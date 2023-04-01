All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Shawn L. Reiff, 51, Beatrice, $75; Johnny D. Meyers, 61, Beatrice, $125; Baylee M. Whitton, 22, Wymore, $200; Jennica Martinez, 23, Beatrice, $75; Leslie Michaelis, 30, Wymore, $75; Rice W. Whitaker, 18, Omaha, $125; Joshua R. Leseberg, 35, Beatrice, $125; Nathan S. Krenke, 19, Waverly, $75; Alan W. Meyer, 52, Sabetha, Kan., $200.

No proof of insurance

Justin S. Smick, 42, Beatrice, $25.

No valid registration

Jesse L. Ehlers, 27, Wilber, $25; Justin S. Smick, 42, Beatrice, $25; Felicia M. Ramirez, 35, Blue Springs, $75; Sean L. King, 53, Plymouth, $25.

Arraignments

Lucas A. Nichols, 38, 1100 N. 18th St. First offense DUI. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 20.

Derrick T. Vanover, 28, 9821 Taylor St., Omaha. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for April 27.

Roy W. Schroeder, 56, 440 W. Seventh St., Cortland. False reporting. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for April 6.

Sentencings

Corey L. Wegner, 52, 208 N. Seventh St., Wymore. $100 for no burn permit.

Jacob M. Maslo, 29, 2627 N. 103rd Court, Omaha. $50 for no waterfowl stamp.

Alyssa F. Lant, 19, 306 N. Eighth St., Wymore. $75 for disturbing the peace.

Jordan Herbst, 26, 110 Ida St., Odell. $100 for driving under suspension.

Shea M. Nelson, 24. $100 for driving under suspension.

Brenda M. Wilcox, 51, 416 N. Ninth St. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for refusing to submit to a test.

Heron Martinez-Vite, 35, 1000 Freeman Lane. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Lindsay M. Long, 35, 5115 W. Benton St., Lincoln. $100 for driving under suspension.

Kory R. Diekman, 33, 236 S. 19th St. $350 for driving without interlock.

Donn R. Powell, 58, 1260 Tangelwood Drive, Greenwood, Ind. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

Nikolay Orlov, 42, 1331 Bordeaux Road, Lincoln. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

Lance T. Splichal, 51, 4600 Panama Road, Hickman. $500, license revoked 60 days, six months probation for first offense DUI.

Alexis M. Wieskamp, 25, 515 N. Ninth St. $100, license revoked one year for driving under suspension.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. 60 days jail concurrent for each of two counts protection order violation.

Jacinto G. Brown, 38, 1800 Scott St. 60 days jail for third-degree domestic assault, 60 days concurrent for attempted shoplifting.

Sean D. Binnick, 44, 612 N. 11th St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI, $100 for open container violation.

Austin E. Lightfeather, 34, 618 S. 33rd St. Six months jail for attempt of a class 1 misdemeanor, three months concurrent for criminal mischief.

Shanna M. Hack, 41, 1023 Scott St. 90 days jail for second offense shoplifting.

Jeffry P. Petersen, 43, 1010 $50 for dog at large.

Casey Dayhuff, 41, 717 Bell St. $75 for no operator’s license.

Tyler J. Ellis, 39, 121 Myers St., Odell. $150 for disturbing the peace.

Dismissed

Lindsay M. Long, 35, 5115 W. Benton St., Lincoln. Driving under suspension. Dismissed without prejudice.

Brenda M. Wilcox, 51, 416 N. Ninth St. Refuse to submit to a pretest. Dismissed with prejudice.

Austin E. Lightfeather, 34, 618 S. 33rd St. Obstructing government operations. Dismissed with prejudice.

Casey Dayhuff, 41, 717 Bell St. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Jeffrey Baker, 58, 1109 Elk St. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to April 27.

Thomas T. Bower, 54, 1101 N. Eighth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to March 30.

Nathan S. Mowles, 56, 1923 S. Fourth St. Attempt of a class 4 felony, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 27.

Jimmie D. Moffitt, 48, 760 Broadway St., Sterling. Driving under suspension, no valid registration. Continued to April 27.

David S. Fentress, 32, 1448 Burr St., Lincoln. Distribution of a controlled substance. Continued to April 24.

Jose L. Alvarez, 40, 1320 Market St. Protection order violation. Continued to April 27.

