All offenses in addition to $49 court fees.

County Court

Speeding

Tamara J. Zimmerman, 64, Beatrice, $75; Jeneta D. Jensen, 56, Wymore, $75; Daniel J. Herschlag, 32, Marysville, $75; Kari A. Janssen, 42, Beatrice, $75; Myron Schoen, 61, Adams, $125.

No valid registration

Tanner J. Woods, 18, Tecumseh, $25; John R. Markey, 61, Fairbury, $25.

Stop sign violation

Jeneta D. Jensen, 56, Wymore, $75.

Shooting wildlife from roadway

Loren E. Michael, 46, Lincoln, $500.

Sentencings

Edgar M. Alonzo, 33, 300 N. Linden Ave., Davenport. $500 for driving during revocation.

Kevin R. Dandliker, 46, 515 S. Eighth St. $500, 10 days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Christopher N. Glover, 25, 107 N. Columbus Ave., Plymouth. $500, seven days jail, license revoked six months for first offense DUI.

Continued

Xavior L. Packett, 20, 538 W. Ella St. Careless driving. Continued to March 10.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 724 W. Court St. Two counts protection order violation. Continued to March 9.

John A. Jacobitz, 52, 301 Seventh St., Fairbury. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia. Continued to Feb. 27.

Mark E. McPherson, 53, 904 McLean St., Falls City. Fugitive from justice. Continued to March 6.

Brent A. Ackerman, 40, 23600 Southwest 75th Road. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to April 3.

Brent A. Ackerman, 41, 23600 S.W. 75th Road. Second-degree trespassing, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, obstructing government operations, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon. Continued to April 3.

Michael J. Carlin, 37, 4505 Nichols St., Raymond. First offense DUI, wrong way on a one way. Continued to Feb. 27.

Mitchell L. Brooks, 36, 122 N. Ninth St. Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, discharge a firearm near a vehicle, second-degree assault. Continued to March 7.

Darnell Stanfield, 33, 911 Ella St. Possession of a controlled substance. Continued to Feb. 17.

Kyle A. Schoen, 28, 429 N. Eighth St. Driving under the influence. Continued to April 6.

Jordan M. Koerwitz, 38, 1209 Monroe St. First offense DUI, failure to maintain lane. Continued to April 21.

Jarod R. Hicks, 36, 300 W. Second St., Blue Springs. Attempt of a class 4 felony. Continued to Feb. 23.

Rolando J. Cardenas, 26, 1107 N.E. Fourth St., Dumas, Texas. First offense DUI, failure to signal. Continued to March 23.

Rachelle M. Lamont, 32, 1508 Rose St., Lincoln. Possession of marijuana, operate a vehicle without proof of ownership, protection order violation, third-degree domestic assault. Continued ot March 9.

Shea M. Nelson, 24, 1804 Grant St. Driving under suspension. Continued to March 24.

Marriage Licenses

Mitchell T. Gembala, 62 Adams to Julie L. Wulbern, 49, Adams.

Jacob G. Cude, 21, Beatrice to Madison M. Wagner, 20, Beatrice.

Bridger M. James, 23, Fairbury to Molly K. Hurley, 22, Washington, Kan.

Spencer D. Martin, 49, Beatrice to Julie L. Dobesh, 35, Beatrice.

Dugan M. Lathrom, 20, Beatrice to Kylie M. Ames, 21, Beatrice.

Nicholas M. Zabokrtsky, 30, Beatrice to Ambur Hamilton, 32, Beatrice.

Joshua A.Minge, 35, Odell to Jaci L. Brockmeyer, 32, Odell.

Rowan M. Melby, 25, Beatrice to Amy J. Huls, 23, Beatrice.

Jeremy M. Russell, 45, Beatrice to Heather D. Brown, 32, Beatrice.

Anthony L. May, 27, Beatrice to Amber D. Walter, 36, Beatrice.

Transfers

TC Accomodator 278 LLC to Beatrice GMC Real Estate LLC. Lots 37-42, South Beatrice. $274,000-$275,000.

William B. Dodge to G&R Investment Group LLC. Lots 11, 12 in block 17, Paddocks addition of Beatrice. $19,000-$20,000.

Thomas Ossowski, Wayne and Carol A. Ossowski to Cheri Koenig. Part of section 2, Blakely township. $80,000-$81,000.

Terry W. and Sandra D. Asher to Eugene W. and Katrinka M. Cacek. Part of section 21, Nemaha township. $109,000-$110,000.

Michael J. and Lynda S. Macke to William and Sarah Deranleau. Part of section 30, Midland township. $354,000-$355,000.

Paxton Diehl to Jade N. and Brandon Jensen. Lots 4-6 and part of lot 3 in block 1, Hedge addition of Filley. $84,000-$85,000.

Sandra L. Clark to Abundance Real Estate LLC. Part of lots 2, 3 in block 11, Lambs subdivision of Beatrice. $78,000-$79,000.

Michael and Margaret Borzekofski to Patrick Talbott. Lot 11 in block 9, Barneys first subdivision of Beatrice. $51,000-$52,000.

Matthew and Catherine Walgren to Edwin and Amanda Miller. Part of lots 7-9 in block 10, Hinkles addition of Wymore. $134,000-$135,000.

William R. and Betty L. Skanes to James R. and Sandra Wilson. Lot 12 in block 5, Davison Village fourth addition of Beatrice. $182,000-$183,000.