At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Chayton W. Baloun, 18, Fairbury, $25; Alexia E. Brollini, 21, Beatrice, $25.

No valid registration:

Zoe S. Meyers, 19, Beatrice, $25; Jared T. Schultz, 24, Lincoln, $25.

Stop sign violation:

Kyle L. Strahm, 59, Sabetha, Kan., $75.

Failure to yield:

Barbara S. Onnen, 72, Hebron, $25.

Arraignments

Kathryn A. Ault, 36, 1109 Court St. Dog at large. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for March 8.

Daniel J. Herschlag, 31, 908 Ann St., Marysville, Kan. Driving under suspension, no license on person. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for May 10.

Sentencings

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Essence M. Hill-Meyer, 20, 708 Lincoln St. $25 for no proof of insurance.

Dismissed

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. Driving during revocation, no proof of insurance, open container violation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Kenneth M. Rainey, 46, 44253 Highway 77, Wymore. No proof of insurance, no valid registration, failure to yield. Continued to March 10.

Kenneth M. Rainey, 46, 44253 Highway 77, Wymore. Burglary, second-degree trespassing, theft. Continued to March 10.

Christopher A. Clayton, 37, 1301 Court St. Third-degree domestic assault. Continued to March 10.

Ronnie R. Rainey Jr., 27, 306 N. Fifth St., Wymore. Terroristic threats, third-degree domestic assault, protection order violation. Continued to Feb. 24.

Skyler L. Hutchison, 26, 102 S. 11th St., Wymore. First offense DUI. Continued to April 8.

Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 43, 1109 Market St. Three counts third-degree assault, terroristic threats. Continued to Feb. 22.

Raymond Stewart Jr., 48, 1519 Grant St. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Continued to March 8.

Steven T. Tart, 60, 23436 S.W. 75th Road. Leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to March 1.

Chad L. Dorn, 48, 905 N.1 2th St. Protection order violation, disturbing the peace. Continued to March 1.

Bound

Mitchell C. Stewart, 24, 2861 Reid St., Omaha. First-degree forgery. Bound to District Court March 17.

Marriage Licenses

Douglas L. Weatherly, 59, Roca to Jacqueline M. Hanson, 65, Roca.

Marc A. Holexa, 30, Beatrice to Rochelle M. Smith, 33, Beatrice.

Jerry L. LaMascus, 74, Beatrice to Stephanie J. Davy, 69, Beatrice.

Alvin R. Martin, 65, Liberty to Jeanne A. Elsasser, 75, Liberty.

Transfers

S&G Land Holdings LLC to Real Growth LLC. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 5, Kyles and Wrights third addition of Beatrice. $60,000-$61,000.

Linda Hodges to Melisse A. Ebeler and Matthew D. Nippert. Part of sections 19, 30, Elm township. $561,000-$562,000.

Tyson and Karissa Parks to Ronald J. and Melissa J. Hale. Part of lots 12, 13 in block 3, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.

Deloris A. Jensby to Federico Pena Jr. and Martha L. Pena. Lot 26, Flowing Springs sixth addition of Beatrice. $200,000-$201,000.

Randy L. Jurgens and Sonya Stromberg to Bridgett B. Jurgens. Lot 17 in block 3, Kyle and Wright subdivision of Beatrice. $71,000-$72,000.

Steven W. and Shelley J. Whitwer to Aaron S. and Audrey Whitwer. Part of section 5, Barneston township. $89,000-$90,000.

Steven R. and Courtney Porter to Dustin Adams. Lots 5-10 in block 1, Drahobls addition of Blue Springs. $134,000-$135,000.

LaVanche Weakland to Shawn P. and Jessica M. Weakland. Part of lots 5, 6 in block 1, Dwyers addition of Beatrice. $83,000-$84,000.

Delferd L. Schlake, Wilmer H. Schlake to Lonnie Priefert. Lot 2 in block 2, Cherry Hills addition of Beatrice. $199,000-$200,000.

Todd L. Buel, Buel Family Trust to Todd L. Buel. Part of sections 18-19, Highland township, part of sections 11, 14, Holt township. $2,599,000-$3,000,000.

Cathryn R. Goossen to Nicholas Saathoff. Lot 6 and part of lot 5 in block 9, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $69,000-$70,000.

Connie L. and Kenneth L. Reed to Collin R. Meints. Lots 8, 9 in block 4, Railroad addition of Wymore. $1,000-$2,000.

Roger and Linda Jurgens to Jonathan and Kimberlee Jones. Part of lot 1 in block 31, original town of Beatrice. $37,000-$38,000.

Sandra and Steven Kostal, Craig E. Priefert, Mary Priefert to Trustees of our Savior Evangelical Church, Congregation UAC of Odell. Lots 1, 2 in block 1, original town of Odell. $9,000-$10,000.

