At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

William R. Hubbard, 64, Hanover, $25; Shenee K. Levin, 20, Ashland, $125; Martin M. Stumpf, 21, Gurnee, Ill., $75; Peter J. Teal, 25, Lincoln, $75; Kelly L. Vanduyn, 43, Lincoln, $25; Sarah L. Kreger, 57, Jetmore, Kan., $25; Jason W. Siems, 36, Beatrice, $200; Mala R. Deberg, 70, Cortland, $75; Kaytlyn E. Evans, 20, Manhattan, Kan., $75; Traci R. Carpenter, 36, Odell, $25; Dewei Lin, 20, Richmond, Texas, $300.

No seatbelt

Peter J. Teal, 25, Lincoln, $25.

No operator’s license

Erick J. Pineda Ramos, 26, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Quinton J. Johnsen, 27, Beatrice, $25; Peter J. Teal, 25, Lincoln, $25; Traci R. Carpenter, 36, Odell, $25.

Improper lane change

Deann M. Barnard, 45, Beatrice, $25.

No passing zone violation

Peter J. Teal, 25, Lincoln, $25; Peter J. Teal, 25, Lincoln, $25.

Failure to signal

Peter J. Teal, 25, Lincoln, $25; Peter J. Teal, 25, Lincoln, $25.

CMV load securement

Michael L. Fleek, 64, Lincoln, $100.

CMV brake

Howard J. Lovell, 56, York, $50.

CMV HOS Log

Howard J. Lovell, 56, York, $100.

Arraignments

Greg S. Spilker, 59, 3597 W. Cherry Road, Pickrell. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for July 7.

Remington L. Holes, 32, 423 Helen St. Second offense DUI. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 12.

Michael E. Alm, 37, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Second-degree trespassing. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for July 12.

Richard L. Styers, 58, 902 N. Ninth St. Disorderly conduct. Not guilty plea entered. Bench trial set for July 14.

Dawn M. Young, 49, 225 S. 21st St. First offense DUI. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for July 14.

Sentencings

Austin C. Dean, 27, 325 Eastridge St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Dennis J. Tietjen, 42, 1614 Carlyle St. $100 for careless driving.

Blake E. Jackson, 23, 500 S. Eighth St., Wymore. $50 for open container violation.

Joy E. Yates, 39, 2233 N. 68th St., Lincoln. $200 for no proof of insurance.

Jeremy A. Bates, 37, 700 Bismark St. $100 for reckless owner.

Richard A. Oden, 61, 319 S. 10th St. $25 for disturbing the peace.

Hugede Luma, 35, 1005 Hickory Hill Road, Papillion. $100 for driving under suspension.

Sheldon R. Reliford, 64, 1800 Scott St. $100 for no valid registration, $25 for no proof of insurance.

Jacob G. Cude, 20, 716 N. 10th St. $100 for no proof of insurance.

Kathryn A. Ault, 36, 1108 Court St. $100 for driving under suspension, $75 for stop or yield sign violation.

Gregory L. Louis II, 37, 115 N. Eighth St., Wymore. $50 for careless driving, $50 for exhibition driving.

Nicholas J. Buss, 36, 9747 W. Pickrell Road, DeWitt. 24 months probation for third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation.

Dismissed

Joy E. Yates, 39, 2233 N. 68th St., Lincoln. No valid registration. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Madison Vetech, 24, 1615 N. 19th St. Driving under the influence. Continued to July 18.

Douglas W. May, 35, 1400 13th St. First offense DUI. Continued to July 28.

Brandon C. Hinojosa, 39, 1117 Grant St. Three counts possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. Continued to June 24.

K’Lynne Whitmore, 37, 314 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Continued to July 18.

Kalie L. Carney, 37 660 W. Court St. Third-offense refuse to submit to a test, first offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Aug. 2.

Aaron J. Burr, 42, 1115 Court St. Shoplifting. Continued to June 24.

Jessica R. Lukehart, 33, 1515 Bell St. Terroristic threats. Continued to July 12.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 21, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Two counts driving under suspension, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to July 7.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 21, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Theft. Continued to July 7.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 21, 28261 S.W. 89th Road. Third-degree assault, strangulation, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to July 7.

Casey L. Williams, 24, 2040 Heatherwood Drive, Lawrence, Kan. False reporting, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to July 14.

Roger P. Behrens, 60, 607 ½ Elk St. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to July 21.

Joss B. Yates, 32, 727 W. Mary St. Third offense DUI. Continued to July 19.

Cameron J. Sturm, 26, 941 Roanoke Court, Lincoln. Hunting or fishing violation. Continued to June 21.

Shanon L. Nelson, 47, 4040 Wyatt St., Barneston. Refuse to submit to a test, driving under suspension. Continued to June 21.

Sapphire D. Roland, 22, 1412 Scott St. First offense DUI, no proof of insurance, operate a motor vehicle without proof of ownership. Continued to June 21.

