At the Courthouse

Ian D. Craven-Salts, 22, Blue Springs to Braydee C. Frase, 19, Wymore.

Devin D. Dorn, 24, Pickrell to Camille E. Svoboda, 20, Pickrell.

Transfers

Myron N. and Joyce M. Belding to Christine L. Markey. Lot 17 in block 4, Kyle and Wright subdivision of Beatrice. $86,000-$87,000.

Rickie L. and Cindy Lindbland to Nicholas Lindblad. Part of lot 27, McConnells Subdivision of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.

Jeffrey R. and tina Wernsman to Travis A. and Colleen M. Jordening. Part of lot 3, Pioneer Acres Koening resubdivision of section 26, Blakely township. $159,000-$160,000.

James E. Brod to Gabriel E. and Nicole M. Schnuelle. Lots 1-6 and part of lots 7-12 in block 8, first addition of west Ellis, lots 7-15 in block 12, west Ellis of Ellis, Part of section 20, Lincoln township. $449,000-$450,000.

Elizabeth C. and Nicholas A. Faulder to Clyde and Lucy Blood. Lots 1-3 in block 1, Roots subdivision of Beatrice. $119,000-$120,000.

Dennis and Norma Applegarth to Diann K. and Thomas J. Hare. Part of lot 6 in block 53, original town of Beatrice. $94,000-$95,000.