Luis A. Martinez Castro, 30, 718 W. Mary St. First offense DUI, no operator’s license, failure to maintain lane. Continued to April 27.

Levy Lovell, 35, 242 S. 12th St., Geneva. Driving commercial vehicle without CDL, CMV brake general, CMV marking, CMV lights. Continued to May 8.

Ashley N. Smallwood, 29, 718 W. Mary St. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 4.

Bruce L. Harder, 61, 1612 Country Club Lane. Second offense DUI. Continued to April 27.

Bruce L. Harder, 61, 1612 Country Club Lane. Second offense DUI, driving during revocation. Continued to April 27.

Bruce L. Harder, 61, 1612 Country Club Lane. No registration, driving during revocation. Continued to April 27.

Logan A. Retherford, 23, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Three counts possession of a firearm while committing a felony, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of a legend drug. Continued to May 15.

David S. Fentress, 32, 712 Scott St. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon, habitual criminal. Continued to April 24.

Tavin Q. Harms, 19, 28952 South First Road. Minor in possession, acts declared unlawful, stop sign violation, driving under the influence. Continued to April 24.

Tavin Q. Harms, 19, 28952 South First Road. Minor in possession, open container violation. Continued to April 24.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Third-degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, negligent child abuse. Continued to April 6.

Bryson L. Fralin, 23, 200 Russell Ave. Second offense DUI. Continued to April 27.

Lance E. Buss, 32, 1724 N. 17th St. Two counts protection order violation, disturbing the peace. Continued to April 6.

Tiffany A. Morris, 316 N. Sumner St. Possession of a controlled substance, second-degree trespassing, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 11.

Adrian S. Newby, 20, 102 Fourth St., Barneston. Third-degree assault of an officer or health care professional, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony, resisting arrest, minor in possession. Continued to April 21.

Jorge L. Orta, 46, Beatrice. Theft over $5,000. Continued to April 27.

Ceeara N. Evans, 32, 609 N. 12th St. First-degree trespassing. Continued to April 6.

Dalton J. Parde, 22, 513 E. First St., Blue Springs. Third-degree domestic assault, negligent child abuse. Continued to April 27.

Austin L. Schultz, 25, 108 E. L St., Wymore. Third-degree assault, second-degree trespassing, disturbing the peace. Continued to April 27.

Carly M. Preston, 48, 2100 Washington St., Lincoln. Attempted possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 20.

Nathan M. Hartung, 36, 514 W. Mary St. Four counts protection order violation. Continued to April 20.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 27, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Obstructing government operations. Continued to April 21.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 27, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Shoplifting. Continued to April 21.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 900 S. Sixth St. Two counts protection order violation. Continued to April 25.

Zachary W. Grummert, 34, 103 S. Ninth St., Hebron. Operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, willful reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license.

Samuel R. Howe, 55, 18772 Highway 59, Country Club, Mo. First-degree sexual assault of a child, sex trafficking of a minor, enticement by electronic device. Continued to April 10.

Thomas T. Bower, 54, 1101 N. Eighth St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 14.

Coltin W. Klaus, 27, 110 N. 28th St. Possession of a controlled substance, driving during revocation, open container violation. Continued to April 11.

Spencer D. Martin, 50, 823 Market St. Failure to report. Continued to April 13.

Dawn M. Meyer, 37, 323 N. 12th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 20.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1014 N. Fifth St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 11.

Austin J. Rhoden, 19, 1014 N. Fifth St. Shoplifting. Continued to April 11.

Ronald W. Noble, 59, 809 N. Fourth St. No proof of insurance, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to April 27.

Ronald W. Noble, 59, 809 N. Fourth St. Driving under suspension. Continued to April 27.

Justin A. Smick, 42, 1618 Ashland Ave. Possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, operate a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving. Continued to April 25.

Somphanh K. Sonthana, 25, 1023 Grant St. Possession of a controlled substance, second offense DUI, driving under suspension. Continued to May 9.

Aaron B. Swanson, 39, 841 W. Sumner St., Lincoln. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, theft, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to March 30.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 1508 Rose St., Lincoln. Possession of marijuana, operate a motor vehicle without proof of ownership, protection order violation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued to April 25.

Bound

Mitchell L. Brooks, 35, 122 N. Ninth St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, discharge a firearm near a vehicle, second-degree assault. Bound to District Court May 3.

Justin R. Guiffre, 35, 604 Overlook Lane. First-degree assault, negligent child abuse. Bound to District Court May 4.

