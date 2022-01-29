At the Courthouse

All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding:

Lazar Gligorevic, 27, Lincoln, $25; Heather R. Knowles, 48, Holmesville, $75; Logan G. Hunzeker, 19, Beatrice, $125; Jeremy A. Jensen, 46, Cortland, $75; Meghan A. Wilke, 36, Union, $75; Christina M. Deyersdahl, 36, Lincoln, $25.

No operator’s license:

Colton J. Burger, 16, Beatrice, $25.

Unnecessary noise:

Colton J. Burger, 16, Beatrice, $25.

Overweight on single axle, group of axles more than 25%:

Derek H. Clausen, 28, Beatrice, $750.

Arraignments

Travis A. Privett, 28, 411 N. Sixth St., Wymore. Third-offense DUI, driving during revocation, unlawful display of plates, open container violation. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Feb. 24.

Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Driving under the influence, no valid registration. No contest plea entered. Sentencing set for March 17.

Richard L. Kess, 51, 918 Herbert St. Two counts harassment protection order violation, disturbing the peace, criminal mischief. Not guilty plea entered. Hearing set for Feb. 24.

Sentencings

Todd Parde, 46, 504 N. Third St., Wymore. $100 for driving under suspension.

Isabelle O. Jimenez, 22, 423 Thayer St. $100 for driving under suspension.

Damien M. Buhr, 19, 901 N. 12th St. $250 for minor in possession, $150 for leaving the scene of an accident.

Janet L. Purdon, 39, 317 N. Ninth St. $50 for no operator’s license.

Broderick H. Cooper, 23, 605 Wayne St. $150 for criminal mischief.

Dismissed

Mercedes M. Morrison, 29, 403 Grant St. Driving during revocation. Dismissed with prejudice.

Janet L. Purdon, 39, 317 N. Ninth St. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

K’Lynne Whitmore, 37, 314 S. Seventh St., Wymore. First offense DUI, driving left of center. Continued to Feb. 3.

Jason R. Stevens, 43, 41142 S.W. 75th Road, Odell. First offense DUI, carrying a concealed weapon, open container violation. Continued to March 24.

Andrew S. White, 35, 515 N. 13th St. Second-degree trespassing, criminal mischief. Continued to Feb. 24.

Nathan Smith, 23, 1722 Washington St. First offense DUI, transporting a child while intoxicated, failure to use child restraint, failure to signal, improper vehicle lighting, no proof of insurance. Continued to Feb. 28.

Julie M. Rodgers, 38, 221 N. 33rd St., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Feb. 22.

Brandyn E. Tomes, 35, 1826 Harrison Ave., Lincoln. Burglary, possession of burglar’s tools, possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 22.

Jordan M. Koerwitz, 37, 1209 Monroe St. First offense DUI, failure to maintain lane. Continued to Feb. 28.

Christina Henthorne, 45, 605 S. 14th St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, negligent child abuse. Continued to Feb. 24.

Alan D. Bartels, 57, 1305 N. 17th St. Criminal mischief $1,500-$5,000, tampering with evidence. Continued to Feb. 24.

Anthony D. Wester, 61, 1429 M. 15th St. First offense DUI. Continued to Feb. 10.

Jacinto G. Brown, 37, 1800 Scott St. Assault by mutual consent. Continued to Feb. 10.

Leon J. Peterson, 59, 240 S. 16th St. Abuse of a vulnerable adult. Continued to Feb. 18.

Raymond Stewart Jr., 48, 1519 Grant St. Leaving the scene of an accident, driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 8.

William L. Schwensen, 34, 701 High St. Second offense DUI. Continued to April 7.

David J. Urban, 35, 3500 N. Sixth St. Protection order violation. Continued to Feb. 24.

Derek B. Walton, 35, Beatrice. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 3.

Ronald L. Cornelius, 27, 2032 E. Elm Road, Pickrell. Third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman, negligent child abuse, criminal mischief. Continued to Feb. 18.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, two counts driving under suspension. Continued to March 17.

James L. Rivers, 31, 416 N. 16th St. Theft. Continued to March 17.

Austin M. Klaus, 34, 1425 N. 11th St. Strangulation of a pregnant woman, third-degree domestic assault of a pregnant woman. Continued to Feb. 10.

Austin M. Klaus, 34, 1425 N. 11th St. First offense DUI, improper vehicle lighting, driving under suspension. Continued to Feb. 10.

Shanika M. Johnson, 36, 3118 T St., Lincoln. Shoplifting $1,500-$5,000. Continued to Jan. 27.

Kenneth L. Bordeaux, 44, 701 N. Washington St. Disturbing the peace, obstructing a peace officer. Continued to Feb. 24.

Daniel Jenkins, 30, 1422 Hoyt St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 10.

Joseph McCarthy, 20, 1719 N. 15th St. Theft, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 24.

Justis D. Barnhouse, 27, 406 S. 10th St. Fugitive from justice. Continued to Feb. 17.

Justis D. Barnhouse, 27, 406 S. 10th St. Third-degree assault on an officer or health care worker, obstructing a peace officer, criminal mischief. Continued to Feb. 17.

Amanda K. Wirth, 34, 2861 Read St., Omaha. Issue no account check. Continued to Feb. 25.

Amanda K. Wirth, 34, 2861 Read St., Omaha. Protection order violation. Continued to Feb. 25.

Paul P. Doss Jr., 58, 1122 Bell St. Two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 3.

Transfers

S&G Land Holdings LLC to Christopher D. and Jennifer J. Meints. Part of section 33, Highland township. $1,063,000-$1,064,000.

Emmett and Brenda Carnes to SL Enterprises LLC. Part of section 34, Midland township. $209,000-$210,000.

Stephen A. Hays, Susan Riekenberg, Eldine M. Hays to James R. and Sherry Edwards. Lot 8, Beatrice Pines. $164,000-$165,000.

Marvin D. Feldhausen Jr., Lynette R. Feldhausen to Richard and Crystal Dike. Part of section 3, Midland township. $267,000-$268,000.

Chase D. Samuelson to Nicholas Bell. Lots 9, 10 in block 2, Greens third subdivision of Beatrice. $92,000-$93,000.

S&G Land Holdings LLC to Chad Buhr Construction. Part of block 1, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $131,000-$132,000.

S&G Land Holdings LLC to Myron N. and Joyce M. Belding. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 1, Roots subdivision of Beatrice. $13,000-$14,000.

Justin W. and Heather R. Russell to Abundance Real Estate LLC. Lot 3 and part of lot 2, Wildhabers subdivision of Beatrice. $43,000-$44,000.

Linda S. Collins to Nicholas M. and Christina M. Polite. Part of section 28, Clatonia township. $274,000-$275,000.

Michael D. and Kelly L. Vitosh to Mark A. Vitosh. Part of section 21, Paddock township. $389,000-$399,000.

Dustin S. Bennett to Aaron and Chesley Thompson. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 2, Country Club Estates second addition of Beatrice. $209,000-$210,000.

Josephine A. Plihal to Jeffrey L. and Shawna M. Argo. Lots 4-6 in block 11, Hoags addition of Wymore. $189,000-$190,000.

Chad Buhr Construction LLC. to Burdette J. Schoen. Part of lots 2-3 in block 6, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $207,000-$208,000.

