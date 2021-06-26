At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.
County Court
Speeding:
Brett A. Sawyer, 29, Beatrice, $75; Beth A. Fritz, 49, Steinauer, $200; Avery R. Heilig, 17, Louisville, $75; Samuel J. Lee, 32, Lincoln, $25; Clay D. Schmidt, 23, Lincoln, $25; Gregory G. Nutsch, 56, Beatrice, $150; Waylon R. Chenoweth, 18, Beatrice $200; Susan M. Behrends, 70, Firth, $125; Nathan L. Day, 38, Diller, $50.
No operator’s license:
Michelle E. Mick, 49, Beatrice, $75.
No valid registration:
Jason L. Durst, 42, Tecumseh, $25; Nathan A. Hennings, 26, Lincoln, $25.
No seat belt:
Brett A. Sawyer, 29, Beatrice, $25.
Disobey stop light:
Cary E. Lawrence, 72, Beatrice, $75.
Failure to yield:
Steven W. Janssen, 65, Virginia, $25.
No brake lights:
Jarrod J. Herfel, 37, Beatrice, $25; Jason L. Durst, 42, Tecumseh, $25.
Showing rear white light:
Kendall L. Schuster, 52, Cortland, $25.
No valid registration:
Thomas T. Bower, 52, Beatrice, $25.
CMV brake:
Jose G. Quintana, 36, Fairbury, $50; Jason L. Durst, 42, Tecumseh, $50; Matthew W. Rogers, 41, Fairbury, $50.
CMV marking:
Jose G. Quintana, 36, Fairbury, $50.
CMV tire:
Matthew W. Rogers, 41, Fairbury, $50.
Overweight capacity plates:
Matthew W. Rogers, 41, Fairbury, $200.
Arraignments
Madison J. King, 21, 4600 Briar Park Drive, Lincoln. Driving under suspension, disobey stop lights. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 20.
Nicole Thiemann, 39, 2206 Lincoln St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 3.
Shelby S. Powell, 27, 1322 N. 10th St. Attempted third-degree domestic assault. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Aug. 17.
Debbie J. Seeman, 39, 403 Warren St., Liberty. Protection order violation, stalking. Not guilty plea entered. Pretrial set for July 23.
Sentencings
Tracy A. Rhine, 56, 37452 S. 134th St., Blue Springs. $50 for open container violation.
Faisal M. Farah, 39, 2916 N. 83rd St., Omaha. $100 for driving CMV without license.
Kyle L. Bletscher, 26, 1516 Ashland Ave. $25 for unlawful entry without park permit.
Sage M. Mullins, 21, 25478 S. 23rd Road. $300 for possession of marijuana, $200 for speeding.
Adam J. Erikson, 37, 1512 S. Fifth St. $100 for second-degree trespassing.
Kodi L. Borzekofski, 31, 824 D St., Fairbury. $100 for no proof of insurance, $100 for driving under suspension.
Kodi L. Borzekofski, 31, 824 D St., Fairbury. $100 for driving under suspension.
Dismissed
Nicole Thiemann, 39, 2206 Lincoln St. Open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.
Continued
Travis G. Human, 33, 305 N. Seventh St. Obstructing government operations. Continued to July 15.
Catherine A. Hempfling, 41, 1206 N. Seventh St. Driving under suspension. Continued to July 12.
Connor Buss, 37156 Highway 77, Blue Springs. Issuing bad check. Continued to July 8.
Jacinto G. Brown, 37, 1800 Scott St. Shoplifting. Continued to July 13.
Tayha C. Eppens, 18, 415 Lincoln St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 6.
Todd C. Price, 31, 255 N. Walnut St., Clatonia. Continued to July 19.
Skyler L. Hutchison, 25, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI, open container violation, no proof of insurance, no license on person. Continued to July 20.
Quint R. Mick, 56, 210 S. Reed St. Possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding. Continued to July 1.
Daniel H. McKnight, 46, 310 S. 21st St. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to July 1.
Michael E. Alm, 36, 1522 Washington St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, driving under suspension. Continued to July 1.
Jennifer Schumacher, 35, 4106 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 24.
Christa M. Haynes, 1122 Bell St. Parked, junked or unlicensed vehicle. Continued to July 6.
