens, 18, Beatrice, $25; Dustin A. Garrison, 47, DeWitt, $10; Shawn C. Weers, 48, Diller, $25.

No operator’s licenseTrevor A. Danek, 31, Beatrice, $75; Natalie J. Hauschild, 31, Syracuse, $75; Justyn Eppens, 18, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registrationTrevor A. Danek, 31, Beatrice, $25; Marcos A. Sanchez-Hechavarria, 53, Beatrice, $25; Brian C. Spanjer, 37, Wymore, $25; Jaron L. Hormann, 43, Odell, $25.

No motorcycle licenseMatthew L. Pangborn, 42, Beatrice, $100.

No child restraintStephanie J. Ellis, 38, Odell $25.

Failure to yieldLogan M. Murrison, 29, Beatrice, $100.

Excess windshield tintDamien M. Buhr, 20, Beatrice, $25.

Overweight on single axle group of axles more than 5%Justin L. Oaks, 40, Horton, Kan., $75.

Overweight on single axle group of axles more than 10%Justin L. Oaks, 40, Horton, Kan., $150.

ArraignmentsSteven J. Keck, 43, 1700 Monroe St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 21.

Steven J. Keck, 43, 1700 Monroe St. Two counts third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for Sept. 21.

Trevor P. Garton, 29, 5560 W. State Highway 4. Boating act regulations violation. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Sept. 15.

Fabian R. Rios, 54, 1007 S. 16th St., Lincoln. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 13.

Fabian R. Rios, 54, 1007 S. 16th St., Lincoln. Two counts third-degree assault. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 13.

Jerry M. Otten, 34, 1309 N. Eighth St. Driving under the influence. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 6.

Shad S. Lewis, 44, 201 Wiebe St. First-degree trespassing. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for Oct. 2.

Jaron M. Hormann, 43, 424 Perry St., Odell. Third-degree assault, criminal mischief, reckless driving, disturbing the peace. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 6.

SentencingsMichael R. May, 31, 101 Brentwood Ave., Hickman. $200, two days jail for disturbing the peace, $200 for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor.

Austin L. Schultz, 26, 108 E. L St., Wymore. $100 for each of two counts disturbing the peace.

Brianna D. O’Keefe, 715 N. 10th St. $75 for disturbing the peace.

Kaleb E. Robinson, 35, 515 N. 13th St. $100 for assault.

Chad L. Dorn, 49, 905 N. 12th St. $150 for first-degree trespassing.

Zachary C. Kuhn, 20, 105 ½ N. Fifth St. $50 for expired in-transit, $25 for no valid registration, $25 for no license on person, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raymond B. Dillow II, 24, 602 Paddock St. $300 for possession of marijuana, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

ContinuedBrittany Munoz, 32, 71287 649 Ave., Berdon. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Nov. 20.

Tyler S. Creek, 35, 1223 Market St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 12.

Scott A. Goin, 39, 621 Arthur St. Protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 28.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 40, 638 Bismark St. Theft over $5,000. Continued to Sept. 11.

Jonathan McKinlay, 40, 2012 Market St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, stop sign violation, no motorcycle license, no helmet. Continued to Sept. 12.

Jeffrey P. Petersen, 43, 1010 Parkside Lane. Reckless driving. Continued to Sept. 14.

Denzel C. Gurganious, 18, 420 S. 16th St., Wymore. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Sept. 11.

Anna R. Maholick, 38, 515 N. Eighth St. Theft $500-$1,500. Continued to Sept. 14.

Sean M. Slaven, 39, 410 N. 11th St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to Sept. 25.

Jack B. Neitzke, 34, 1007 15th Ave., Franklin. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 11.

John E. Crane, 50, 1125 N. 26th St., Lincoln. Driving under the influence, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 26.

Lindsay Pingel, 44, 1015 J St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 31.

Brandon Kopf, 39, 1721 N. 19th St. Driving under suspension. Continued to Sept. 11.

Brandon Kopf, 39, 1721 N. 19th St. Driving under suspension, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Sept. 11.

Ashley Cross, 29, 1800 Scott St. Disorderly conduct. Continued to Sept. 12.

District Court

SentencingsShelby Uribe, 32, 403 Hill St. $1,000, one year prison, 10 year license revocation for third offense DUI, Two years concurrent for driving without interlock.

ContinuedDavid E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug, possession of marijuana. Hearing set for Sept. 6.

David E. Sutton, 56, 306 Upton St., Diller. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia. Hearing set for Sept. 6.

Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 40, 705 High St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, too fast for conditions. Hearing set for Sept. 7.

Paul F. Reese, 46, 1318 N. 11th St. Driving while revoked, carrying a concealed weapon. Hearing set for Sept. 7.

Ivan D. Torres, 22. Aiding and abetting a class 3 felony, aiding and abetting a class 2 felony, three counts criminal mischief $0-$500, criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, criminal mischief over $5,000, unapproved graffiti. Hearing set for Sept. 7.

Yvonne Gordon, 58, 823 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Pretrial set for Sept. 20.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1504 N. Ninth St. First-degree sexual assault of a minor. Entry of plea scheduled for Sept. 20.

Timothy L. Schutte, 53, 921 Herbert St. Possession of a controlled substance, aiding the consummation of a felony, driving during revocation. Continued to Sept. 20.

Dana L. Culp, 27, 1701 E St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 4.

Richard B. Wirth Jr., 56, 6788 Charles St., Omaha. Aiding the consummation of a felony. Continued to Oct. 4.

Phillip D. Roberts, 55, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Oct. 4.

Amber R. Deras, 41, 1236 L St., Geneva. Carrying a concealed weapon. Sentencing set for Oct. 5.

Craig Zuhlke, 45, 100 Franklin St. First-degree sexual assault, two counts child abuse, third-degree sexual assault. Pretrial scheduled for Oct. 25.

Marriage Licenses

Michael A. Sylvius, 35, Beatrice to Macy A. Hevelone, 29, Beatrice.

Dylan L. Crannell, 22, Beatrice to Shaye-MaLeigh A. Howe, 21, Beatrice.

Brian S. Polson, 39, Wymore to Allison D. Baber, 37, Wymore.

Drayke E. Stege, 24, Beatrice to Lindsey A. Busboom, 24, Beatrice.

Corey D. Pyle, 46, Holmesville to Jing Zhang, 47, China.

John M. Martinez II, 23, Beatrice to Sheridan K. Langdale, 24, Beatrice.

Roy J. Forney, 42, Blue Springs to Stormi M. Canfield, 44, Blue Springs.

Transfers

Christy King, Leon H. Deunk to Aaron and Faith Deunk. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 15, original town of Cortland. $139,000-$140,000.

Robert W. and Joyce A. Jurgens to Henhouse Capital LLC. Part of lot 5 in block 87, lot 4 in block 84, original town of Beatrice. $105,000-$106,000.

Billy and Janet Harms to Rodney L. Trauernicht. Part of block 7, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $54,000-$55,000.

Robert Creek, Jeffrey Creek, Melinda Boltz, Anthony Boltz II, Jacob and Connie Creek to Jacob and Conny Creek. Part of lots 12-14 in block 2, citizens domain of Beatrice. $2,000-$3,000.