At the Courthouse

County Court

Speeding

Scott M. Fristo, 62, Beatrice, $25; Caleb M. Bredemeier, 20, Virginia, $25; Robert J. Brenner, 35, Lincoln, $75; Kirby D. Cohorst, 68, Wymore, $25; Jacob W. Lovell, 28, Wymore, $125; Cody M. Glanz, 23, Beatrice, $125; Austin J. Henry, 26, Concordia, Kan., $200.

No operator’s license

Caysie K. Barbee, 26, Filley, $75; Rosa E. Pineda Ramos, 39, Beatrice, $75.

No valid registration

Jacob S. Cookus, 29, Odell, $25; Jacob S. Henson, 22, Plymouth, $25.

No passing zone violation

Roy E. Armstrong, 60, Beatrice, $25.

Excessive window tint

Billy J. Crouse Jr., 46, Beatrice, $25.

UCR No registration

Andrew G. Hamel, 23, Diller, $100.

Arraignments

Janelle S. Sweeney, 27, 721 W. Court St. Driving under suspension, speeding. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Sept. 20.

Tina L. Gronquist, 44, 210 E. Gage St., Wymore. Driving under suspension. Guilty plea entered. Sentencing set for Oct. 11.

Kerrick M. Wilhelm, 44, 1109 Market St. Third-degree domestic assault. Not guilty plea entered. Continued to Sept. 19.

Sentencings

Nichole D. Williams, 39, 501 W. Scott St. $25 for speeding, $100 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dylan P. Cruz, 30, 135 Madison St., Bennet. $100 for driving under suspension.

Kelly S. Durbin, 49, 6849 Lidco Circle, Lincoln. $50 for open container violation.

Quentin L. Erks, 38, 3030 Cheyenne Dr. $25 for speeding, $50 for open container violation.

Shad S. Lewis, 43, 201 Wiebe St. $50 for disturbing the peace.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI, seven days concurrent for minor in possession.

Blake A. VanWinkle, 19, 113 N. 13th St. 10 days jail for contributing to the delinquency of a child, 10 days concurrent for no proof of insurance, $100, license impounded 30 days for zero tolerance violation.

Samantha R. Hockman, 32, 307 Wayne St., Liberty. $100 for driving under suspension.

Dismissed

Tina L. Gronquist, 44, 210 E. Gage St., Wymore. No proof of insurance. Dismissed with prejudice.

Kelsie M. Blythe, 22, 28261 S.W. 89th St. Theft. Dismissed with prejudice.

Continued

Rodger A. Keehn, 47, 2100 S. Fourth Ave. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 12.

Trenton R. Slama, 26, 312 N. Fourth St., Milford. Possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, no proof of insurance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Aug. 30.

Blaine D. Colgrove, 47, 46070 S.W. 32nd Road, Odell. First offense DUI. Continued to Sept. 12.

Jeffrey D. Culp, 52, 1391 196th Road, Seward. Two counts stalking, terroristic threats. Continued to Aug. 30.

Jordan M. Ward, 29, 417 Lincoln Ave., Hebron. Obstructing a peace officer, second-degree trespassing, theft by receiving stolen property. Continued to Aug. 30.

Alyssa F. Lant, 18, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Burglary, terrorisitic threats, third-degree assault, negligent child abuse, obstructing an officer, theft. Continued to Aug. 15.

Michael L. Novotny, 63, 309 Main St., Blue Springs. Protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 30.

Dustin W. Mills, 35, 1221 Jane Way. Refuse to submit to a test, refuse to submit to a pretest, leaving the scene of an accident. Continued to Sept. 13.

Dalton J. Johnson, 22, 9106 E. Olive Road, Blue Springs. Leaving the scene of an accident, open container violation. Continued to Sept. 19.

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Theft by receiving stolen property, driving during revocation. Continued to Sept. 13.

Randall C. Cameron, 38, 321 N. Seventh St., Wymore. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Sept. 13.

Derek W. Hansher, 39, 9108 W. Juniper Road. Open burn ban violation. Continued to Sept. 8.

Daniel L. Boosinger, 38, 621 Arthur St. Protection order violation, disturbing the peace, third-degree assault, obstructing an officer, resisting arrest. Continued to Sept. 13.

Brandon M. Vicars, 29, 1430 N. Ninth St. Driving while revoked. Continued to Sept. 13.