Sakhile Mathumo-Nelson, 57, 420 S. 16th St., Wymore. Acts declared unlawful. Continued to July 6.
Jeremiah O. Tart, 38, 503 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to July 1.
Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Bell St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 8.
Ashley N. Maher, 31, 712 Scott St. Possession of a controlled substance, unlawful acts related to drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to Aug. 3.
Timothy S. Benson II, 27, 13699 E. Highway 8, Wymore. Fourth offense refuse to submit to a test, driving under suspension, open container violation. Continued to July 6.
Nathan W. Smith, 21, 1418 Washington St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 13.
Nathan M. Hartung, 34, 8778 W. Scott Road. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 20.
Todd Parde, 45, 504 N. Third St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. Continued to July 13.
Brain N. Bishop, 26, 408 N. Eighth St. Criminal mischief. Continued to July 19.
William W. Barber, 63, 1015 N. Fifth St. Eighth counts no pet license, limitation on number of dogs or cats. Continued to July 8.
David A. Trauernicht, 53, 2119 S. Sixth St. First offense DUI, failure to signal. Continued to July 1.
Bound
Todd S. Angel, 57, 300 N. Seventh St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Bound to District Court July 22.
Ethan J. Clements, 23, 72641 Highway 50, Tecumseh. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a financial transaction device. Bound to District Court July 21.
Seth J. Stevison, 30, 908 Elk St. Third-degree domestic assault, strangulation, false imprisonment. Bound to District Court Aug. 18.
Jeffrey A. Oreskovich, 38, 202 Pribram St., Prague. Third-degree domestic assault, two counts child abuse. Bound to District Court July 21.
Alexis K. Lawrence-Hutchison, 22, 1215 Elk St. Distribution of a controlled substance. Bound to District Court July 8.
Marriage Licenses
Dale R. Barnes, 48, Virginia to Jessica A. Ashby, 49, Virginia.
David L. Sargent, 63, Lewiston to Janice A. Singleton, 55, Beatrice.
Ian D. Craven-Salts, 22, Blue Springs to Braydee C. Frase, 19, Wymore.
Devin D. Dorn, 24, Pickrell to Camille E. Svoboda, 20, Pickrell.
Transfers
Myron N. and Joyce M. Belding to Christine L. Markey. Lot 17 in block 4, Kyle and Wright subdivision of Beatrice. $86,000-$87,000.
Rickie L. and Cindy Lindbland to Nicholas Lindblad. Part of lot 27, McConnells Subdivision of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.
Jeffrey R. and tina Wernsman to Travis A. and Colleen M. Jordening. Part of lot 3, Pioneer Acres Koening resubdivision of section 26, Blakely township. $159,000-$160,000.
James E. Brod to Gabriel E. and Nicole M. Schnuelle. Lots 1-6 and part of lots 7-12 in block 8, first addition of west Ellis, lots 7-15 in block 12, west Ellis of Ellis, Part of section 20, Lincoln township. $449,000-$450,000.
Elizabeth C. and Nicholas A. Faulder to Clyde and Lucy Blood. Lots 1-3 in block 1, Roots subdivision of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.
Dennis and Norma Applegarth to Diann K. and Thomas J. Hare. Part of lot 6 in block 53, original town of Beatrice. $94,000-$95,000.
Brendant T. and Hali Summers to Sue VanLaningham. Lot 14 in block 3, original town of Beatrice. $84,000-$85,000.
Ruby M. Morris to Elizabeth Remmenga. Lot 3 in block 16, Wymores addition of Wymore. $2,000-$3,000.
Daylon L. and Kay W. Theye to Zach J. and Heather L. Heble. Lot 9 in block 6, original town of Odell. $24,000-$25,000.
Angela Norris to Glen A. and Eileen Katz. Lot 4, Flowing Springs first addition of Beatrice. 228,000-$229,000.
Christina Busing to Hannah Winslow. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 10, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. 142,000-$143,000.
Linda J. Porter and Michael Taras to Steven and Chandra Davis. Part of lots 8, 9, Hiatts addition of Oell. $122,000-$123,000.
Gene R. Griffeth to Timberline LLC. Lot 12 in block 87, original town of Beatrice. $169,000-$170,000.