Marriage Licenses

Brandon D. Bartels, 21, Western to Tiffany A. Herbek, 29, Western.

Melvin A. Brungardt, 36, Lincoln to Stacie A. Fentress, 31, Wymore.

Brandon L. Gerleve 25, Washington, Kan. to Martha G. Wilkinson, 22, Beatrice.

Dustin L. McAllister, 31, Adams to Mallory D. Hellerich, 29, Adams.

Joseph D. Watson, 29, Beatrice to Alexis C. Benson, 23, Beatrice.

Transfers

Cale Kaiser to CDKaiser LLC. Part of lots 1-3 in block 48, original town of Beatrice. $93,000-$94,000.

Ted and Lydia Beard, Benjamin and Faith Andersen to Tino Rios. Part of block 8, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.

Terry V. and Cecilia Beard to Holly Hunt. Lot 8 and part of lots 9-12 in block 9, original town of Beatrice. $274,000-$275,000.

Linda Melton to Patricia A. Marshall. Part of lot 19, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $160,000-$161,000.

Matthew and Misty Ideus to 606 South 6 LLC. Part of lots 1, 2, first addition of south Beatrice. $349,000-$350,000.

Larry W. and Karla J. Shelley to Terry V. and Cecilia Beard. Part of section 15, Riverside township. $241,000-$242,000.

Larry and Michele Wolken to David and Eva Lampe, Nicole Nelson. Lot 37, Jamestowne Square of Beatrice. $139,000-$140,000.

CS Prairie Wind LLC to Larry Wolken. Part of lot 3, Gartners addition of Beatrice. $189,000-$190,000.

Allen Rentals LLC to Brandon Reinke. Lot 4 in block 27, Wymores addition of Wymore. $9,000-$10,000.

Randall and Kathy Diekman to Nathan and Trisha Diekman. Lot 17 and part of lots 14, 18, Bear Creek Development of section 26, Midland township. $199,000-$200,000.

Randall and Kathy Diekman to Nathan and Trisha Diekman. Part of lot 14, Bear Creek Development of section 26, Midland township. $7,000-$8,000.

Duane M. and Patricia A. Evans, D&P Rentals to Michelle Manes. Part of lot 11, part of lots 8, 9 in block 9, Harringtons resubdivision of Beatrice. $59,000-$60,000.

Jason Hackel, James Hackel to Hunter Bolden and Haley Richardson. Lot 4 in block 1, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $154,000-$155,000.

First National Bank of Omaha to Homemade Holdings LLC. Part of lots 27, 28, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $117,000-$118,000.

Alex L. Eckhoff, Daylon L. Eckhoff to Linda R. Schmidt. Lot 2 in block 2, Paddock Lane Replat of Beatrice. $216,000-$217,000.

Alan and Ann Wallman to Jayme Stiefvater. Part of lot 11 in block 4, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $6,000-$7,000.

Bradley D. and Susan K. Frerichs to Isaac W. and Riley K. Frerichs. Part of section 1, Island Grove township. $459,000-$460,000.

Colter and Ashley M. Imes to Ernest T. and Janice L. Jurgens. Lots 5, 6 in block 5, Grable and Beachleys second addition of Beatrice. $149,000-$150,000.

First Nebraska Trust, Gerald A. Yeck to Danielle M. Solary. Lot 10 in block 23, original town of Wymore. $1,000-$2,000.

Garold and Margaret Zimmerman to Henry Blakemore. Part of lot 1 in block 3, Lamb Place of Beatrice. $81,000-$82,000.

Darla Hoffman to David Reiswig. Part of block B, Millards addition of Cortland. $27,000-$28,000.

Darwin E. and Kris Reiswig to David Reiswig. Part of block B, Millards addition of Cortland. $27,000-$28,000.

Jeanette Grummert to Linda Burns. Part of section 18, Grant township. $79,000-$80,000.

Brian Wrightsman, Don and Barbara Wrightsman to Kevin R. and Amy L. Wright. Part of section 27, Riverside township. $643,000-$644,000.

James R. Feldhausen, Marvin Feldhausen Sr. to Robert A. and Victoria Moritz. Lot 4 in block 6, Kyles and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $110,000-$111,000.

Marlene Bell to G&R Investment Group LLC. Lots 5, 6 in block 9, Sumpters addition of Adams. $134,000-$135,000.