Kesha E. Santero, 32, 135 N. Vermont St., Cortland. Refuse to submit to a test. Continued to Aug. 16.

Paul F. Reese, 45, 1318 N. 11th St. Driving while revoked. Continued to Sept. 20.

Cassandra R. Lovgren, 25, 6231 S. 28th St., Lincoln. Distribution of a controlled substance, possession of drug money, possession of marijuana. Continued to Sept. 20.

Molly J. Kucera, 23, 1703 Wentworth Ave. Third-degree assault. Continued to Aug. 16.

Donald K. Gurganious, 18, 420 S. 16th St., Wymore. Protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 16.

Katherine E. Jueneman, 36, 704 W. H St., Wymore. Protection order violation. Continued to Aug. 16.

Roy J. Forney, 41, 308 N. Eighth St., Wymore. Two counts driving under suspension, two counts no valid registration, CMV brake, CMV marking, CMV lights, CMV load securement, CMV tire. Continued to Sept. 13.

Edgar M. Alonzo, 32, 300 N. Linden Ave., Davenport. Driving while revoked, no valid registration, illegal U turn. Continued to Sept. 20.

Curt J. Hagerman, 43, 200 N. Douglas St., Blue Springs. Second offense DUI, refuse to submit to a pretest. Continued to Sept. 20.

Shannon L. Nelson, 47, 703 Maple St., Wamego, Kan. Refuse to submit to a test, driving under suspension. Continued to Aug. 30.

Jessa Jo Siebe, 26, 206 S. I St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, no operator’s license, false reporting. Continued to Sept. 27.

Glen D. Richards, 45, 410 S. 11th St. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Continued to Aug. 30.

Coltin W. Klaus, 26, 110 N. 28th St. Refuse to submit to a test, reckless driving, criminal mischief. Continued to Aug. 23.

Nolan R. White, 22, 1717 Jackson St. First offense DUI. Continued to Aug. 16.

Derrie Seeman, 41, 402 Warren St., Liberty. Driving under the influence. Continued to Aug. 18.

Marriage Licenses

Robert E. Pella, 81, Beatrice to Susan K. Brown, 72, Beatrice.

Gail L. Schroeder, 73, Beatrice to Patricia J. Bohling, 69, Beatrice.

Transfers

Brenton M. and Anna K. Erikson to Trent Geustlinger. Part of section 15, Riverside township. $253,000-$254,000.

Mark L. Jorgensen to Noah and Courtney Klimm. Lots 3-6 in block 1, Drunk addition of Cortland, $299,000-$300,000.

Cynthia L. Waltke to TEH Rentals LLC. Lots 1, 2 in block 59, original town of Beatrice. $174,000-$175,000.

Nicholas Lindblad to Mark Kroeker. Part of lot 27, McConnells subdivision of Beatrice. $79,000-$80,000.

Myron and Julie Dorn to Blain and Lori Johnson. Part of section 26, Nemaha township. $4,000-$5,000.

Daniel L. Loop to Lucas J. Petersen and Katherine Fowler. Lots 7, 8 in block 17, original town of Barneston. $5,000-$6,000.

Susan K. Robinson, Lynette Dorn, Ernest Meints to James H. and Kelly J. Lenners. Part of section 24, Logan township. $666,000-$667,000.

Lynette J. Dorn, Susuan Robinson, Emma Meints to James H. and Kelly J. Lenners. Part of section 24, Logan township. $666,000-$667,000.

Brain J. and Kimberly A. Otto to McKenzi D. Coon. Lot 5 in block 26, West Park addition of Beatrice. $91,000-$92,000.

Wesley B. and Tina M. Garland to Belinda Graham. Lots 1, 2 in block 1, Roots subdivision of Beatrice. $64,000-$65,000.

Kent C. and Jennifer Mahler to Kenneth and Roxanne Timms. Lot 7 and part of lot 8 in block 10, Sumpters addition of Adams. $59,000-$60,000.

Justin and Rose Hanke to Ryan and Heidi Hock. Part of section 34, Midland township. $144,000-$145,000.

Weishahn Properties LLC to Mission Creek LLC. Lot 15 in block 20, Riverside Park addition of Beatrice. $95,000-$96,000.

Wilmington Savings Fund, Stanwich Mortgage Loan to Casey Rahorst. Lot 4 and part of lot 5 in block 16, Ashbys addition of Wymore. $19,000-$20,000.