Derrie Seeman, 40, 403 Warren St., Liberty. First offense DUI. Continued to July 26.

John D. Stromitis, 67, 1119 Monroe St. Failure to yield, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance. Continued to July 19.

Dalton A. Thomsen, 20, 1020 N. 15th St. Distribution of a controlled substance, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to June 30.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to July 7.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Continued to July 7.

Ryan N. Justice, 32, 701 S. Ninth St. Third-degree domestic assault, criminal mischief. Continued to July 7.

Christian E. Gonzalez, 26, 115 Sunrise Driver, Sioux City, Iowa. Driving while revoked. Continued to July 5.

Clifford D. Dahlkoetter, 39, Blue Springs. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to July 19.

Tracey J. Beebe, 59, 1407 Garfield St. First offense DUI, open container violation. Continued to June 21.

Anthony D. Wester, 62, 1429 N. 15th St. First offense DUI. Continued to July 18.

Anita J. Werner, 58, 1700 Park St. First offense DUI. Continued to June 30.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Theft. Continued to July 11.

Christina A. Devor, 32, 1727 N. Ninth St. Driving while revoked, no proof of insurance, no child restraint. Continued to Aug. 2.

Bound

Douglas W. May, 35, 1400 13th St. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, tampering with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, habitual criminal. Bound to District Court July 20.

Charles E. O’Keefe, 61, `100 Eighth St. Terroristic threats, habitual criminal. Bound to District Court July 20.

Aaron J. Burr, 42, 4120 Baldwin Ave., Lincoln. Third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, assault by a confined person. Bound to District Court July 20.

Morgan D. Ware, 29, 718 W. Mary St. Third-degree domestic assault, abuse of a vulnerable adult. Bound to District Court July 7.

Jimmie L. Thompson, 42, 115 E. D St., Wymore. Burglary. Bound to District Court June 16.

Michael E. Alm, 37, 118 W. Gage St., Filley. Two counts distribution of a controlled substance near a school. Bound to District Court July 20.

Transfers

Stephanie L. Shelly to Trevor and Kasey Murphy. Lots 1-2 in block 4, first addition of Odell. $39,000-$40,000.

Marcia J. Wiemers to Tiffanie Welte and John Oliver. Lot 9 and part of lot 8 in block 4, Grable and Beachleys third addition of Beatrice. $180,000-$181,000.

Eric H. Lindquest to Racho Property Management LLC. Lot 1, East Lincoln addition of Beatrice. $83,000-$84,000.

Lucinda K. Kaul to James and Michelle Feldhausen. Lot 3 and part of lot 4 in block 9, Wittenberg addition of Beatrice. $153,000-$154,000.

James Clark to Cesar E. Lopez. Lot 4 and part of lot 5, Fishbachs subdivision of Beatrice. $174,000-$175,000.

Earleen L. Spitsnogle to Earl D. Spitsnogle. Part of section 17, Paddock township. $35,000-$36,000.

Betty L. Spilker, Curtis and Charlene Spilker to Woltemath Enterprises LLC. Part of lot 1 in block 2, Lincoln Heights addition of Beatrice, part of section 35, Midland township. $144,000-$145,000.

East Arbor Meadows LLC to Tyler and Kelly Dieter. Lot 12 in block 10, Prairie Lane addition of Beatrice. $4,000-$5,000.

Frank and Jean Pavlik, Barbara Fisher, Donald Fisher to Terry Jurgens. Part of section 17, Glenwood township. $437,000-$438,000.

Frank and Jean Pavlik, Barbara Fisher, Donald Fisher to Terry Jurgens. Part of section 17, Glenwood township. $437,000-$438,000.

Beatrice GMC Real Estate LLC to Karolyn B. Howard. Part of lot 12 in block 26, original town of Beatrice. $74,000-$75,000.

Amy L. Buller, Anita M. Tuch, Norma L. Nichols to Harry and Ida Daniels. Lot 5 in block 3, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Roeber Rentals LLC to Trevor A. Hutchison. Lot 24, Wiebes addition of Beatrice. $27,000-$28,000.

Jennafer Glaesemann to Ethan Jordan. Part of lots 10, 11 in block 13, Cropseys A.J. addition of Beatrice. $24,000-$25,000.

Beatrice GMC Real Estate LLC to Randal C. and Heidi A. LeClair. Part of lot 5, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $224,000-$225,000.

Edward Thompson Jr. to William R. Patsch. Lots 6-7 in block 5, lots 8-12 in block 2, Hollisters of Blue Springs. $4,000-$5,000.

BCC Holdings Inc to Elizabeth A. Engels. Lot 12 and part of lot 11 in block 5, Glenover of Beatrice. $9,000-$10,000.

Jason Mick, Belinda Lattimer to Joshua Weyer. Lots 1, 2 in block 16 Railroad addition of Wymore. $2,000-$3,000.

Thomas and Teri Vidlak to Grant Rhoades. Part of lot 2 in block 2, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $204,000-$205,000.

